Svelate le nomination dei New York Game Awards, in pole Astro Bot, Indiana Jones e Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Tutti e tre sono in lizza per quattro premi, incluso il " Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year ", categoria che include anche Balatro, UFO 50, 1000xResist, Metaphor: ReFantazio ed EA Sports College Football. L'esclusiva di Team Asobi ha ricevuto una candidatura anche come Best World, Best Music e Best Kids Game, Indiana Jones e l'Antico Cerchio per le categorie "Best Writing", "Best World" e "Best Acting", mentre FF7 Rebirth partecipa in "Best World", "Best Acting" e "Best Remake".

Tutte le candidature dei New York Game Awards 2024

Senza ulteriori indugi, vediamo tutte le nomination:

Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year

Balatro

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Astro Bot

UFO 50

1000xResist

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Metaphor: ReFantazio

EA Sports College Football 25

Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Balatro

I Am Your Beast

UFO 50

1000xResist

Thank Goodness You're Here!

Neva

Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game

Harold Halibut

Metaphor: ReFantazio

1000xResist

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Phoenix Springs

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Statue of Liberty Award for Best World

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Astro Bot

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 Heart of Chornobyl

Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Astro Bot

Arco

Black Myth Wukong

1000xResist

Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game

Abubakar Salim as Zao, Zuberi and Griot Echo in Tales of Kenzara: ZAO

John Eric Bentley as Barret in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Hannah Telle as Max Caulfield in Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Melina Juergens as Senua in Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Troy Baker as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Humberly González as Kay in Star Wars Outlaws

Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game

Thrasher

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Umurangi Generation VR

Skydance's Behemoth

Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire

Shattered

Central Park Children's Zoo Award for Best Kids Game

Astro Bot

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Little Kitty, Big City

Sonic X Shadow Generations

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Cloud in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game

Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse

Wuthering Waves

Zenless Zone Zero

Ex Astris

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake

Soul Reaver 1 and 2 Remastered

Silent Hill 2

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Age of Mythology: Retold

Persona 3: Reload

Chumley's Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem

Ultros

Vampire Therapist

Mouthwashing

Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story

Mars After Midnight

Starstruck: Hands of Time

NYC GWB Award for Best DLC

Alan Wake II: Night Springs and The Lake House

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - Mask of Darkness

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Remnant 2: The Dark Horizon

Splatoon 3: Side Order

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred

Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism