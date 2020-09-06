PS5: lo State of Play con prezzo e data di uscita ha una data presunta 0

Stanno girando diverse voci di corridoio sulla possibile data del nuovo State of Play dedicato a PS5, quello con prezzo e data d'uscita della console.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   06/09/2020

Il nuovo State of Play, quello in cui dovrebbero essere annunciati prezzo e data d'uscita di PS5, potrebbe avere una data: il 7 o il 9 settembre 2020. Come ci si è arrivati? In realtà si tratta di un incrocio di indiscrezioni niente male.

Si comincia dall'insider Dusk Golem, che ha riguadagnato parecchio credito dopo aver anticipato l'arrivo della serie anime di Shenmue. Nello stesso messaggio aveva anche parlato dell'arrivo di un nuovo evento dedicato a PS5, fissato per la prima metà di settembre.

La data del 9 settembre è spuntata invece da un'indiscrezione pubblicata su 4Chan, ma smentita dal presunto insider Robertà Serranò su Twitter, che di suo parla invece del 7 settembre (pur confermando che inizialmente Sony aveva fissato l'evento al 9 settembre).

Dato che oggi siamo al 6 settembre, nel caso Serranò avesse ragione lo State of Play dovrebbe arrivare a sorpresa domani. Sony non è Nintendo e di solito dà un certo preavviso sui suoi State of Play, ma sinceramente di questi tempi non si può dare nulla per scontato. A confermare le parole di Serranò è arrivato inoltre un altro insider, il non molto attendibile Tidux, che le ha definite accurate al 100%.

