IGF 2024: svelati i finalisti di tutte le categorie, anche un gioco italiano in lizza

L'IGF 2024 (Independent Game Festival) ha svelato i nomi dei finalisti che concorreranno per i premi delle sue varie categorie. Si tratta del più famoso e importante festival dedicato alla scena indipendente mondiale, parte della Game Developer Conference di San Francisco.
Tra i giochi selezionati ci fa piacere la presenza del videogioco italiano Mediterranea Inferno di Lorenzo Redaelli/EYEGUYS / Santa Ragione, candidato in tre categorie: Nuovo Award, Excellence in Narrative e Seumas McNally Grand Prize, il premio più prestigioso. Come sempre sono presenti dei giochi non ancora pubblicati, come Phonopolis di Amanita Design, che i giurati hanno potuto valutare in anteprima.
BEST STUDENT GAME
- goodbye.monster (Monster Team)
- Once Upon a Jester (Bonte Avond / Crunching Koalas)
- Pile Up! (Remoob / Catoptric Games, IndieArk)
- Planetka (TeTerka)
- RAM: Random Access Mayhem (Xylem Studios Inc.)
- TRY AGAIN (the Rejects / USC Games/the Rejects)
Menzioni onorevoli: A Day With Mochi (San Felicete Studio / Rubika Supinfogame), Barkane: The Folds of Calamity (Chase O'Brien & VGDev), Birds Aren't Real: The Game (USC Games), Cyberside Picnic (Michael Luo / Cathode Radiator), Entangled (Fibula Studio), Lime Juice (Benbees), Re:Fresh (Merge Conflict Studio)
EXCELLENCE IN AUDIO
- A Highland Song (Inkle)
- COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
- Nour: Play With Your Food (Terrifying Jellyfish / Panic)
- Rhythm Doctor (7th Beat Games / 7th Beat Games, indienova)
- Tchia (Awaceb / Kepler Interactive)
- Venba (Visai Games)
Menzioni onorevoli: Anthology of the Killer (Thecatamites, Tommy Tone, A. Degen / Thecatamites), El Paso, Elsewhere (Strange Scaffold), Let's! Revolution! (Antfood, BUCK / Hawthorn Games, BUCK), Planet of Lana (Wishfully / Thunderful Publishing), Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical (Summerfall Studios / Humble Games)
EXCELLENCE IN DESIGN
- Chants of Sennaar (Rundisc / Focus Entertainment)
- Cobalt Core (Rocket Rat Games / Brace Yourself Games)
- COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
- Cryptmaster (Paul Hart & Lee Williams / Akupara Games)
- Final Profit: A Shop RPG (Brent Arnold)
- Isles of Sea and Sky (Cicada Games, Jason Newman, Craig Collver / Cicada Games, Jason Newman, Gamera Game)
Menzioni onorevoli: 20 Small Mazes (FLEB), Peaks of Yore (Anders Grube Jensen / TraipseWare), Price of Flight (WATERBOX), Timberborn (Mechanistry)
EXCELLENCE IN NARRATIVE
- 1000xRESIST (Sunset Visitor / Fellow Traveller)
- A Highland Song (Inkle)
- Mediterranea Inferno (Lorenzo Redaelli/EYEGUYS / Santa Ragione)
- The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood (Deconstructeam / Devolver Digital)
- The Wreck (The Pixel Hunt)
- Venba (Visai Games)
Menzioni onorevoli: Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP), Saltsea Chronicles (Die Gute Fabrik / Die Gute Fabrik), Slay the Princess (Black Tabby Games), Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical (Summerfall Studios / Humble Games) The Archivist and the Revolution (Autumn Chen)
EXCELLENCE IN VISUAL ARTS
- Anthology of the Killer (Thecatamites, Tommy Tone, A. Degen / Thecatamites)
- Clash: Artifacts of Chaos (ACE Team / Nacon)
- Darkest Dungeon II (Red Hook Studios)
- Little Goody Two Shoes (AstralShift / Square Enix Collective)
- Phonopolis (Amanita Design)
- Venba (Visai Games)
Menzioni onorevoli: 30 Birds (RAM RAM Games/Business Goose / ARTE France), Chants of Sennaar (Rundisc / Focus Entertainment), Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP), NIDUS (Caleb Wood), SLUDGE LIFE 2 (Terri Vellmann, DOSEONE / Devolver Digital)
NUOVO AWARD
- 1000xRESIST (Sunset Visitor / Fellow Traveller)
- Anthology of the Killer (Thecatamites, Tommy Tone, A. Degen / Thecatamites)
- Cryptmaster (Paul Hart & Lee Williams / Akupara Games)
- Kevin (1997-2077) (Kevin Du)
- Mediterranea Inferno (Lorenzo Redaelli/EYEGUYS / Santa Ragione)
- NIDUS (Caleb Wood)
- The Forest Cathedral (Wakefield Interactive, Brian Wilson / Whitethorn Games)
Menzioni onorevoli: BlueSuburbia (alienmelon), goodbye.monster (Monster Team), In Stars and Time (insertdisc5 / Armor Games Inc.), Nour: Play With Your Food (Terrifying Jellyfish / Panic), The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood (Deconstructeam / Devolver Digital)
SEUMAS MCNALLY GRAND PRIZE
- 1000xRESIST (Sunset Visitor / Fellow Traveller)
- A Highland Song (Inkle)
- Anthology of the Killer (Thecatamites, Tommy Tone, A. Degen / Thecatamites)
- COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
- Mediterranea Inferno (Lorenzo Redaelli/EYEGUYS / Santa Ragione)
- Venba (Visai Games)
Menzioni onorevoli: Chants of Sennaar (Rundisc / Focus Entertainment), Final Profit: A Shop RPG (Brent Arnold), Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP), In Stars and Time (insertdisc5 / Armor Games Inc.), Rhythm Doctor (7th Beat Games / 7th Beat Games, indienova), Tchia (Awaceb / Kepler Interactive), The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood (Deconstructeam / Devolver Digital)