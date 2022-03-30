Dungeons & Dragons: tornano i videogiochi classici nel Gold Box Classics

L'editore SNEG ha pubblicato su Steam una maxi raccolta che farà felici tutti gli appassionati di Dungeons & Dragons. Si chiama Gold Box Classics e comprende tutti i titoli dello storico sviluppatore SSI realizzati con licenza ufficiale D&D negli anni '80 e '90.
Il pacchetto è acquistabile in un'unica soluzione da 45,94€ (attualmente in sconto a 26,14€), oppure è possibile prendere le singole raccolte, delle quali riportiamo tutti i contenuti:
Forgotten Realms: The Archives - Collection One
- Eye of the Beholder
- Eye of the Beholder 2
- Eye of the Beholder 3
Forgotten Realms: The Archives - Collection Two
- Pool of Radiance
- Curse of the Azure Bonds
- Secret of the Silver Blades
- Pools of Darkness
- Gateway to the Savage Frontier
Forgotten Realms: The Archives - Collection Three
- Menzoberranzan
- Dungeon Hack
Dungeons & Dragons: Ravenloft Series
- Ravenloft: Strahd's Possession
- Ravenloft: Stone Prophet
Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Sun Series
- Dark Sun: Shattered Lands
- Dark Sun: Wake of the Ravager
Dungeons & Dragons: Krynn Series
- Champions of Krynn
- Death Knights of Krynn
- The Dark Queen of Krynn
Naturalmente va considerato che si tratta di titoli molto vecchi, quindi ad alcuni le interfacce potranno risultare un po' farraginose. Comunque sia, superato lo scoglio tecnologico, molti di questi titoli rimangono ancora oggi giocabilissimi, come i primi due Eye of the Beholder (il terzo è sorvolabile) o i Ravenloft, tanto per citarne alcuni.