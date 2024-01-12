IGF 2024: svelati i finalisti di tutte le categorie, anche un gioco italiano in lizza

Tra i giochi selezionati ci fa piacere la presenza del videogioco italiano Mediterranea Inferno di Lorenzo Redaelli/EYEGUYS / Santa Ragione, candidato in tre categorie: Nuovo Award, Excellence in Narrative e Seumas McNally Grand Prize, il premio più prestigioso. Come sempre sono presenti dei giochi non ancora pubblicati, come Phonopolis di Amanita Design, che i giurati hanno potuto valutare in anteprima.

BEST STUDENT GAME

goodbye.monster (Monster Team)

Once Upon a Jester (Bonte Avond / Crunching Koalas)

Pile Up! (Remoob / Catoptric Games, IndieArk)

Planetka (TeTerka)

RAM: Random Access Mayhem (Xylem Studios Inc.)

TRY AGAIN (the Rejects / USC Games/the Rejects)

Menzioni onorevoli: A Day With Mochi (San Felicete Studio / Rubika Supinfogame), Barkane: The Folds of Calamity (Chase O'Brien & VGDev), Birds Aren't Real: The Game (USC Games), Cyberside Picnic (Michael Luo / Cathode Radiator), Entangled (Fibula Studio), Lime Juice (Benbees), Re:Fresh (Merge Conflict Studio)

EXCELLENCE IN AUDIO

A Highland Song (Inkle)

COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)

Nour: Play With Your Food (Terrifying Jellyfish / Panic)

Rhythm Doctor (7th Beat Games / 7th Beat Games, indienova)

Tchia (Awaceb / Kepler Interactive)

Venba (Visai Games)

Menzioni onorevoli: Anthology of the Killer (Thecatamites, Tommy Tone, A. Degen / Thecatamites), El Paso, Elsewhere (Strange Scaffold), Let's! Revolution! (Antfood, BUCK / Hawthorn Games, BUCK), Planet of Lana (Wishfully / Thunderful Publishing), Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical (Summerfall Studios / Humble Games)

EXCELLENCE IN DESIGN

Chants of Sennaar (Rundisc / Focus Entertainment)

Cobalt Core (Rocket Rat Games / Brace Yourself Games)

COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)

Cryptmaster (Paul Hart & Lee Williams / Akupara Games)

Final Profit: A Shop RPG (Brent Arnold)

Isles of Sea and Sky (Cicada Games, Jason Newman, Craig Collver / Cicada Games, Jason Newman, Gamera Game)

Menzioni onorevoli: 20 Small Mazes (FLEB), Peaks of Yore (Anders Grube Jensen / TraipseWare), Price of Flight (WATERBOX), Timberborn (Mechanistry)

EXCELLENCE IN NARRATIVE

1000xRESIST (Sunset Visitor / Fellow Traveller)

A Highland Song (Inkle)

Mediterranea Inferno (Lorenzo Redaelli/EYEGUYS / Santa Ragione)

The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood (Deconstructeam / Devolver Digital)

The Wreck (The Pixel Hunt)

Venba (Visai Games)

A Highland Song è tra i selezionati

Menzioni onorevoli: Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP), Saltsea Chronicles (Die Gute Fabrik / Die Gute Fabrik), Slay the Princess (Black Tabby Games), Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical (Summerfall Studios / Humble Games) The Archivist and the Revolution (Autumn Chen)

EXCELLENCE IN VISUAL ARTS

Anthology of the Killer (Thecatamites, Tommy Tone, A. Degen / Thecatamites)

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos (ACE Team / Nacon)

Darkest Dungeon II (Red Hook Studios)

Little Goody Two Shoes (AstralShift / Square Enix Collective)

Phonopolis (Amanita Design)

Venba (Visai Games)

Menzioni onorevoli: 30 Birds (RAM RAM Games/Business Goose / ARTE France), Chants of Sennaar (Rundisc / Focus Entertainment), Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP), NIDUS (Caleb Wood), SLUDGE LIFE 2 (Terri Vellmann, DOSEONE / Devolver Digital)

NUOVO AWARD

1000xRESIST (Sunset Visitor / Fellow Traveller)

Anthology of the Killer (Thecatamites, Tommy Tone, A. Degen / Thecatamites)

Cryptmaster (Paul Hart & Lee Williams / Akupara Games)

Kevin (1997-2077) (Kevin Du)

Mediterranea Inferno (Lorenzo Redaelli/EYEGUYS / Santa Ragione)

NIDUS (Caleb Wood)

The Forest Cathedral (Wakefield Interactive, Brian Wilson / Whitethorn Games)

Menzioni onorevoli: BlueSuburbia (alienmelon), goodbye.monster (Monster Team), In Stars and Time (insertdisc5 / Armor Games Inc.), Nour: Play With Your Food (Terrifying Jellyfish / Panic), The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood (Deconstructeam / Devolver Digital)

SEUMAS MCNALLY GRAND PRIZE

1000xRESIST (Sunset Visitor / Fellow Traveller)

A Highland Song (Inkle)

Anthology of the Killer (Thecatamites, Tommy Tone, A. Degen / Thecatamites)

COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)

Mediterranea Inferno (Lorenzo Redaelli/EYEGUYS / Santa Ragione)

Venba (Visai Games)

Menzioni onorevoli: Chants of Sennaar (Rundisc / Focus Entertainment), Final Profit: A Shop RPG (Brent Arnold), Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP), In Stars and Time (insertdisc5 / Armor Games Inc.), Rhythm Doctor (7th Beat Games / 7th Beat Games, indienova), Tchia (Awaceb / Kepler Interactive), The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood (Deconstructeam / Devolver Digital)