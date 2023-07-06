Italian Video Game Awards 2023: stasera gli Oscar dei videogiochi italiani, seguiteli su Twitch

È da poco iniziata l'edizione 2023 degli Italian Video Game Awards, l'evento che celebra le eccellenze dell'industria videoludica italiana e premia i giochi e gli sviluppatori nostrani organizzato da IIDEA.
Potrete seguire l'evento in diretta su Twitch tramite il canale di FirstPlayable a questo indirizzo.
La premiazione è in inglese e presentata dalla giornalista, critica e streamer irlandese Aoife Wilson. La giuria invece include Vikki Blake, giornalista, critica, editorialista e consulente; Mike Channell, co-editor di Outside Xbox; Lucy James: Senior Video Producer presso GameSpot e Creative Producer presso Giant Bomb; Imogen Mellor, giornalista freelance, streamer e presentatrice, Alexis Trust: Communication Manager presso Chucklefish; Jake Tucker, caporedattore di TechRadar Gaming; Ross Thompson: content creator, Consultant & Advisor in gaming ed esports.
Le nomination degli Italian Video Game Awards 2023
Di seguito trovate l'elenco delle nomination degli Italian Video Game Awards 2023: Best Italian Game
- Batora: Lost Haven (Stormind Games)
- Freud's Bones - The Game (Axel Fox | Fortuna Imperatore)
- Hell is Others (Strelka Games & Yonder)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan)
- MotoGP 22 (Milestone)
- Ravenous Devils (Bad Vices Games)
- Redout 2 (34BigThings)
- Saturnalia (Santa Ragione)
- Soulstice (Reply Game Studios)
- The Rude Awakening (One O One Games)
- tERRORbane (BitNine Studio)
- Vajont (Artheria)
Best Italian Debut Game
- Freud's Bones - The Game (Axel Fox | Fortuna Imperatore)
- IMAGO: Beyond the Nightmares (BR-Digital)
- tERRORbane (BitNine Studio)
- Vajont (Artheria)
- Venice 2089 (Safe Place Studio)
Best Innovation
- Hell is Others (Strelka Games & Yonder)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan)
- Saturnalia (Santa Ragione)
- tERRORbane (BitNine Studio)
- Vajont (Artheria)
Outstanding Italian Company
- Nacon Studio Milan
- Reply Game Studios
- Ubisoft Milan
Outstanding Individual Contribution
- Antonio Cannata (Stormind Games)
- Valerio Di Donato (34BigThings)
- Cristina Nava (Ubisoft Milan)