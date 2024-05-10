0

PlayStation Store: Stellar Blade e Rise of the Ronin sono stati i più venduti in Giappone ad aprile

Scopriamo la classifica dei giochi PS4 e PS5 più venduti su PlayStation Store in Giappone durante lo scorso scorso mese.

Stefano Paglia   —   10/05/2024

Stellar Blade si conferma un successo anche nel Sol Levante, come confermato dalla classifica dei giochi PS4 e PS5 più venduti sul PlayStation Store giapponese ad aprile, dove l'action di Shift Up ha conquistato la prima posizione.

Al secondo posto nella top 20 di PS5 troviamo Rise of the Ronin, che si conferma un titolo molto gettonato in madrepatria, probabilmente anche grazieall'affascinante setting e periodo storico in cui è ambientato il gioco. Al terzo posto c'è invece Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, il successore spirituale della serie Suikoden. Insomma, un podio sicuramente molto differente da quello visto nelle classifiche europee e statunitensi, che oltre a Stellar Blade hanno premiato anche Sea of Thieves, GTA 5 ed Helldivers 2, qui fuori la top 20 o in posizioni molto più basse.

Nella classifica troviamo altre uscite recenti, come Dragon's Dogma 2, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Unicorn Overlord e Saga Emerald Beyond, che occupano nell'ordine dalla quinta all'ottava posizione.

La top 20 dei giochi PS5 e PS4 più scaricati sul PlayStation Store giapponese ad aprile

Rise of the Ronin è al secondo posto della classifica del PlayStation Store giapponese di aprile

PS5

  1. Stellar Blade
  2. Rise of the Ronin
  3. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
  4. Monster Hunter Rise
  5. Dragon's Dogma 2
  6. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  7. Unicorn Overlord
  8. SaGa Emerald Beyond
  9. ARK: Survival Ascended
  10. Granblue Fantasy Versus - Rising
  11. Sand Land
  12. Street Fighter 6
  13. Grounded
  14. Persona 3 Reload
  15. Hogwarts Legacy
  16. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  17. Human Fall Flat
  18. Helldivers 2
  19. Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  20. GTA 5

PS4

  1. Monster Hunter World
  2. Fallout 4
  3. Minecraft
  4. Resident Evil 6
  5. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
  6. Granblue Fantasy Versus - Rising
  7. Resident Evil 5
  8. Monster Hunter Rise
  9. GTA 5
  10. Fallout 76
  11. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  12. Bloodborne
  13. Need for Speed Heat
  14. Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights
  15. Library of Ruina
  16. Resident Evil Revelations
  17. Red Dead Redemption 2
  18. Resident Evil HD Remaster
  19. Risk of Rain 2
  20. Human Fall Flat

