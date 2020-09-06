PS5: lo State of Play con prezzo e data di uscita ha una data presunta

Il nuovo State of Play, quello in cui dovrebbero essere annunciati prezzo e data d'uscita di PS5, potrebbe avere una data: il 7 o il 9 settembre 2020. Come ci si è arrivati? In realtà si tratta di un incrocio di indiscrezioni niente male.

Si comincia dall'insider Dusk Golem, che ha riguadagnato parecchio credito dopo aver anticipato l'arrivo della serie anime di Shenmue. Nello stesso messaggio aveva anche parlato dell'arrivo di un nuovo evento dedicato a PS5, fissato per la prima metà di settembre.

La data del 9 settembre è spuntata invece da un'indiscrezione pubblicata su 4Chan, ma smentita dal presunto insider Robertà Serranò su Twitter, che di suo parla invece del 7 settembre (pur confermando che inizialmente Sony aveva fissato l'evento al 9 settembre).

Dato che oggi siamo al 6 settembre, nel caso Serranò avesse ragione lo State of Play dovrebbe arrivare a sorpresa domani. Sony non è Nintendo e di solito dà un certo preavviso sui suoi State of Play, ma sinceramente di questi tempi non si può dare nulla per scontato. A confermare le parole di Serranò è arrivato inoltre un altro insider, il non molto attendibile Tidux, che le ha definite accurate al 100%.

In other news, RE8 will most likely be great, RE4 is in a bit of a worrying position right now, Silent Hill is still in dev, something Shenmue related will be revealed in 1-2 weeks, a PS5 event first half of September, Monster Hunter Switch is being revealed soon, have a good day — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) August 28, 2020