Italian Video Game Awards 2023: stasera gli Oscar dei videogiochi italiani, seguiteli su Twitch

È da poco iniziata l'edizione 2023 degli Italian Video Game Awards, l'evento che celebra le eccellenze dell'industria videoludica italiana e premia i giochi e gli sviluppatori nostrani organizzato da IIDEA.

Potrete seguire l'evento in diretta su Twitch tramite il canale di FirstPlayable a questo indirizzo.

La premiazione è in inglese e presentata dalla giornalista, critica e streamer irlandese Aoife Wilson. La giuria invece include Vikki Blake, giornalista, critica, editorialista e consulente; Mike Channell, co-editor di Outside Xbox; Lucy James: Senior Video Producer presso GameSpot e Creative Producer presso Giant Bomb; Imogen Mellor, giornalista freelance, streamer e presentatrice, Alexis Trust: Communication Manager presso Chucklefish; Jake Tucker, caporedattore di TechRadar Gaming; Ross Thompson: content creator, Consultant & Advisor in gaming ed esports.