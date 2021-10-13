I migliori giochi PS5, PC, Xbox Series X e Switch in uscita nel mese di ottobre 2021

Entriamo nei mesi più caldi dell'anno per le uscite su PC, PlayStation, Xbox e Nintendo Switch. Tra i più attesi a ottobre 2021 segnaliamo FIFA 22, Far Cry 6 e Metroid Dread.
Ecco quindi i migliori giochi PS5, PS4, PC, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S in uscita a ottobre 2021.
Di seguito vi presentiamo tutte le date di uscita dei giochi di ottobre 2021:
- FIFA 22: 01/10/2021
- Alan Wake Remastered: 05/10/2021
- Jett: The Far Shore: 05/10/2021
- Hell Let Loose: 05/10/2021
- Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey: 05/10/2021
- Succubus: 05/10/2021
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania: 05/10/2021
- Far Cry 6: 06/10/2021
- Metroid Dread: 08/10/2021
- Tetris Effect: Connected: 08/10/2021
- Back 4 Blood: 12/10/2021
- The Alien Cube: 14/10/2021
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy: 15/10/2021
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles: 15/10/2021
- Into the Pit: 19/10/2021
- Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend: 21/10/2021
- Disciples: Liberation: 21/10/2021
- The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes: 22/10/2021
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: 26/10/2021
- Solar Ash: 26/10/2021
- Age of Empires IV: 28/10/2021
- Ghostrunner: 28/10/2021
- Project Zero: Maiden of Black Water: 28/10/2021
- Riders Republic: 28/10/2021
- Mario Party Superstars: 29/10/2021