Monster Hunter Wilds fa incetta di premi al Gamescom 2024 Awards, bene anche Little Nightmares 3

Sono stati annunciati i vincitori dei Gamescom Awards 2024, ovvero i premi assegnati ai giochi che si sono maggiormente distinti durante la manifestazione di Colonia. Come prevedibile, Monster Hunter Wilds ha fatto incetta di premi, vincendo in ogni singola categoria in cui è stato nominato, in particolare quella per il miglior trailer.
Bene, anzi benissimo, anche Little Nightmares 3. Il nuovo capitolo della serie horror realizzato da Supermassive Games ha vinto sia nella categoria "Visuals" e "Audio", nonché come miglior gioco Xbox.
Tutti i vincitori
Vediamo l'elenco completo dei vincitori e delle nomination: Best Trailer
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Best of Show Floor
- Microsoft / Xbox / Bethesda / Blizzard
Visuals
- Vincitore: Little Nightmares 3
- Crimson Desert
- Dune: Awakening
- Empire of the Ants
- Star Wars Outlaws
Audio
- Vincitore: Little Nightmares 3
- Dune: Awakening
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- Nine Sols
- Star Wars Outlaws
Gameplay
- Vincitore: Frostpunk 2
- Blue Prince
- Empire of the Ants
- PVKK: Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant
- The Alters
Most Entertaining
- Vincitore: Monster Hunter Wilds
- inZoi
- Palworld
- PVKK: Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant
- Star Wars Outlaws
Most Epic
- Vincitore: Monster Hunter Wilds
- Crimson Desert
- Dune: Awakening
- Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
Most Wholesome
- Vincitore: Tavern Talk
- Creatures of Ava
- Tiny Bookshop
- Urban Jungle
- Woodo
Games for Impact
- Vincitore: Creatures of Ava
- GreenGuardiansVR
- Out & About
- REKA
- Tiny Bookshop
Best Xbox Game
- Vincitore: Little Nightmares 3
- Age of Mythology: Retold
- Creatures of Ava
- Star Wars Outlaws
- The Alters
Best PC Game
- Vincitore: Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- Dune Awakening
- Empire of the Ants
- Frostpunk 2
- The Alters
Best PlayStation Game
- Vincitore: Monster Hunter Wilds
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
- Little Nightmares 3
- The First Berserker: Khazan
- Unknown 9: Awakening
Best Mobile Game
- Vincitore: Genshin Impact
- Digital Animals Game
- Dungeons of Dreadlock 2 - The Dead King's Secret
- Monster Hunter Now
- Zenless Zone Zero