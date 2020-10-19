Quali sono stati i 25 migliori giochi di lancio delle console? Ce lo dice Metacritic

Quali sono stati i 25 migliori giochi di lancio delle ultime tre generazioni? A dircelo ci ha pensato Metacritic che ha basato una classifica basata sulle medie voto. Si tratta di un buon modo per ricordare che non è sempre detto che i giochi di lancio debbano essere sottotono. Da notare che l'elenco comprende non solo esclusive, ma anche giochi multipiattaforma, spesso importantissimi per attirare i nuovi giocatori.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch, 97 Halo: Combat Evolved - Xbox, 97 The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess - Wii, 95 SSX - PS2, 93 Madden NFL 2001 - PS2, 91 DOA2: Hardcore - PS2, 91 Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 - Gamcube, 91 Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - Nintendo Switch, 91 Flower - PS4, 91 Star Wars Rogue Leader: Rogue Squadron II - GameCube, 90 Madden NFL 2002 - Xbox, 90 Call of Duty 2 - Xbox 360, 89 FIFA 14 - Xbox One, 88 Project Gotham Racing 3 - Xbox 360, 88 Dead or Alive 3 - Xbox, 87 Super Monkey Ball - GameCube, 87 Resistance: Fall of Man - PS3, 86 NBA 2K14 - Xbox One, 86 Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved - Xbox 360, 86 Battlefield 4 - PS4, 85 Mass Effect 3: Special Edition - Nintendo Wii U, 85 Tekken Tag Tournament - PS2, 85 Assassin's Creed III - Nintendo Wii U, 85 Project Gotham Racing - Xbox, 85 NBA 2K13 - Nintendo Wii U, 85