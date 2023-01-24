Independent Games Festival: ecco l'elenco di tutti i nominati

Emerso l'elenco di tutti i nominati per i premi dell'Independent Games Festival, che vedono Tunic e Betrayal At Club Low tra i più citati.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   24/01/2023
Informa Tech ha pubblicato l'elenco dei nominati per il 25° Independent Games Festival. Tunic e Betrayal At Club Low sono i giochi più nominati (in ben tre categorie l'uno). Entrambi concorrono per il Seumas McNally Grand Prize, il premio principale assegnato dalla manifestazione, che si svolgerà a margine della GDC 2023 (dal 20 al 24 marzo 2023).

Best Student Game

  • Gevaudan (Nicolas Bernard)
  • Mind Diver (Indoor Sunglasses)
  • Presenter Slides (Mathias Schifter & Brin Žvan)
  • Shutter (ARTFX 2022)
  • Skala (Gustav Almström)
  • Slider (randomerz)

Excellence in Audio

  • Dome Keeper (Bippinbits)
  • Paradise Marsh (LazyEti)
  • South of the Circle (State of Play)
  • The Forest Quartet (Mads & Friends)
  • TUNIC (TUNIC Team)
  • We are OFK (Team OFK)

Excellence in Design

  • Against the Storm (Eremite Games)
  • Betrayal at Club Low (Cosmo D Studios)
  • Mr. Sun's Hatbox (Kenny Sun)
  • Neon White (Angel Matrix)
  • Stacklands (Sokpop Collective)
  • The Case of the Golden Idol (Color Gray Games)

Excellence in Narrative

  • Butterfly Soup 2 (Brianna Lei)
  • Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over the Age)
  • I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games)
  • IMMORTALITY (Sam Barlow, Half Mermaid)
  • NORCO (Geography of Robots)
  • South of the Circle (State of Play)

Excellence in Visual Arts

  • Afterglitch (Vladimir Kudelka)
  • How Deep Is the Dark Water? (Rhett Tsai)
  • Potionomics (Voracious Games)
  • RPG Time: The Legend of Wright (DeskWorks Inc.)
  • To Hell With the Ugly (La Poule Noire, ARTE France)
  • TUNIC (TUNIC Team)

Nuovo Award

  • Afterglitch (Vladimir Kudelka)
  • An Outcry (Quinn K.)
  • Betrayal at Club Low (Cosmo D Studios)
  • He F**ked The Girl Out Of Me (Taylor McCue)
  • Queer Man Peering Into a Rock Pool.jpg (Fuzzy Ghost)
  • Sylvie Lime (Love Game)
  • Time Bandit (Joel Jordon)
  • Titanic II: Orchestra for Dying At Sea (Flan Falacci)

Seumas McNally Grand Prize

Oltre a Tunic e Betrayal At Club Low, per il Grand Prize sono stati nominati l'avventura The Case of the Golden Idol, l'action Neon White, l'avventura cinematografica Immortality e Not for Broadcast. I titoli menzionati con onore sono invece Tinykin, Terra Nil, RPG Time: The Legend of Wright, Roadwarden, Hardspace: Shipbreaker e Citizen Sleeper.

