Dungeons & Dragons: tornano i videogiochi classici nel Gold Box Classics

L'editore SNEG ha pubblicato su Steam una maxi raccolta che farà felici tutti gli appassionati di Dungeons & Dragons. Si chiama Gold Box Classics e comprende tutti i titoli dello storico sviluppatore SSI realizzati con licenza ufficiale D&D negli anni '80 e '90.

Il pacchetto è acquistabile in un'unica soluzione da 45,94€ (attualmente in sconto a 26,14€), oppure è possibile prendere le singole raccolte, delle quali riportiamo tutti i contenuti:

Forgotten Realms: The Archives - Collection One

Eye of the Beholder

Eye of the Beholder 2

Eye of the Beholder 3

Forgotten Realms: The Archives - Collection Two

Pool of Radiance

Curse of the Azure Bonds

Secret of the Silver Blades

Pools of Darkness

Gateway to the Savage Frontier

Forgotten Realms: The Archives - Collection Three

Menzoberranzan

Dungeon Hack

Dungeons & Dragons: Ravenloft Series

Ravenloft: Strahd's Possession

Ravenloft: Stone Prophet

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Sun Series

Dark Sun: Shattered Lands

Dark Sun: Wake of the Ravager

Dungeons & Dragons: Krynn Series

Champions of Krynn

Death Knights of Krynn

The Dark Queen of Krynn

Gold Box Classics su Steam

Naturalmente va considerato che si tratta di titoli molto vecchi, quindi ad alcuni le interfacce potranno risultare un po' farraginose. Comunque sia, superato lo scoglio tecnologico, molti di questi titoli rimangono ancora oggi giocabilissimi, come i primi due Eye of the Beholder (il terzo è sorvolabile) o i Ravenloft, tanto per citarne alcuni.