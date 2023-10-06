PlayStation Store: Baldur's Gate 3 ed EA Sports FC 24 sono stati i più venduti a settembre 2023

Sony ha pubblicato la classifica dei giochi PS5 e PS4 più acquistati e scaricati su PlayStation Store durante il mese di settembre. Baldur's Gate 3 si è classificato al secondo posto sia nel mercato europeo che in quello statunitense, mentre come era lecito aspettarsi EA Sports FC 24 domina nel Vecchio Continente mentre in USA deve cedere la vetta a NBA 2K24. Vediamo tutte le classifiche al completo:

Bene anche Mortal Kombat 1, terzo in USA e quinto in Europa, e The Crew Motorfest, rispettivamente sesto e quarto. Nella top 20 per PS5 troviamo anche altre novità dell'ultimo mese, come Lies of P e Payday 3, assieme a tanti sempreverdi come GTA 5, Hogwarts Legacy e Rainbow Six Siege.