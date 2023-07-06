0

Italian Video Game Awards 2023: stasera gli Oscar dei videogiochi italiani, seguiteli su Twitch

Sono in onda gli Italian Video Game Awards 2023, potrete seguire l'evento di premiazione dei migliori giochi e sviluppatori italiani su Twitch.

Italian Video Game Awards 2023: stasera gli Oscar dei videogiochi italiani, seguiteli su Twitch
NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   06/07/2023

È da poco iniziata l'edizione 2023 degli Italian Video Game Awards, l'evento che celebra le eccellenze dell'industria videoludica italiana e premia i giochi e gli sviluppatori nostrani organizzato da IIDEA.

Potrete seguire l'evento in diretta su Twitch tramite il canale di FirstPlayable a questo indirizzo.

La premiazione è in inglese e presentata dalla giornalista, critica e streamer irlandese Aoife Wilson. La giuria invece include Vikki Blake, giornalista, critica, editorialista e consulente; Mike Channell, co-editor di Outside Xbox; Lucy James: Senior Video Producer presso GameSpot e Creative Producer presso Giant Bomb; Imogen Mellor, giornalista freelance, streamer e presentatrice, Alexis Trust: Communication Manager presso Chucklefish; Jake Tucker, caporedattore di TechRadar Gaming; Ross Thompson: content creator, Consultant & Advisor in gaming ed esports.

Le nomination degli Italian Video Game Awards 2023

Di seguito trovate l'elenco delle nomination degli Italian Video Game Awards 2023: Best Italian Game

  • Batora: Lost Haven (Stormind Games)
  • Freud's Bones - The Game (Axel Fox | Fortuna Imperatore)
  • Hell is Others (Strelka Games & Yonder)
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan)
  • MotoGP 22 (Milestone)
  • Ravenous Devils (Bad Vices Games)
  • Redout 2 (34BigThings)
  • Saturnalia (Santa Ragione)
  • Soulstice (Reply Game Studios)
  • The Rude Awakening (One O One Games)
  • tERRORbane (BitNine Studio)
  • Vajont (Artheria)

Best Italian Debut Game

  • Freud's Bones - The Game (Axel Fox | Fortuna Imperatore)
  • IMAGO: Beyond the Nightmares (BR-Digital)
  • tERRORbane (BitNine Studio)
  • Vajont (Artheria)
  • Venice 2089 (Safe Place Studio)

Best Innovation

  • Hell is Others (Strelka Games & Yonder)
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan)
  • Saturnalia (Santa Ragione)
  • tERRORbane (BitNine Studio)
  • Vajont (Artheria)

Outstanding Italian Company

  • Nacon Studio Milan
  • Reply Game Studios
  • Ubisoft Milan

Outstanding Individual Contribution

  • Antonio Cannata (Stormind Games)
  • Valerio Di Donato (34BigThings)
  • Cristina Nava (Ubisoft Milan)

Multiplayer Login
con il tuo social network
Password dimenticata?
Registrati
Registrazione
Grazie per esserti registrato!
A breve riceverai una mail di notifica da dove potrai attivare il tuo account.
Re-invia email attivazione
Segnalazione Errore
Italian Video Game Awards 2023: stasera gli Oscar dei videogiochi italiani, seguiteli su Twitch