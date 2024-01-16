EA Sports FC 24 è il gioco retail più venduto in Italia nel 2023, la top 3 di ogni paese europeo

GfK ha svelato i tre giochi più venduti in formato fisico in ogni paese dell'Europa durante il corso del 2023, che vedono alternasi perlopiù nomi prevedibili, come EA Sports FC 24, Hogwarts Legacy e The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Come era lecito aspettarsi, in Italia il calcio targato Electronic Arts la fa da padrone, conquistando sia il primo posto con EA Sports FC 24, che il terzo con FIFA 23. La seconda posizione, invece, se l'è aggiudicata Hogwarts Legacy.
In realtà questi tre giochi appaiono molto spesso in tutte le top 3 del mercato europeo, assieme ad altri campioni di incassi del calibro di Super Mario Bros. Wonder, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
La top 3 dei giochi retail più venduti nel 2023 in ogni paese europeo
Generale
- EA Sports FC 24
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Italia
- EA Sports FC 24
- Hogwarts Legacy
- FIFA 23
Austria
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- EA Sports FC 24
Belgio
- EA Sports FC 24
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Repubblica Ceca
- Hogwarts Legacy
- EA Sports FC 24
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Danimarca
- EA Sports FC 24
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Finlandia
- NHL 24
- EA Sports FC 24
- Hogwarts Legacy
Francia
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- EA Sports FC 24
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Germania
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- EA Sports FC 24
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Ungheria
- EA Sports FC 24
- Hogwarts Legacy
- FIFA 23
Olanda
- Hogwarts Legacy
- EA Sports FC 24
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Norvegia
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- EA Sports FC 24
- Hogwarts Legacy
Polonia
- EA Sports FC 24
- FIFA 23
- Hogwarts Legacy
Portogallo
- EA Sports FC 24
- FIFA 23
- Hogwarts Legacy
Slovacchia
- EA Sports FC 24
- Hogwarts Legacy
- FIFA 23
Slovenia
- FIFA 23
- EA Sports FC 24
- GTA 5
Spagna
- EA Sports FC 24
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Svezia
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Svizzera
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- EA Sports FC 24
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Regno Unito
- Hogwarts Legacy
- EA Sports FC 24
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom