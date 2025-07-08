Annunciati l'elenco degli espositori del Tokyo Game Show 2025 e l'immagine principale dell'evento

La Computer Entertainment Supplier's Association ha annunciato l'elenco degli espositori e l'immagine principale del Tokyo Game Show 2025 , che si terrà dal 25 al 28 settembre presso il solito Makuhari Messe di Chiba, in Giappone. L'elenco è davvero corposo (lo trovate qui di seguito) e comprende 772 espositori, di cui 473 nazionali e 299 internazionali, distribuiti in 4.083 stand. È stato superato il record del del Tokyo Game Show 2024, che contò 3.252 stand, con l'edizione 2025 che potrebbe diventare la più grande della storia . Parteciperanno aziende da 46 paesi e regioni differenti.

Tutti gli espositori

L'immagine principale di quest'anno è stata realizzata da Zashiki Warashi e ha come tema "Unlimited, Neverending Playgrounds".

"Sono davvero felice di aver ricevuto così tante reazioni all'illustrazione teaser", ha dichiarato Warashi in un comunicato stampa. "Non mi era mai capitato di pubblicare un teaser e un'immagine principale separatamente, quindi ricevere commenti come 'Non vedo l'ora di vedere anche quella principale' è stata un'esperienza nuova. Con l'avvicinarsi della presentazione dell'immagine principale, sentivo crescere l'emozione. Persino mia madre non vedeva l'ora che accadesse. Questa immagine include molti elementi dei giochi che amo. L'ho disegnata con un sentimento di gratitudine verso coloro che sono coinvolti nella produzione di videogiochi. Ci ho messo il cuore, nonostante la pressione di un evento così prestigioso come il Tokyo Game Show. Sarei felice se i visitatori la apprezzassero, anche solo un po'!"

Ecco l'elenco completo degli espositori annunciati finora:

Area Espositiva Generale (General Exhibition Area)

4Gamer.net

91Act

Active Gaming Media

ALLONE

Alliance Arts

ANANTA

Animula Nook

Annapurna Interactive

Antom (Ant International)

Any

AppPay

Arc System Works

AREA35

ArtDock

Arum Games

AYANEO

Baiyujing Studio

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Banjihagames

Battlestate Games

Beep Japan

BeXide

BIPA (Busan IT Industry Promotion Agency)

Blackmagic Design

BloodLoop

BoomBit

Canon

Capcom

Century Games

Chasing Kaleidorider

City Connection

Clover Games

Clover Lab

COLOPL

com2us

Corsair Japan

Coyote Runner

D3 Publisher

DITP (Padiglione Thailandia)

Drecom

Duet Night Abyss

Eastasiasoft

ECI GAMES

Electronic Arts

Eighty Kosan

Entergram

Frozen Way

Fusion Interactive

Galleria (Thirdwave)

Game Source Entertainment

Gemdrops

Genki

Padiglione Tedesco

Giga-Byte Technology

GMO Media

Google Play

Graph

GRYPHLINE

GungHo Online Entertainment

Prefettura di Gunma

Gyeongnam Global Game Center

HakkoAI

Happinet

Hooded Horse Asia-Pacific

Hooded Horse Eastern Europe

Hooded Horse Europe

Hooded Horse North America

HORI

Hotta Studio

I-O DATA DEVICE

IID

Identity V

Immortals Studios

IndieArk

Infold Games

Inti Creates

ITC

Padiglione Italiano

Città di Iwakuni

IzanagiGames

Joy Mobile Network

Joytify

Junyun

Kadokawa

Kakehashi Games

KALPA: Cosmic Symphony

kawakamisangyou

Kemco

Koei Tecmo Games

Konami Digital Entertainment

Padiglione Coreano

L-TEK

Lan-bridge Communications

Launcelot

LEVEL-5

Level Infinite

Lost Marble

lowiro

Mad Catz

Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) / Padiglione Malese

Mango Party

Manjuu

Mecha BREAK

Mizuno

MOSS

Moscow Game Hub

MouseComputer

MSI

MUTAN

NeoBards Entertainment

netmarble

Nexon

Nextorage

NHK x GAME

Norwegian Games

Not An Avocado Studio

Of Peaks and Tides

One or EIGHT

ONEXPLAYER

OTSUA

Parco Games

Pearl Abyss

Planet Party Time

PLAYCARE

PROTOTYPE

Qookka Games

Quills: The Medieval War

Rainy Frog

RAZBAM JAPAN

Red Dunes Games

Riot Games

ROG (ASUS JAPAN)

STARWARD

STUDIOBSIDE

SUCCESS Corporation

Sword of Justice

Taipei Game Show

Tassei denki

Teyon Japan

TOEI Animation

Tokyo Metropolitan Television

Topre

UNICO

Ubisoft

Ukiyo Studios

Vic Game Studios Japan

Weaving

Witchspire

XD

Yoshimoto Kogyo

Zeta Division

ZUIKI

Area Giochi per Smartphone (Smartphone Game Area)

CHENGDU GameTeahouse

GameOn

Infinibrain

Katsi

Link Very

M-terrace

Nakayoshi Parasise

Neconome

Webeye

9YOU.COM

Area Hardware da Gioco (Gaming Hardware Area)

Address Service

Aiuto

AKFury

Akko

Ami

AndGAMER

Be-Area

BenQ Japan

BESTAR Holdings

Brook Gaming

Click Entertainment

DELE

DeOne Innovation Technology

EA SEMI(SHANGHAI)TECH

Edifier Japan

Elgato

EPOMAKER

FOSTEX/Foster Electric

fumo-shop

Golden Tough Will

GPD(TENKU)

GRAPHT

GUANGDONG FORECO PACKAGING

Hanvon Ugee Technology (XPPen)

Host No.4 Technology chengdu

Huizhou Trantek Electronics

HYTE

IQUNIX

KARNOX

Keychron

KIBU

METADOX

Mirai Create

Mirai MD

moimate

Moza Racing

nofio

PlayVital

SAVAGE RAVEN

Shanghai Flydigi Electronics Tech

Shanghai WOWO Technology

Shenzhen Dynamic Fingertip Network Technology.(Leadjoy)

Shenzhen Guli Tech

Shenzhen Lightning Bird Network Technology

SHENZHEN TOMTOC TECHNOLOGY

Shenzhen Yuantuntongda Trading

Titan Army

Warsong Technology

XEO LAB

ZHONGYUAN INNOVATION

Area Stile di Vita da Gioco (Gaming Lifestyle Area)

AIMchair

BHK

GIFU PLASTIC INDUSTRY

Hamee

Karumoa

kawakamisangyou

Kohji Bessho Archi Lab

LEWITT

MIDBASE

NITORI

Nittoh

Area AR/VR

A440

bHaptics

FORUM8

Fun2 Studio

Gakugeki

Gatebox

IntoFree

Japan Electronics College ProjectVR

Nihon XR Center

PocketReal

PRODIGY

ROOX

TOKYO UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY

TrueGear

Udexreal Intelligent Technology

Area eSports

FlashFire

O-HYPE

PCCS

Spiel Platz

WALLHACK

Area Giochi Indie (Indie Game Area)

Active Gaming Media

AI Frog Interactive

AI2U: With You 'Til The End

Amusement Media Academy/Osaka Amusement Media Academy

Anarch Entertainment

ANMC

Anshar Studios

ArtDock

Asobism

Astro Production

BattleBrew Productions

Be My Horde

Bearboy studios

BitSummit

Black Beard Design Studio

BlastEdge Games

Brazil Games

Canvas City

Cerulean Games

Padiglione CILE

Chorus Worldwide

CENTERTOSECONDS

Cosmo Japan

Cutale Gaming

Deadly Trick

Death Ring: Second Impact

DICO

Digital Hollywood University

Drillhounds

eastasiasoft

Eisnid

Enpitsu Games

Escalera Games

Escape Simulator 2

Fallen Tear: The Ascension

Frontier Works

Fruitbat Factory

FUTURE SKART

Gamersky Games

Games From Indonesia

Games from Spain

Gamirror Games

GEKKOUSHU

GLASS CAT

Gravity Game Arise

Hakurokudo

Happinet

HARRISONWORLD

HellPunk

Herdling

HOONDAHL Media Studio

HobbyJAPAN

HYPER REAL

I-rori Entertainment

Identifile

IGDA Japan Chapter

iGi indie Game incubator AND SO-FU

Illam Software Entertainment

Padiglione India

Indie Go

Indie Live Expo

Indiesquire

Industrial Technology and Witchcraft

Infini Fun

Inverse Atelier

Izakaya Izakoza

Izanami Game Lab

Jeonnam Information & Culture Industry Promotion Agency

Justdan International

Kadokawa

KaeruPanda

KAMITSUBAKI STUDIO

KIC Games

Kisoutenguys

Kodansha Game Lab

Kotama & Academy Citadel

Lemport

Light Up Games

Little Corners

logicalbeat

Mankind Games

Mare

Martix

Master of Piece

MBA INTERNATIONAL

MECHA NOVA & CUBS STORY

MYservice

Nao Games

Neon Noroshi

Padiglione Paesi Bassi

Padiglione Stato di New York

Nexting

NexTone

NITRO PLUS

OCEANUS GAMES

offbrand games

Oink Games

ONYXPRISM

OSAKA SOGO COLLEGE OF DESIGN

PAT/TLE/RI

PHASE

Phoenixx

Piece of Cake studios

PinCool

Pip Puzzle

PLANETA

Padiglione Polacco

Poly Poly Games

Psycho-Sleuth

PUFF HOOK STUDIO

Quantum Peaks

radiuthree

REBOOT DEVELOP BLUE

Reed_needle Flow

RideonJapan

rokaplay

room6

SANDY FLOOR

SclObo

Sekai Project

SERIALGAMES

Sinthetic

SKOOTA GAMES

Slug Disco

SmartSNS

SNOWYOWL ENTERTAINMENT

SofRock Games

SoloGame

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Spiral Up Games

SpringGuild

Stars of Icarus

StirSystem

Studio Lalala

STUDIO LIGHTS

Studio Shimazu

Vetrina Indie di Taiwan (powered by ADI)

Team Sweden

TECH.C. GAME PROJECT

Technical Arts

terry-do GAMES

The Crazy Hyper-Dungeon Chronicles

The Piper Of Dawn

The Spike: Cross

The Weeping Swan: Ten Days of the City's Fall

TheoriaCode

Toii Games

Tokyo Cool Japan Academy

TOMCREATE

Top Hat Studios

Torisan

TOYDIUM

TrueWorld Studios

TV TOKYO

Twitchy Finger

Ultinet

UrbanFox

Ved: Recure

Whisper Partners

WhisperGames

White Babel Studio

Wonderland Kazakiri

World Map

Yaneura Games

Yao! Games

Yitao Network

zakuzaku

Zempie

Indie Selezionati (Selected Indie 80)

Aikyam

ALEKSANDR MERKULOV

Artis Impact

atelier-mimina

AutoRogue

Ayasa: Shadows of Silence

Backpack Boy

Bahamut and the Waqwaq Tree

Coin Drop Games

Common Opera

Core Trials

Corebreaker

Crude Oil

degoma

Detective Dotson

Developer Dob

Digital Happiness

Donggyu Kim

DOSMIC

Eguo

ESDigital Games

Fragile Shapes Studio

Gecko Gods

Graytail

IceLemonTea Studio

IceToad Studio

Implicit Conversions

ITAMAE STUDIO

Jacob Jazz's FEAR FA 98

Kanata Lab

Kei26

Kenkou Land

Khayalan Arts

Kugelblitz

Lapsus Games

Latent Entertainment

Lightersgames

Megutan

Militsioner

Moonless

MUC GAMES

No Players Online

Non-Virtual Reality Games

Off-Score: A game of songs

Omnaya Studios

One Time Kindness

Ovis Loop

Pershaland

Playables

Polychroma Games

Polygoose Studio

Pone Games

PVKK: Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant

Rebuild Games

Recharge

Reverie

RunGround Works

Ryo Kobuchi

Sannin Interactive

Surface Labyrinth KURUMABU

Takafumi Nakahara

Takahiro Miyazawa

TANUKI: Pon's Summer

TearyHand Studio

TopplePOP

Tripearl Games

Twentysix Interactive

TYNEPUNK

UDONPA

Undercoders

VESTMAN

Word Game

Yamamu Games

Yvette Kooke

727 NOT HOUND

Area Accessibilità Totale (All Accessibility Area)

