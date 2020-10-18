Xbox Smart Delivery: ecco l'elenco completo dei giochi che lo supportano

Vediamo l'elenco aggiornato di tutti i giochi che sfrutteranno la funzione di Smart Delivery introdotta da Microsoft con Xbox Series X e Series S. Alcuni sono titoli di lancio, altri usciranno in un secondo momento.

Cos'è lo Smart Delivery? Semplice: l'utente acquista il gioco e il sistema si occupa di fargli scaricare la versione per il sistema che sta utilizzando, senza doverlo ripagare nel caso cambi sistema. Ad esempio acquistando Halo Infinite per Xbox One, si può scaricare in automatico la versione Series X passando alla console next-gen.