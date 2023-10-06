1

PlayStation Store: Baldur's Gate 3 ed EA Sports FC 24 sono stati i più venduti a settembre 2023

Vediamo le classifiche del PlayStation Store di settembre 2023, che vedono spadroneggiare Baldur's Gate 3, EA Sports FC 24 e NBA 2K24.

PlayStation Store: Baldur's Gate 3 ed EA Sports FC 24 sono stati i più venduti a settembre 2023
NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   06/10/2023

Sony ha pubblicato la classifica dei giochi PS5 e PS4 più acquistati e scaricati su PlayStation Store durante il mese di settembre. Baldur's Gate 3 si è classificato al secondo posto sia nel mercato europeo che in quello statunitense, mentre come era lecito aspettarsi EA Sports FC 24 domina nel Vecchio Continente mentre in USA deve cedere la vetta a NBA 2K24. Vediamo tutte le classifiche al completo:

Bene anche Mortal Kombat 1, terzo in USA e quinto in Europa, e The Crew Motorfest, rispettivamente sesto e quarto. Nella top 20 per PS5 troviamo anche altre novità dell'ultimo mese, come Lies of P e Payday 3, assieme a tanti sempreverdi come GTA 5, Hogwarts Legacy e Rainbow Six Siege.

La top 20 del PlayStation Store di settembre 2023

Nba 2K24 Mamba Moments Finals Cap

Vediamo le classifiche del PlayStation Store:

PS5 Europa

  1. EA SPORTS FC 24
  2. Baldur's Gate 3
  3. NBA 2K24
  4. The Crew Motorfest
  5. Mortal Kombat 1
  6. Grand Theft Auto V
  7. PAYDAY 3
  8. Cyberpunk 2077
  9. Lies of P
  10. Hogwarts Legacy
  11. Resident Evil 4
  12. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  13. Marvel's Avengers
  14. STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
  15. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  16. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  17. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  18. F1 23
  19. Among Us
  20. Gran Turismo 7

PS5 USA

  1. NBA 2K24
  2. Baldur's Gate 3
  3. Mortal Kombat 1
  4. EA SPORTS FC 24
  5. Madden NFL 24
  6. The Crew Motorfest
  7. PAYDAY 3
  8. Grand Theft Auto V
  9. Lies of P
  10. Cyberpunk 2077
  11. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
  12. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  13. ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON
  14. Marvel's Avengers
  15. STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
  16. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  17. Hogwarts Legacy
  18. Resident Evil 4
  19. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  20. Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

Ea Sports Fc 24 2023 07 13 23 005

PS4 Europa

  1. EA SPORTS FC 24
  2. Minecraft
  3. Red Dead Redemption 2
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. The Crew Motorfest
  6. NBA 2K24
  7. The Forest
  8. Need for Speed Heat
  9. Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
  10. Need for Speed Payback
  11. Hogwarts Legacy
  12. TEKKEN 7
  13. Red Dead Redemption
  14. theHunter: Call of the Wild
  15. Gang Beasts
  16. A Way Out
  17. PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION
  18. Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
  19. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - Game of the Year Edition
  20. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

PS4 USA

  1. NBA 2K24
  2. EA SPORTS FC 24
  3. Minecraft
  4. Red Dead Redemption 2
  5. Madden NFL 24
  6. Grand Theft Auto V
  7. Need for Speed Heat
  8. Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
  9. Injustice 2
  10. Call of Duty: Black Ops III
  11. The Forest
  12. Red Dead Redemption
  13. The Crew Motorfest
  14. Titanfall 2
  15. theHunter: Call of the Wild
  16. Batman: Arkham Knight
  17. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  18. Need for Speed Payback
  19. Gang Beasts
  20. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Multiplayer Login
con il tuo social network
Password dimenticata?
Registrati
Registrazione
Grazie per esserti registrato!
A breve riceverai una mail di notifica da dove potrai attivare il tuo account.
Re-invia email attivazione
Segnalazione Errore
PlayStation Store: Baldur's Gate 3 ed EA Sports FC 24 sono stati i più venduti a settembre 2023