50 anni di sparatutto in prima persona condensati in 3 minuti

Uno spettacolare video pubblicato dal canale YouTube 4096 condensa in poco meno di 3 minuti quasi 50 anni di sparatutto in prima persona. Il viaggio nel tempo, montato con gusto e cura nei dettagli, ci fa capire come le cose si siano evolute in maniera costante, ma incredibilmente veloce. Si parte da Maze War, gioco in prima persona del 1973, fino ad arrivare a Battlefield 4, sparatutto di Dice per PC e console.
Da questo video mancano le ultime evoluzioni, come per esempio Half-Life Alyx o Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, ma riesce comunque a dare uno spaccato molto preciso di come i videogiochi siano evoluti in questi anni. Si passa dalle poche righe verdi che formavano i labirinti di Maze War per Imlac PDS-1, alla complessa mole poligonale di BF4, Modern Warfare o Portal 2.
Nel mezzo come non citare Doom, Golden Eye 007 o Half-Life? Impossibile. Molti grandi capolavori sono stati lasciati fuori dal video, ma il lavoro di 5096 non vuole essere un'enciclopedia, ma mostrare senza soluzione di continuità come si sia evoluto il nostro hobby preferito in così poco tempo.
Ecco la lista dei giochi presenti, come scritto sotto il video su YT:
- Maze War (released on 1973, a maze-based multiplayer FPS game played on the Imlac PDS-1)
- 3D Monster Maze (released on 1981, an escape-maze based FPS game played on the Sinclair ZX81)
- Wayout (released on 1982, a basic maze FPS game made by Sirius Software, played on the Atari)
- Wolfenstein 3D (released on May 5th, 1992, a World War based FPS game made by id Software, played on the MS-DOS)
- Doom (released on Nov 10th, 1993, a demon-based FPS game made by id Software, played on the MS-DOS)
- Duke Nukem 3D (released on Jan 29th, 1996, an alien invasion FPS game made by 3D Realms, played on the MS-DOS)
- Quake (released on Jun 22nd, 1996, a medieval based FPS game made by id Software, played on the MS-DOS)
- Goldeneye 007 (released on Aug 25th, 1997, a stealth FPS game made by Rare, played on the Nintendo 64)
- Half-Life (released on Nov 19th, 1998, another alien invasion FPS game made by Valve, played on PCs)
- Quake III Arena (released on Dec 2nd, 1999, a multiplayer deathmatch FPS game made by id Software, played on PCs)
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein (released on Nov 19th, 2001, the third installment to the Wolfenstein series made by Activision, played on PCs)
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault (released on Jan 22, 2002, the third installment to the MOH series made by 2015, inc, played on PCs)
- Half-Life 2 (released on Nov 16, 2004, the second installment to the HL series made by Valve, played on PCs)
- COD4: Modern Warfare (released on Nov 5tth, 2007, the fourth installment to the COD series made by Infinity Ward, played on PCs)
- Far Cry 2 (released on Oct 21, 2008, the second installment to the FC series made by Ubisoft Montreal, played on PCs)
- Killing Floor (released on May 14, 2009, a Co-Op survival horror FPS game made by Tripwire Interactive, played on PCs)
- Mirror's Edge (released on Nov 11, 2008 (Console), Jan 12, 2009, an amazing parkour FPS game made by DICE, played on Consoles and PCs)
- Portal 2 (released on Apr 19, 2011, a puzzle-based portal FPS game made by Valve, played on PCs)
- Battlefield 4 (released on Oct 29, 2013, the fourth installment of the BF series made by DICE, played on Consoles and PCs)