Xbox Smart Delivery: ecco l'elenco completo dei giochi che lo supportano

Vediamo l'elenco aggiornato di tutti i giochi che sfrutteranno la funzione di Smart Delivery introdotta da Microsoft con Xbox Series X e Series S. Alcuni sono titoli di lancio, altri usciranno in un secondo momento.
Cos'è lo Smart Delivery? Semplice: l'utente acquista il gioco e il sistema si occupa di fargli scaricare la versione per il sistema che sta utilizzando, senza doverlo ripagare nel caso cambi sistema. Ad esempio acquistando Halo Infinite per Xbox One, si può scaricare in automatico la versione Series X passando alla console next-gen.
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Balan Wonderworld
- Borderlands 3
- Bright Memory: Infinite
- Call of the Sea
- Chorus: Rise as One
- CrossfireX
- Cuisine Royale
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Dead by Daylight
- Destiny 2
- DiRT 5
- Echo Generation
- ExoMecha
- Far Cry 6
- Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition
- Forza Horizon 4
- Gears 5
- Gears Tactics
- Grounded
- Halo Infinite
- Hello Neighbor 2
- HITMAN 3
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Just Dance 2021
- King Oddball
- Maneater
- Manifold Garden
- Marvel's Avengers
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Outriders
- Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis
- Planet Coaster
- Psychonauts 2
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
- RIDE 4
- Riders Republic
- Scarlet Nexus
- Sea of Thieves
- Second Extinction
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- The Ascent
- The Falconeer
- The Gunk
- The Outer Worlds
- The Touryst
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2
- War Thunder
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- World of Tanks
- World of Warships: Legends
- WRC 9
- FIA World Rally Championship
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- Yes, Your Grace