Araya

Japan Electronics College Project Allcea

Area Accademie di Videogiochi (Game Academy Area)

Aichi Institute of Technology

Aichi University of Technology

ARS COMPUTER COLLEGE

Arts college Yokohama

Aso Pop Culture College

Broadmedia

Bunkyo University

Chuo Institute of Information and Design College

Clark Memorial International High School CLARK NEXT Tokyo

Computer College Nagoya

ECC COLLEGE OF COMPUTER AND MULTIMEDIA

EHIME Prefectual MATSUYAMA MINAMI HIGH SCHOOL TOBE BRANCH

Hannan University

Higashi-Nihon Design & Computer College

Hokkaido Computer School

Hokkaido Cyber Creator Professional Training College

Hokkaido Information University

Human Academy

International Business Information College

InternationalInformationAndEngineeringAutomobileCollege

IWAKA GAKUEN

Japan Electronics College

Kanagawa Instiute of Technology

Kawahara Vocational College of Electronics and Business

Kinki Computer & Electronics College

KOKUSAI RIKO COLLEGE

KokusaiDenshiBusinessTechnicalSchool

Kyushu Computer College Fukuoka / Kitakyushu / Oita / Kagoshima

Kyushu Sangyo University

Mirai business college of vocation

Naemura Laboratory, The University of Tokyo

NAGOYAKOGAKUIN COLLEGE

NIHON KOGAKUIN COLLEGE /Tokyo University of Technology

Niigata Computer College.

Numazu Professional Training College of Business and Information Technology

okayama information college

Osaka Designer Academy

Osaka Electro-Communication University

osaka institute of technology information science and technology

OSAKA SOGO COLLEGE OF DESIGN

Osnabrueck University

Ota Information & Business College

Reitaku University Chen Lab

SHINAGAWA GAKUGEI HIGH SCOOL

Shobi University

Shohoku College

Shonan Insutitute of Technology

Tohoku Computer College

Tokyo City University

TOKYO COOL JAPAN ACADEMY

Tokyo Information Design Professional University

Tokyo Jitsugyo High School

Tokyo University of Information Sciences

Toyama Information Business Vocational school

TOYO INSTITUTE OF ART & DESIGN

TRIDENT COLLEGE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

Tsuyokute-newgame

VANTAN GAME ACADEMY

Waseda-Bunri College of Arts & Sciences

Area Vendita Merchandise (Merchandise Sales Area)

AI PikattoAnime

Algernonproduct

azumaker

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Bandai Namco Filmworks

Battlestate Games

CAITAC FAMILY

Canbe(SOMSOC GALLERY)

CAPCOM

COSPA

COZYWAVE

DRECOM

ensky

Fangamer

Fnatic Gear(ASK)

GAMES GLORIOUS

HanedaProject

iam8bit

InfoLens

INSERT COIN

KOEI TECMO GAMES

KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS

Mecha BREAK

MediaLink

MSFactory

MUTEKIJIKAN

Nikkei Business Publications

PARCO GAMES

PlayBrain

regrafixxx

REJECT

SEGA

SQUARE ENIX

SQUARE ENIX Capsule Toy

Sumitomo Rubber Industries

silkmasterSB

Spiderwebs

TORCH TORCH

TOYPLA

TURTLE BEACH

vaultroom

ZETA DIVISION

+1F

Area Soluzioni Business (Business Solution Area)

