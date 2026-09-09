Un leak svela gli obiettivi Steam di oltre 70 di giochi, alcuni non annunciati: spoiler per Kingdom Hearts 4 e Persona 6

Le liste sono state pubblicate su Exophase, noto aggregatore di trofei e achievement. Il proprietario, x3sphere, ha spiegato su ResetEra che la fuga di informazioni sarebbe dovuta a " un possibile pasticcio da parte di Valve ", poiché "un mucchio di giochi con obiettivi che dovrebbero essere privati sono accessibili tramite l'API in questo momento, ed è per questo che sono stati scansionati automaticamente sul sito".

Durante la notte sono trapelate online le liste degli obiettivi Steam di decine di giochi . Il materiale include anche titoli non ancora annunciati e, in diversi casi, gli achievement rivelano dettagli significativi sulla trama e su contenuti non ancora presentati ufficialmente, come nel caso di Persona 6 e Kingdom Hearts 4 . Chiaramente, se volete evitare qualsiasi spoiler, vi suggeriamo di tenervi alla larga da queste informazioni.

Tra spoiler e giochi non ancora annunciati

Come anticipato, alcune descrizioni contengono spoiler rilevanti. Nel caso di Persona 6 compaiono elementi della trama non ancora annunciati, mentre per Kingdom Hearts 4 gli achievement sembrano rivelare quasi tutti i mondi che Sora e compagni visiteranno nel corso dell'avventura.

Il leak ha inoltre portato alla luce diversi giochi non ancora annunciati: tra questi figurano la versione Steam di Professor Layton vs. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, un titolo basato sul manga Kenshin - Samurai Vagabondo (Rurouni Kenshin) e una nuova raccolta dedicata ai The Walking Dead di Telltale.

In altri casi, le liste appaiono incomplete e provvisorie, e potrebbero riferirsi a progetti che potrebbero non vedere mai la luce, come Horizon: Hunters Gathering. Alcune informazioni richiedono cautela: diverse liste non riportano il nome del gioco, e gli utenti di ResetEra e Reddit stanno provando a identificarle. Tra le ipotesi circolano, ad esempio, un seguito o spin-off di Sea of Thieves, un nuovo Balatro, un gioco sugli Avengers e un titolo basato su Dune.

Tutte le liste sono pubbliche e consultabili su Exophase, ma ricordiamo ancora una volta che potrebbero contenere spoiler importanti. Qui sotto trovate l'elenco dei giochi trapelati sulla base delle ricerche effettuate sul portale e delle scoperte degli utenti.

4loop / 4:LOOP

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve

AKIBA LOST

ALF game

Attack on Titan 3

Brazilian Drug Dealer 4

Clive Barker's Hellraiser / Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival

CLUTCH

CONTROL Resonant

CRYMELIGHT

Custom Hobo

Danganronpa 2X2

Deus Ex Remastered

Disney/Pixar Toy Story: Retro Roundup! + Toy Story 3 Complete Edition

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World

Dynasty Warriors 3 Complete Remastered / Complete Edition Remastered

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Fable

Fate/Extra Record

Final Fantasy Resonance

Fright Train

Gears of War: E-Day

Grave Seasons

Gundam Rogue Orbit

Guns of Eschaton

HoloTrials

Horizon Hunters Gathering

Judas

Kena: Scars of Kosmora

Kidbash: Super Legend

Kingdom Hearts IV

Mega Man: Dual Override

Metal Max 2 Reload / Reloaded

Metro 2039

Minecraft Dungeons 2 / Minecraft Dungeons II

Nivalis Nights

Order of the Sink Star

Panzer Dragoon II: Zwei Remake

Penis Bird

Persona 4 Revival

Persona 6

PGA Tour 2K27

Planet Zoo 2

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam

Professor Layton vs. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney

PUBG DED.NET / PUBG: DED.NET

Raiden Fighters Remix Collection

Rayman Legends: Retold

Rayman Origins

Remothered: Red Nun's Legacy

Restitched

Rhapsody in Scarlet

Road Kings

Silent Hill: Townfall

SiN: Reloaded

Squadron 42

Star Trek Outposts

Star Wars Galactic Racers / Star Wars: Galactic Racer

Stranger Than Heaven

Stuntman: Hollywood

Stupid Never Dies

Tales of Eternia Remastered

TankRat

Terranigma

Thief the Dark Project / Thief: The Dark Project Remastered

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis

Touhou Kyoumakou

Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter

Trine 6: Together in Time

Tropico 7

Turok Origins

Uta Macross

UNDEFEATED: Genesis

Valor Mortis

Wardogs

Warhammer Survivors

Warrior Cats: Clans of the Forest

Witchbrook

Giochi non annunciati / da confermare