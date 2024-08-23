0

Monster Hunter Wilds fa incetta di premi al Gamescom 2024 Awards, bene anche Little Nightmares 3

Scopriamo i vincitori dei Gamescom 2024 Awards. Monster Hunter Wilds si è aggiudicato il premio per il miglior trailer dell'evento.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   23/08/2024
Un cacciatore di Monster Hunter Wilds affronta il Doshaguma
Little Nightmares III
Little Nightmares III
Sono stati annunciati i vincitori dei Gamescom Awards 2024, ovvero i premi assegnati ai giochi che si sono maggiormente distinti durante la manifestazione di Colonia. Come prevedibile, Monster Hunter Wilds ha fatto incetta di premi, vincendo in ogni singola categoria in cui è stato nominato, in particolare quella per il miglior trailer.

Bene, anzi benissimo, anche Little Nightmares 3. Il nuovo capitolo della serie horror realizzato da Supermassive Games ha vinto sia nella categoria "Visuals" e "Audio", nonché come miglior gioco Xbox.

Tutti i vincitori

Vediamo l'elenco completo dei vincitori e delle nomination: Best Trailer

  • Monster Hunter Wilds

Best of Show Floor

  • Microsoft / Xbox / Bethesda / Blizzard

Visuals

  • Vincitore: Little Nightmares 3
  • Crimson Desert
  • Dune: Awakening
  • Empire of the Ants
  • Star Wars Outlaws

Audio

  • Vincitore: Little Nightmares 3
  • Dune: Awakening
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
  • Nine Sols
  • Star Wars Outlaws

Gameplay

  • Vincitore: Frostpunk 2
  • Blue Prince
  • Empire of the Ants
  • PVKK: Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant
  • The Alters

Most Entertaining

  • Vincitore: Monster Hunter Wilds
  • inZoi
  • Palworld
  • PVKK: Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant
  • Star Wars Outlaws

Most Epic

  • Vincitore: Monster Hunter Wilds
  • Crimson Desert
  • Dune: Awakening
  • Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws

Most Wholesome

  • Vincitore: Tavern Talk
  • Creatures of Ava
  • Tiny Bookshop
  • Urban Jungle
  • Woodo

Games for Impact

  • Vincitore: Creatures of Ava
  • GreenGuardiansVR
  • Out & About
  • REKA
  • Tiny Bookshop

Best Xbox Game

  • Vincitore: Little Nightmares 3
  • Age of Mythology: Retold
  • Creatures of Ava
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • The Alters
I protagonisti di Little Nightmares 3
I protagonisti di Little Nightmares 3

Best PC Game

  • Vincitore: Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
  • Dune Awakening
  • Empire of the Ants
  • Frostpunk 2
  • The Alters

Best PlayStation Game

  • Vincitore: Monster Hunter Wilds
  • Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
  • Little Nightmares 3
  • The First Berserker: Khazan
  • Unknown 9: Awakening

Best Mobile Game

  • Vincitore: Genshin Impact
  • Digital Animals Game
  • Dungeons of Dreadlock 2 - The Dead King's Secret
  • Monster Hunter Now
  • Zenless Zone Zero
