PlayStation Store: Baldur's Gate 3 ed EA Sports FC 24 sono stati i più venduti a settembre 2023

Sony ha pubblicato la classifica dei giochi PS5 e PS4 più acquistati e scaricati su PlayStation Store durante il mese di settembre. Baldur's Gate 3 si è classificato al secondo posto sia nel mercato europeo che in quello statunitense, mentre come era lecito aspettarsi EA Sports FC 24 domina nel Vecchio Continente mentre in USA deve cedere la vetta a NBA 2K24. Vediamo tutte le classifiche al completo:
Bene anche Mortal Kombat 1, terzo in USA e quinto in Europa, e The Crew Motorfest, rispettivamente sesto e quarto. Nella top 20 per PS5 troviamo anche altre novità dell'ultimo mese, come Lies of P e Payday 3, assieme a tanti sempreverdi come GTA 5, Hogwarts Legacy e Rainbow Six Siege.
La top 20 del PlayStation Store di settembre 2023
Vediamo le classifiche del PlayStation Store:
PS5 Europa
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- Baldur's Gate 3
- NBA 2K24
- The Crew Motorfest
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Grand Theft Auto V
- PAYDAY 3
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Lies of P
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Resident Evil 4
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Marvel's Avengers
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- F1 23
- Among Us
- Gran Turismo 7
PS5 USA
- NBA 2K24
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Mortal Kombat 1
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- Madden NFL 24
- The Crew Motorfest
- PAYDAY 3
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Lies of P
- Cyberpunk 2077
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON
- Marvel's Avengers
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Resident Evil 4
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
PS4 Europa
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- Minecraft
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- The Crew Motorfest
- NBA 2K24
- The Forest
- Need for Speed Heat
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Need for Speed Payback
- Hogwarts Legacy
- TEKKEN 7
- Red Dead Redemption
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Gang Beasts
- A Way Out
- PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - Game of the Year Edition
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
PS4 USA
- NBA 2K24
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- Minecraft
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Madden NFL 24
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Need for Speed Heat
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Injustice 2
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- The Forest
- Red Dead Redemption
- The Crew Motorfest
- Titanfall 2
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Need for Speed Payback
- Gang Beasts
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege