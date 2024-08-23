Monster Hunter Wilds fa incetta di premi al Gamescom 2024 Awards, bene anche Little Nightmares 3

Sono stati annunciati i vincitori dei Gamescom Awards 2024, ovvero i premi assegnati ai giochi che si sono maggiormente distinti durante la manifestazione di Colonia. Come prevedibile, Monster Hunter Wilds ha fatto incetta di premi, vincendo in ogni singola categoria in cui è stato nominato, in particolare quella per il miglior trailer.

Bene, anzi benissimo, anche Little Nightmares 3. Il nuovo capitolo della serie horror realizzato da Supermassive Games ha vinto sia nella categoria "Visuals" e "Audio", nonché come miglior gioco Xbox.