Le nomination per i The Game Developers Choice Awards: due giochi molto diversi si contendono la vetta

Le nomination di quest'anno sono guidate da Astro Bot (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment) e Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science), che hanno ricevuto sette nomination ciascuno. Entrambi sono finalisti per l'ambitissimo premio Gioco dell'anno, insieme a Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack), Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios / PlayStation Publishing LLC), Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix) e Metaphor: ReFantazio (ATLUS / SEGA / Studio Zero).

Sono state svelate le nomination per i The Game Developers Choice Awards , che sono parte della GDC 2025, che si terrà a San Francisco dal 17 al 21 marzo. La cerimonia si svolge mercoledì 19 marzo .

Tutte le nomination dei The Game Developers Choice Awards

Best Audio

Animal Well (Billy Basso / Bigmode)

Astro Bot (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)

Menzioni d'onore: Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack), Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive), Metaphor: ReFantazio (ATLUS / SEGA / Studio Zero) Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital), Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Teams SA / KONAMI)

Best Debut

1000xRESIST (Sunset Visitor / Fellow Traveller)

Animal Well (Billy Basso / Bigmode)

Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)

Pacific Drive (Ironwood Studios / Kepler Interactive)

Tiny Glade (Pounce Light)

Menzioni d'onore: Manor Lords (Slavic Magic / Hooded Horse), Mullet Madjack (HAMMER95 / Epopeia Games), The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures / Devolver Digital), Tiny Glade (Pounce Light)

Best Design

Animal Well (Billy Basso / Bigmode)

Astro Bot (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Lorelai and the Laser Eyes (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive)

Menzioni d'onore: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix), Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios / PlayStation Publishing LLC), Satisfactory (Coffee Stain Studios / Coffee Stain Publishing), The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo, Nintendo Entertainment Planning & Development / Nintendo), UFO 50 (Mossmouth)

Innovation Award

Animal Well (Billy Basso / Bigmode)

Astro Bot (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

UFO 50 (Mossmouth)

Menzioni d'onore: Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios / PlayStation Publishing LLC), Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive), Thank Goodness You're Here! (Coal Supper /Panic), The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures / Devolver Digital),Tiny Glade (Pounce Light)

Best Narrative

1000xRESIST (Sunset Visitor / Fellow Traveller)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (ATLUS / SEGA / Studio Zero)

Mouthwashing (Wrong Organ / Critical Reflex)

Menzioni d'onore: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix), Frostpunk 2 (11 bit studios), Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine Games / Square Enix), Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital), Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)

Best Technology

Astro Bot (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios / PlayStation Publishing LLC)

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)

Tiny Glade (Pounce Light)

Menzioni d'onore: Animal Well (Billy Basso/ Bigmode), Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Threyarch, Raven Software, Beenox, High Moon Studios, Activision Shanghai, Sledgehammer Games, Infinity Ward, Demonware /Activision), Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare / Electronic Arts), Satisfactory (Coffee Stain Studios / Coffee Stain Publishing), Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco Studios Inc / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Best Visual Art

Animal Well (Billy Basso / Bigmode)

Astro Bot (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (ATLUS / SEGA / Studio Zero)

Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)

Menzioni d'onore: Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack), Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware Inc. / Bandai Namco Entertainment), Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios), Tiny Glade (Pounce Light), Ultros (Hadoque / Kepler Interactive)

Social Impact

1000xRESIST (Sunset Visitor / Fellow Traveller)

Astro Bot (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Frostpunk 2 (11 bit studios)

Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine Games / Square Enix)

Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)

Menzioni d'onore: Closer the Distance (Osmotic Studios / Skybound Games), Distant Bloom (Ember Trail / Kina Brave), Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare / Electronic Arts), Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Surgent Studios / Electronic Arts)

Game of the Year

Menzioni d'onore: Animal Well (Billy Basso / Bigmode), Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA), Satisfactory (Coffee Stain Studios / Coffee Stain Publishing), UFO 50 ((Mossmouth)