Quali sono stati i 25 migliori giochi di lancio delle console? Ce lo dice Metacritic

Con l'arrivo di PS5 e Xbox Series X vale la pena ricordare quali siano stati i 25 migliori giochi di lancio delle piattaforme del passato.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   19/10/2020
Quali sono stati i 25 migliori giochi di lancio delle ultime tre generazioni? A dircelo ci ha pensato Metacritic che ha basato una classifica basata sulle medie voto. Si tratta di un buon modo per ricordare che non è sempre detto che i giochi di lancio debbano essere sottotono. Da notare che l'elenco comprende non solo esclusive, ma anche giochi multipiattaforma, spesso importantissimi per attirare i nuovi giocatori.

  1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch, 97
  2. Halo: Combat Evolved - Xbox, 97
  3. The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess - Wii, 95
  4. SSX - PS2, 93
  5. Madden NFL 2001 - PS2, 91
  6. DOA2: Hardcore - PS2, 91
  7. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 - Gamcube, 91
  8. Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - Nintendo Switch, 91
  9. Flower - PS4, 91
  10. Star Wars Rogue Leader: Rogue Squadron II - GameCube, 90
  11. Madden NFL 2002 - Xbox, 90
  12. Call of Duty 2 - Xbox 360, 89
  13. FIFA 14 - Xbox One, 88
  14. Project Gotham Racing 3 - Xbox 360, 88
  15. Dead or Alive 3 - Xbox, 87
  16. Super Monkey Ball - GameCube, 87
  17. Resistance: Fall of Man - PS3, 86
  18. NBA 2K14 - Xbox One, 86
  19. Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved - Xbox 360, 86
  20. Battlefield 4 - PS4, 85
  21. Mass Effect 3: Special Edition - Nintendo Wii U, 85
  22. Tekken Tag Tournament - PS2, 85
  23. Assassin's Creed III - Nintendo Wii U, 85
  24. Project Gotham Racing - Xbox, 85
  25. NBA 2K13 - Nintendo Wii U, 85


Questi invece sono i cinque più brutti:

  1. Fighter Within - Xbox One, 23
  2. Game Party Champions - Nintendo Wii U, 24
  3. ESPN Sports Connection - Nintendo Wii U, 31
  4. Kabuki Warriors - Xbox, 32
  5. Mobile Suit Gundam: Crossfire - PS3, 33

