EA Sports FC 24 è il gioco retail più venduto in Italia nel 2023, la top 3 di ogni paese europeo

GfK ha svelato i tre giochi più venduti in formato fisico in ogni paese dell'Europa durante il corso del 2023, che vedono alternasi perlopiù nomi prevedibili, come EA Sports FC 24, Hogwarts Legacy e The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Come era lecito aspettarsi, in Italia il calcio targato Electronic Arts la fa da padrone, conquistando sia il primo posto con EA Sports FC 24, che il terzo con FIFA 23. La seconda posizione, invece, se l'è aggiudicata Hogwarts Legacy.

In realtà questi tre giochi appaiono molto spesso in tutte le top 3 del mercato europeo, assieme ad altri campioni di incassi del calibro di Super Mario Bros. Wonder, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.