Ad-Virtua

ADIA Studios

adjoe Playtime

Agileware

AHIRU

AIQVE ONE

AKA Virtual

Akamai Technologies

Algomatic

Alibaba Cloud Japan

AppSamurai

AQUASTAR

BlasTrain

Brushup

BSV Blockchain Japan Chapter

beyond

C-Garden

C&R Creative Studios

CAC

Cloud Ace

CLOUD CREATIVE STUDIOS

Commune

CRI Middleware

Crico

Defios

Diarkis

DICO

Digital Gear

Digital Works Entertainment

Drecom

DynaComware

ElEngine

Epsilon Software

FINE

ForCreators

FUNV

G-angle

G-STAR

G2A.COM

Game Carrot

Game8

Gianty

GRANDFUNK

Incredibuild Japan

JOCDN

JR TOKAI AGENCY

kagoshima isa city

Keywords Studios International

KongStudios

KUU

Città di Kumamoto

Prefettura di Kumamoto Area Sud (Amakusa/Yatsushiro/Hitoyoshi&Kuma area)

Lapin

Layup

Lenovo Japan

Levtech

Lionbridge Japan

Little Red Zombies

Mankind Games

Megaxus Infotech

memoQ

MetAI

Mie Translation Services

Mirrativ

Mosmoss Studio

mountain studio

Myriashue

Comune di Niigata

Nikkei Gaming

OPTAGE

Original Force

PayPal

Pixljaya

POLYGON MAGIC

Poppin Games Japan

PUNKT

Racjin

RICOH PFU COMPUTING

RR DONNELLEY HOLDINGS JAPAN

SCREEN Graphic Solutions

Shachihata

Shinwork Technology

Città di Shizuoka

Side

SIGNARY

Speech Graphics

Stream Hatchet

SuccessGlo Japan

sunbird

SunFlare

TASKIV

TAITRA

Tenben

Tencent Japan

TenjoyJapan

Terminal 3

Thinkingdata

Too

TransPerfect Japan

Tubular Labs

ULTRA-X

Usednet

V

Winking Studios

WitOne

Wovn Technologies

Wrike Japan

Xsolla Japan

Yakubo

Yeehe

Città di YOKOSUKA

YouAppi Japan

Zhengzhou Mingjiang Network Technology

Padiglione Tecnologie IA (AI Technology Pavilion)

aikol

AVITA

HEROZ

Lancetier

Midnight Labs | Ceartas

NC AI

OVOMIND

Preferred Networks

Studio51

Tripo AI

Ubitus

ZEAL

Area Incontri Business (Business Meeting Area)

Alpha CRC

Bandai Namco Filmworks

Bloober Team

Brazil Games

CARTA ZERO

COLOPL

D3PUBLISHER

DeNA

DICO

Dimps

Drecom

Electronic Arts

Eliphant Japan

ENCUBE

EXNOA (DMM GAMES)

Delegazione Francese

G-angle

Gamersky Games

Games from Spain

GC Social Media

GDC

Glitz Visuals

GREE Holdings

GungHo Online Entertainment / GRAVITY

Gyeonggi Content Agency

Happinet

HEXADRIVE

Hotta Studio

HYBRID SQUAD

Japan External Trade Organization(JETRO)

Jeonnam Information & Culture Industry Promotion Agency

Justdan International

KADOKAWA

KEMCO

Kodansha

KOP Global

Kudos Productions

Lemnisca

MINELOADER Studios

Microids

Once Human

Original Force

OSJ

PlatinumGames

Poppin Games Japan

PQube

RED ART GAMES

REDORCA (Suzhou)

SAFARI GAMES

Shochiku

SHUEISHA GAMES

Soft-World International

Spiky Things

SunFlare

TMS ENTERTAINMENT

TOKYO BROADCASTING SYSTEM TELEVISION

TOSE

Ubitus

viviON

XAC

YUKE'S

Area Giochi per Famiglie (Family Game Area)

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Capcom

DreamOnline

GRYPHLINE

LEVEL5

Konami Digital Entertainment

room6

Samsung SSD

SEGA

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Square Enix

TVgame magazine

Esposizione Online (Online Exhibition)