PlayStation Store: Stellar Blade e Rise of the Ronin sono stati i più venduti in Giappone ad aprile

Stellar Blade si conferma un successo anche nel Sol Levante, come confermato dalla classifica dei giochi PS4 e PS5 più venduti sul PlayStation Store giapponese ad aprile, dove l'action di Shift Up ha conquistato la prima posizione.

Al secondo posto nella top 20 di PS5 troviamo Rise of the Ronin, che si conferma un titolo molto gettonato in madrepatria, probabilmente anche grazieall'affascinante setting e periodo storico in cui è ambientato il gioco. Al terzo posto c'è invece Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, il successore spirituale della serie Suikoden. Insomma, un podio sicuramente molto differente da quello visto nelle classifiche europee e statunitensi, che oltre a Stellar Blade hanno premiato anche Sea of Thieves, GTA 5 ed Helldivers 2, qui fuori la top 20 o in posizioni molto più basse.

Nella classifica troviamo altre uscite recenti, come Dragon's Dogma 2, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Unicorn Overlord e Saga Emerald Beyond, che occupano nell'ordine dalla quinta all'ottava posizione.