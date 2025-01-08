1

Svelate le nomination dei New York Game Awards, in pole Astro Bot, Indiana Jones e Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Il comitato dei New York Game Awards ha svelato i giochi candidati alle premiazioni di quest'anno. Astro Bot, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth e Indiana Jones e l'Antico Cerchio sono i titoli con più nomination.

08/01/2025
Astro Bot e amici in un'immagine tratta dall'omonimo gioco
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Sono state annunciate le nomination della quattordicesima edizione dei New York Game Awards, che si svolgeranno il prosimo 21 genaio al SVA Theatre di Manhattan. Tra i giochi ad aver ottenuto più candidature troviamo Astro Bot, Indiana Jones e l'Antico Cerchio e Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, che del resto sono stati apprezzatissimi sia dalla critica che dal pubblico.

Tutti e tre sono in lizza per quattro premi, incluso il "Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year", categoria che include anche Balatro, UFO 50, 1000xResist, Metaphor: ReFantazio ed EA Sports College Football. L'esclusiva di Team Asobi ha ricevuto una candidatura anche come Best World, Best Music e Best Kids Game, Indiana Jones e l'Antico Cerchio per le categorie "Best Writing", "Best World" e "Best Acting", mentre FF7 Rebirth partecipa in "Best World", "Best Acting" e "Best Remake".

Tutte le candidature dei New York Game Awards 2024

Senza ulteriori indugi, vediamo tutte le nomination:

Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year

  • Balatro
  • Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
  • Astro Bot
  • UFO 50
  • 1000xResist
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • EA Sports College Football 25

Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game

  • Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • Balatro
  • I Am Your Beast
  • UFO 50
  • 1000xResist
  • Thank Goodness You're Here!
  • Neva

Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game

  • Harold Halibut
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • 1000xResist
  • Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Phoenix Springs
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Voss Treasure Room

Statue of Liberty Award for Best World

  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
  • Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
  • Astro Bot
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 Heart of Chornobyl

Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game

  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
  • Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Astro Bot
  • Arco
  • Black Myth Wukong
  • 1000xResist

Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game

  • Abubakar Salim as Zao, Zuberi and Griot Echo in Tales of Kenzara: ZAO
  • John Eric Bentley as Barret in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
  • Hannah Telle as Max Caulfield in Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Melina Juergens as Senua in Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Troy Baker as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Humberly González as Kay in Star Wars Outlaws

Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game

  • Thrasher
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow
  • Umurangi Generation VR
  • Skydance's Behemoth
  • Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire
  • Shattered

Central Park Children's Zoo Award for Best Kids Game

  • Astro Bot
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • Little Kitty, Big City
  • Sonic X Shadow Generations
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Cloud in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game

  • Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse
  • Wuthering Waves
  • Zenless Zone Zero
  • Ex Astris
  • Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake

  • Soul Reaver 1 and 2 Remastered
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
  • Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
  • Age of Mythology: Retold
  • Persona 3: Reload

Chumley's Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem

  • Ultros
  • Vampire Therapist
  • Mouthwashing
  • Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story
  • Mars After Midnight
  • Starstruck: Hands of Time

NYC GWB Award for Best DLC

  • Alan Wake II: Night Springs and The Lake House
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - Mask of Darkness
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Remnant 2: The Dark Horizon
  • Splatoon 3: Side Order
  • Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred

Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism

  • Duncan Fyfe
  • Alexis Ong
  • Grant Stoner
  • Mason Andrew Hamberlin
  • Edwin Evans-Thirlwell
  • Simone De Rochefort & Clayton Ashley
