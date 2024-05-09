0

PlayStation Store, Helldivers 2 e Sea of Thieves sono i più scaricati ad aprile

Helldivers 2 e Sea of Thieves sono stati i giochi più scaricati su PlayStation Store negli USA e in Europa ad aprile, con Stellar Blade in seconda posizione.

09/05/2024

Helldivers 2 e Sea of Thieves sono stati i giochi più scaricati ad aprile su PlayStation Store: lo sparatutto di Arrowhead Game Studios ha dominato la classifica americana, mentre il live service piratesco di Rare ha conquistato l'Europa.

PlayStation Store, classifica PS5 di aprile (USA)

  1. Helldivers 2
  2. Stellar Blade
  3. Sea of Thieves
  4. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
  5. MLB: The Show 24
  6. Grand Theft Auto V
  7. NBA 2K24
  8. WWE 2K24
  9. Grounded
  10. Dragon's Dogma 2

PlayStation Store, classifica PS5 di aprile (Europa)

  1. Sea of Thieves
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. Helldivers 2
  4. Stellar Blade
  5. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
  6. EA Sports FC 24
  7. TopSpin 2K25
  8. Grounded
  9. It Takes Two
  10. Fallout 4

Il gioco più venduto del 2024 negli Stati Uniti, Helldivers 2 controlla la top 10 americana con una certa tranquillità, seguito dall'ottimo Stellar Blade e da Sea of Thieves, che figura invece in prima posizione in Europa davanti al blockbuster GTA V e a Helldivers 2.

Fallout 4 domina su PS4

La Power Armor di Fallout 4
Per quanto concerne invece le classifiche dei giochi PS4 più scaricati su PlayStation Store ad aprile, c'è un unico vincitore e si chiama Fallout 4: il gioco Bethesda, spinto dal successo della serie televisiva su Prime Video, sta vivendo una seconda giovinezza.

PlayStation Store, classifica PS4 di aprile (USA)

  1. Fallout 4
  2. Red Dead Redemption 2
  3. Minecraft
  4. Fallout 76
  5. Need for Speed: Heat
  6. Batman: Arkham Knight
  7. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
  8. Need for Speed: Payback
  9. Grand Theft Auto V
  10. NBA 2K24

PlayStation Store, classifica PS4 di aprile (Europa)

  1. Fallout 4
  2. Minecraft
  3. Red Dead Redemption 2
  4. Need for Speed: Heat
  5. Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  6. Need for Speed: Payback
  7. Grand Theft Auto V
  8. Burnout Paradise Remastered
  9. A Way Out
  10. Fallout 76

