Quali sono stati i 25 migliori giochi di lancio delle console? Ce lo dice Metacritic

Quali sono stati i 25 migliori giochi di lancio delle ultime tre generazioni? A dircelo ci ha pensato Metacritic che ha basato una classifica basata sulle medie voto. Si tratta di un buon modo per ricordare che non è sempre detto che i giochi di lancio debbano essere sottotono. Da notare che l'elenco comprende non solo esclusive, ma anche giochi multipiattaforma, spesso importantissimi per attirare i nuovi giocatori.
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch, 97
- Halo: Combat Evolved - Xbox, 97
- The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess - Wii, 95
- SSX - PS2, 93
- Madden NFL 2001 - PS2, 91
- DOA2: Hardcore - PS2, 91
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 - Gamcube, 91
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - Nintendo Switch, 91
- Flower - PS4, 91
- Star Wars Rogue Leader: Rogue Squadron II - GameCube, 90
- Madden NFL 2002 - Xbox, 90
- Call of Duty 2 - Xbox 360, 89
- FIFA 14 - Xbox One, 88
- Project Gotham Racing 3 - Xbox 360, 88
- Dead or Alive 3 - Xbox, 87
- Super Monkey Ball - GameCube, 87
- Resistance: Fall of Man - PS3, 86
- NBA 2K14 - Xbox One, 86
- Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved - Xbox 360, 86
- Battlefield 4 - PS4, 85
- Mass Effect 3: Special Edition - Nintendo Wii U, 85
- Tekken Tag Tournament - PS2, 85
- Assassin's Creed III - Nintendo Wii U, 85
- Project Gotham Racing - Xbox, 85
- NBA 2K13 - Nintendo Wii U, 85
Questi invece sono i cinque più brutti:
- Fighter Within - Xbox One, 23
- Game Party Champions - Nintendo Wii U, 24
- ESPN Sports Connection - Nintendo Wii U, 31
- Kabuki Warriors - Xbox, 32
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Crossfire - PS3, 33