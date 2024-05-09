PlayStation Store, Helldivers 2 e Sea of Thieves sono i più scaricati ad aprile

Helldivers 2 e Sea of Thieves sono stati i giochi più scaricati ad aprile su PlayStation Store: lo sparatutto di Arrowhead Game Studios ha dominato la classifica americana, mentre il live service piratesco di Rare ha conquistato l'Europa.
PlayStation Store, classifica PS5 di aprile (USA)
- Helldivers 2
- Stellar Blade
- Sea of Thieves
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- MLB: The Show 24
- Grand Theft Auto V
- NBA 2K24
- WWE 2K24
- Grounded
- Dragon's Dogma 2
PlayStation Store, classifica PS5 di aprile (Europa)
- Sea of Thieves
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Helldivers 2
- Stellar Blade
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- EA Sports FC 24
- TopSpin 2K25
- Grounded
- It Takes Two
- Fallout 4
Il gioco più venduto del 2024 negli Stati Uniti, Helldivers 2 controlla la top 10 americana con una certa tranquillità, seguito dall'ottimo Stellar Blade e da Sea of Thieves, che figura invece in prima posizione in Europa davanti al blockbuster GTA V e a Helldivers 2.
Fallout 4 domina su PS4
Per quanto concerne invece le classifiche dei giochi PS4 più scaricati su PlayStation Store ad aprile, c'è un unico vincitore e si chiama Fallout 4: il gioco Bethesda, spinto dal successo della serie televisiva su Prime Video, sta vivendo una seconda giovinezza.
PlayStation Store, classifica PS4 di aprile (USA)
- Fallout 4
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Minecraft
- Fallout 76
- Need for Speed: Heat
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Need for Speed: Payback
- Grand Theft Auto V
- NBA 2K24
PlayStation Store, classifica PS4 di aprile (Europa)
- Fallout 4
- Minecraft
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Need for Speed: Heat
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Need for Speed: Payback
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Burnout Paradise Remastered
- A Way Out
- Fallout 76