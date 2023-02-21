PS VR2: la lista completa dei giochi in arrivo al lancio del visore PS5 è stata svelata da Sony

A un giorno dall'uscita di PS VR2, Sony ha svelato in modo definitivo la lista dei giochi in arrivo al lancio per il visore della realtà aumentata di PS5. Vediamo la lista completa indicata tramite il PS Blog:

After the Fall (Vertigo Games)

Altair Breaker (Thirdverse)

Before Your Eyes (Skybound Interactive, finestra di lancio)

Cave Digger 2: Dig Harder

Cities VR (Fast Travel Games)

Cosmonious High (Owlchemy)

Creed Rise to Glory: Championship Edition (Survios, finestra di lancio)

The Dark Pictures: Switchback (Supermassive, finestra di lancio)

Demeo (Resolution Games)

Drums Rock (Garage 51)

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate (MyDearest Inc., Perp Games)

Fantavision 202X (Cosmo Machia, Inc.)

Garden of the Sea (Neat Corporation)

GORN (Devolver Digital, finestra di lancio)

Gran Turismo 7 (aggiornamento gratuito per la versione PS5 di GT7)

Horizon Call of the Mountain (Firesprite, Guerrilla)

Job Simulator (Owlchemy)

Jurassic World Aftermath (Coatsink)

Kayak VR: Mirage (Better Than Life)

Kizuna AI - Touch the Beat! (Gemdrops, Inc.)

The Last Clockwinder (Pontoco/Cyan Worlds)

The Light Brigade (Funktronic Labs, l'acquisto include entrambe le versioni PS VR e PS VR2)

Moss 1 e 2 Remaster (Polyarc)

NFL Pro Era (StatusPro, Inc., aggiornamento gratuito su PS VR2)

No Man's Sky (Hello Games, finestra di lancio)

Nock (Normal VR LLC)

Pavlov VR (Vankrupt)

Pistol Whip (Cloudhead, aggiornamento gratuito su PS VR2)

Puzzling Places (Realities.io, aggiornamento gratuito)

Ragnarock (WanadevStudio)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom, aggiornamento gratuito per la versione PS5 di RE Village)

Rez Infinite (Enhance)

RUNNER (Truant Pixel, LLC)

Song in the Smoke (17 Bit)

STAR WARS: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge (ILMxLAB)

Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending (aggiornamento gratuito su PS VR2)

Swordsman VR (Sinn STUDIO Inc., aggiornamento gratuito su PS VR2 fino a maggio 2023)

Synth Riders (Kluge Interactive, aggiornamento gratuito su PS VR2)

The Tale of Onogoro (Amata K.K)

Tentacular (Devolver)

Tetris Effect (Enhance)

Thumper (Drool LLC)

Townsmen VR (HandyGames)

Unplugged: Air Guitar (Vertigo Games)

Vacation Simulator (Owlchemy)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution (Skydance, finestra di lancio)

What the Bat? (Triband)

Zenith: The Last City (Ramen VR, aggiornamento gratuito su PS VR2)

Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded (XR Games)

Qui sopra potete vedere a colpo d'occhio tutti i giochi di PS VR2 che saranno disponibili al lancio, tramite le proprie copertine.

Ricordiamo infine che a questi giochi si sommano altri in arrivo quest'anno: Sony ha svelato proprio oggi dieci giochi, ecco tutti i trailer a questo indirizzo.