Independent Games Festival: ecco l'elenco di tutti i nominati

Informa Tech ha pubblicato l'elenco dei nominati per il 25° Independent Games Festival. Tunic e Betrayal At Club Low sono i giochi più nominati (in ben tre categorie l'uno). Entrambi concorrono per il Seumas McNally Grand Prize, il premio principale assegnato dalla manifestazione, che si svolgerà a margine della GDC 2023 (dal 20 al 24 marzo 2023).

Best Student Game

Gevaudan (Nicolas Bernard)

Mind Diver (Indoor Sunglasses)

Presenter Slides (Mathias Schifter & Brin Žvan)

Shutter (ARTFX 2022)

Skala (Gustav Almström)

Slider (randomerz)

Excellence in Audio

Dome Keeper (Bippinbits)

Paradise Marsh (LazyEti)

South of the Circle (State of Play)

The Forest Quartet (Mads & Friends)

TUNIC (TUNIC Team)

We are OFK (Team OFK)

Excellence in Design

Against the Storm (Eremite Games)

Betrayal at Club Low (Cosmo D Studios)

Mr. Sun's Hatbox (Kenny Sun)

Neon White (Angel Matrix)

Stacklands (Sokpop Collective)

The Case of the Golden Idol (Color Gray Games)

Excellence in Narrative

Butterfly Soup 2 (Brianna Lei)

Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over the Age)

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games)

IMMORTALITY (Sam Barlow, Half Mermaid)

NORCO (Geography of Robots)

South of the Circle (State of Play)

Excellence in Visual Arts

Afterglitch (Vladimir Kudelka)

How Deep Is the Dark Water? (Rhett Tsai)

Potionomics (Voracious Games)

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright (DeskWorks Inc.)

To Hell With the Ugly (La Poule Noire, ARTE France)

TUNIC (TUNIC Team)

Nuovo Award

Afterglitch (Vladimir Kudelka)

An Outcry (Quinn K.)

Betrayal at Club Low (Cosmo D Studios)

He F**ked The Girl Out Of Me (Taylor McCue)

Queer Man Peering Into a Rock Pool.jpg (Fuzzy Ghost)

Sylvie Lime (Love Game)

Time Bandit (Joel Jordon)

Titanic II: Orchestra for Dying At Sea (Flan Falacci)

Seumas McNally Grand Prize

Oltre a Tunic e Betrayal At Club Low, per il Grand Prize sono stati nominati l'avventura The Case of the Golden Idol, l'action Neon White, l'avventura cinematografica Immortality e Not for Broadcast. I titoli menzionati con onore sono invece Tinykin, Terra Nil, RPG Time: The Legend of Wright, Roadwarden, Hardspace: Shipbreaker e Citizen Sleeper.