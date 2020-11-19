50 anni di sparatutto in prima persona condensati in 3 minuti

Uno spettacolare video pubblicato dal canale YouTube 4096 condensa in poco meno di 3 minuti quasi 50 anni di sparatutto in prima persona. Il viaggio nel tempo, montato con gusto e cura nei dettagli, ci fa capire come le cose si siano evolute in maniera costante, ma incredibilmente veloce. Si parte da Maze War, gioco in prima persona del 1973, fino ad arrivare a Battlefield 4, sparatutto di Dice per PC e console.

Da questo video mancano le ultime evoluzioni, come per esempio Half-Life Alyx o Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, ma riesce comunque a dare uno spaccato molto preciso di come i videogiochi siano evoluti in questi anni. Si passa dalle poche righe verdi che formavano i labirinti di Maze War per Imlac PDS-1, alla complessa mole poligonale di BF4, Modern Warfare o Portal 2.

Nel mezzo come non citare Doom, Golden Eye 007 o Half-Life? Impossibile. Molti grandi capolavori sono stati lasciati fuori dal video, ma il lavoro di 5096 non vuole essere un'enciclopedia, ma mostrare senza soluzione di continuità come si sia evoluto il nostro hobby preferito in così poco tempo.

Ecco la lista dei giochi presenti, come scritto sotto il video su YT: