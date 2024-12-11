Svelate le nomination dei BAFTA Game Awards, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree escluso dal premio Best Game

La British Academy of Film and Televisions Arts ha svelato la lista dei giochi candidati per la premiazione dei BAFTA Game Awards 2025 e in quali categorie concorrono. Interessante notare che Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree non rientra tra le nomination per il premio più ambito, ovvero "Best Game".

Il motivo è che a monte il regolamento prevede che i DLC possano competere solo nella categoria "Evolving Games", che come suggerisce il nome può includere anche giochi usciti prima del periodo di eleggibilità (25 novembre 2023 - 15 novembre 2024), ma tutt'oggi ancora attivi grazie al supporto degli sviluppatori con nuovi contenuti. La posizione del BAFTA, dunque, è diametralmente opposta a quella dei The Game Awards, che al contrario è propensa ad ammettere Shadow of the Erdtree (ed eventualmente in futuro altre espansioni) tra i candidati al "Game of the Year", una decisione che ha scatenato numerose polemiche in rete.

Nonostante ciò, Shadow of the Erdtree non figura neppure in questa categoria, dove invece troviamo titoli come Baldur's Gate 3, Vampire Survivors, Sea of Thieves e No Man's Sky. Va detto che le nomination sono state presentate sotto forma di una longlist non per forza definitiva, quindi le cose potrebbero cambiare da qui alla premiazione, in programma per il prossimo 8 aprile.