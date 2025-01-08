Svelate le nomination dei New York Game Awards, in pole Astro Bot, Indiana Jones e Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Sono state annunciate le nomination della quattordicesima edizione dei New York Game Awards, che si svolgeranno il prosimo 21 genaio al SVA Theatre di Manhattan. Tra i giochi ad aver ottenuto più candidature troviamo Astro Bot, Indiana Jones e l'Antico Cerchio e Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, che del resto sono stati apprezzatissimi sia dalla critica che dal pubblico.
Tutti e tre sono in lizza per quattro premi, incluso il "Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year", categoria che include anche Balatro, UFO 50, 1000xResist, Metaphor: ReFantazio ed EA Sports College Football. L'esclusiva di Team Asobi ha ricevuto una candidatura anche come Best World, Best Music e Best Kids Game, Indiana Jones e l'Antico Cerchio per le categorie "Best Writing", "Best World" e "Best Acting", mentre FF7 Rebirth partecipa in "Best World", "Best Acting" e "Best Remake".
Tutte le candidature dei New York Game Awards 2024
Senza ulteriori indugi, vediamo tutte le nomination:
Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year
- Balatro
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Astro Bot
- UFO 50
- 1000xResist
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- EA Sports College Football 25
Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Balatro
- I Am Your Beast
- UFO 50
- 1000xResist
- Thank Goodness You're Here!
- Neva
Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game
- Harold Halibut
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- 1000xResist
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Phoenix Springs
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Statue of Liberty Award for Best World
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Astro Bot
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 Heart of Chornobyl
Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Astro Bot
- Arco
- Black Myth Wukong
- 1000xResist
Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game
- Abubakar Salim as Zao, Zuberi and Griot Echo in Tales of Kenzara: ZAO
- John Eric Bentley as Barret in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Hannah Telle as Max Caulfield in Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Melina Juergens as Senua in Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Troy Baker as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Humberly González as Kay in Star Wars Outlaws
Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game
- Thrasher
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Umurangi Generation VR
- Skydance's Behemoth
- Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire
- Shattered
Central Park Children's Zoo Award for Best Kids Game
- Astro Bot
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Little Kitty, Big City
- Sonic X Shadow Generations
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game
- Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
- Ex Astris
- Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake
- Soul Reaver 1 and 2 Remastered
- Silent Hill 2
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Age of Mythology: Retold
- Persona 3: Reload
Chumley's Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem
- Ultros
- Vampire Therapist
- Mouthwashing
- Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story
- Mars After Midnight
- Starstruck: Hands of Time
NYC GWB Award for Best DLC
- Alan Wake II: Night Springs and The Lake House
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - Mask of Darkness
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Remnant 2: The Dark Horizon
- Splatoon 3: Side Order
- Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred
Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism
- Duncan Fyfe
- Alexis Ong
- Grant Stoner
- Mason Andrew Hamberlin
- Edwin Evans-Thirlwell
- Simone De Rochefort & Clayton Ashley