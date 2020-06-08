PC Gaming Show 2020, più di cinquanta giochi presentati, c'è anche Atlus

Il PC Gaming Show 2020 si annuncia come davvero scoppiettante, con più di cinquanta giochi presenti. Tra i publisher presenti spicca in particolare Atlus, che potrebbe annunciare la conversione di Persona 5 per PC.

Gli organizzatori del PC Gaming Show 2020 promettono trailer esclusivi, presentazioni con gameplay dei giochi, annunci e interviste. Tra i titoli confermati ci saranno Surgeon Simulator 2, una sorpresa per i fan di Torchlight III e diversi annunci da Humble Games. Inoltre ci saranno Escape From Tarkov, New Word di Amazon, Mafia: Definitive Edition e tantissimi altri titoli.

Leggiamo l'elenco dei partecipanti al PC Gaming Show 2020 confermati finora: