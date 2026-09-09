Un leak svela gli obiettivi Steam di oltre 70 di giochi, alcuni non annunciati: spoiler per Kingdom Hearts 4 e Persona 6

Durante la notte sono trapelate online le liste degli obiettivi Steam di decine di giochi. Il materiale include anche titoli non ancora annunciati e, in diversi casi, gli achievement rivelano dettagli significativi sulla trama e su contenuti non ancora presentati ufficialmente, come nel caso di Persona 6 e Kingdom Hearts 4. Chiaramente, se volete evitare qualsiasi spoiler, vi suggeriamo di tenervi alla larga da queste informazioni.
Le liste sono state pubblicate su Exophase, noto aggregatore di trofei e achievement. Il proprietario, x3sphere, ha spiegato su ResetEra che la fuga di informazioni sarebbe dovuta a "un possibile pasticcio da parte di Valve", poiché "un mucchio di giochi con obiettivi che dovrebbero essere privati sono accessibili tramite l'API in questo momento, ed è per questo che sono stati scansionati automaticamente sul sito".
Tra spoiler e giochi non ancora annunciati
Come anticipato, alcune descrizioni contengono spoiler rilevanti. Nel caso di Persona 6 compaiono elementi della trama non ancora annunciati, mentre per Kingdom Hearts 4 gli achievement sembrano rivelare quasi tutti i mondi che Sora e compagni visiteranno nel corso dell'avventura.
Il leak ha inoltre portato alla luce diversi giochi non ancora annunciati: tra questi figurano la versione Steam di Professor Layton vs. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, un titolo basato sul manga Kenshin - Samurai Vagabondo (Rurouni Kenshin) e una nuova raccolta dedicata ai The Walking Dead di Telltale.
In altri casi, le liste appaiono incomplete e provvisorie, e potrebbero riferirsi a progetti che potrebbero non vedere mai la luce, come Horizon: Hunters Gathering. Alcune informazioni richiedono cautela: diverse liste non riportano il nome del gioco, e gli utenti di ResetEra e Reddit stanno provando a identificarle. Tra le ipotesi circolano, ad esempio, un seguito o spin-off di Sea of Thieves, un nuovo Balatro, un gioco sugli Avengers e un titolo basato su Dune.
Tutte le liste sono pubbliche e consultabili su Exophase, ma ricordiamo ancora una volta che potrebbero contenere spoiler importanti. Qui sotto trovate l'elenco dei giochi trapelati sulla base delle ricerche effettuate sul portale e delle scoperte degli utenti.
- 4loop / 4:LOOP
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve
- AKIBA LOST
- ALF game
- Attack on Titan 3
- Brazilian Drug Dealer 4
- Clive Barker's Hellraiser / Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival
- CLUTCH
- CONTROL Resonant
- CRYMELIGHT
- Custom Hobo
- Danganronpa 2X2
- Deus Ex Remastered
- Disney/Pixar Toy Story: Retro Roundup! + Toy Story 3 Complete Edition
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3
- Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World
- Dynasty Warriors 3 Complete Remastered / Complete Edition Remastered
- EDEN.schemata();
- Fable
- Fate/Extra Record
- Final Fantasy Resonance
- Fright Train
- Gears of War: E-Day
- Grave Seasons
- Gundam Rogue Orbit
- Guns of Eschaton
- HoloTrials
- Horizon Hunters Gathering
- Judas
- Kena: Scars of Kosmora
- Kidbash: Super Legend
- Kingdom Hearts IV
- Mega Man: Dual Override
- Metal Max 2 Reload / Reloaded
- Metro 2039
- Minecraft Dungeons 2 / Minecraft Dungeons II
- Nivalis Nights
- Order of the Sink Star
- Panzer Dragoon II: Zwei Remake
- Penis Bird
- Persona 4 Revival
- Persona 6
- PGA Tour 2K27
- Planet Zoo 2
- Professor Layton and the New World of Steam
- Professor Layton vs. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney
- PUBG DED.NET / PUBG: DED.NET
- Raiden Fighters Remix Collection
- Rayman Legends: Retold
- Rayman Origins
- Remothered: Red Nun's Legacy
- Restitched
- Rhapsody in Scarlet
- Road Kings
- Silent Hill: Townfall
- SiN: Reloaded
- Squadron 42
- Star Trek Outposts
- Star Wars Galactic Racers / Star Wars: Galactic Racer
- Stranger Than Heaven
- Stuntman: Hollywood
- Stupid Never Dies
- Tales of Eternia Remastered
- TankRat
- Terranigma
- Thief the Dark Project / Thief: The Dark Project Remastered
- Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis
- Touhou Kyoumakou
- Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter
- Trine 6: Together in Time
- Tropico 7
- Turok Origins
- Uta Macross
- UNDEFEATED: Genesis
- Valor Mortis
- Wardogs
- Warhammer Survivors
- Warrior Cats: Clans of the Forest
- Witchbrook
Giochi non annunciati / da confermare
- Gioco degli Avengers
- Seguito/spin-off di Balatro
- Gioco di Brawl Stars
- Titolo di Candy Crush
- Gioco di Dune
- Heroes of Newerth
- Gioco Nickelodeon stile Animal Crossing / Unannounced Nickelodeon game
- Raiden Fighters Collection (versione non annunciata)
- Seguito/spin-off di Sea of Thieves
- Remaster di Shrek 2 o gioco di Shrek
- Sin Reloaded (versione non annunciata)
- Gioco di Slime Rancher
- Gioco di Sonic
- Gioco di Stellaris
- Toem 2
- Gioco di Twin Peaks
- Walking Dead Collection (Telltale) non annunciata
- Gioco di Tetris
- Gioco non annunciato basato su Rurouni Kenshin
- 2 giochi di Warhammer