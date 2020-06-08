PC Gaming Show 2020, più di cinquanta giochi presentati, c'è anche Atlus

Il PC Gaming Show 2020 si annuncia come davvero scoppiettante, con più di cinquanta giochi presenti. Tra i publisher presenti spicca in particolare Atlus, che potrebbe annunciare la conversione di Persona 5 per PC.
Gli organizzatori del PC Gaming Show 2020 promettono trailer esclusivi, presentazioni con gameplay dei giochi, annunci e interviste. Tra i titoli confermati ci saranno Surgeon Simulator 2, una sorpresa per i fan di Torchlight III e diversi annunci da Humble Games. Inoltre ci saranno Escape From Tarkov, New Word di Amazon, Mafia: Definitive Edition e tantissimi altri titoli.
Leggiamo l'elenco dei partecipanti al PC Gaming Show 2020 confermati finora:
- 2K Games (Mafia: Definitive Edition)
- Amazon Games (New World)
- Atlus
- Battlestate Games (Escape From Tarkov)
- Bossa Studios (Surgeon Simulator 2)
- Brace Yourself Games
- Coffee Stain Studios
- Dontnod Entertainment
- Funcom
- FJRD
- Frontier Developments
- Glumberland (Ooblets)
- Humble Games
- New Blood Interactive
- Merge Games
- Modus Games
- Mythical
- Perfect World (Torchlight III, Remnant: From the Ashes)
- The Wandering Band
- Rebellion
- Red Sails Team
- Rocketwerkz
- Rockfish Games (Everspace 2)
- Sega
- Tripwire Interactive
- WolfEye Studios (Weird West)
- XSEED Games
- Yaza Games
Il PC Gaming Show 2020 sarà un evento digitale, con due set virtuali e tanti ospiti, trasmesso il 13 giugno 2020 alle 20:00 (ore italiane).