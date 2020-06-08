PC Gaming Show 2020, più di cinquanta giochi presentati, c'è anche Atlus 0

Il PC Gaming Show 2020 si annuncia scoppiettante, con più di cinquanta giochi presentati dai publisher più diversi, tra i quali Atlus.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   08/06/2020

Il PC Gaming Show 2020 si annuncia come davvero scoppiettante, con più di cinquanta giochi presenti. Tra i publisher presenti spicca in particolare Atlus, che potrebbe annunciare la conversione di Persona 5 per PC.

Gli organizzatori del PC Gaming Show 2020 promettono trailer esclusivi, presentazioni con gameplay dei giochi, annunci e interviste. Tra i titoli confermati ci saranno Surgeon Simulator 2, una sorpresa per i fan di Torchlight III e diversi annunci da Humble Games. Inoltre ci saranno Escape From Tarkov, New Word di Amazon, Mafia: Definitive Edition e tantissimi altri titoli.

Leggiamo l'elenco dei partecipanti al PC Gaming Show 2020 confermati finora:

  • 2K Games (Mafia: Definitive Edition)
  • Amazon Games (New World)
  • Atlus
  • Battlestate Games (Escape From Tarkov)
  • Bossa Studios (Surgeon Simulator 2)
  • Brace Yourself Games
  • Coffee Stain Studios
  • Dontnod Entertainment
  • Funcom
  • FJRD
  • Frontier Developments
  • Glumberland (Ooblets)
  • Humble Games
  • New Blood Interactive
  • Merge Games
  • Modus Games
  • Mythical
  • Perfect World (Torchlight III, Remnant: From the Ashes)
  • The Wandering Band
  • Rebellion
  • Red Sails Team
  • Rocketwerkz
  • Rockfish Games (Everspace 2)
  • Sega
  • Tripwire Interactive
  • WolfEye Studios (Weird West)
  • XSEED Games
  • Yaza Games

Il PC Gaming Show 2020 sarà un evento digitale, con due set virtuali e tanti ospiti, trasmesso il 13 giugno 2020 alle 20:00 (ore italiane).

Multiplayer Login

Connettiti con Facebook

Connettiti con Google

Password dimenticata?

Registrati

Registrazione

Re-invia email attivazione

Segnalazione Errore

PC Gaming Show 2020, più di cinquanta giochi presentati, c'è anche Atlus