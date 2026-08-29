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Annunciati i vincitori dei Gamescom Awards 2026: CD Projekt RED e Sega ricevono tre premi a testa

CD Projekt RED e SEGA dominano i Gamescom Awards 2026 con tre trofei ciascuno, seguiti da Capcom e Ubisoft. Annunciati anche tutti i vincitori delle categorie artistiche, piattaforma e globali.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   29/08/2026
Geralt in The Witcher 3

Sono stati annunciati i vincitori dei Gamescom Awards 2026, ovvero i premi assegnati ai giochi, publisher e gli stand che si sono maggiormente distinti durante la manifestazione di Colonia di quest'anno. Quest'anno abbiamo due protagonisti: CD Projekt RED e SEGA, che si portano a casa tre trofei ciascuno.

CD Projekt RED ha conquistato la giuria e il pubblico grazie alla presenza di The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Songs of the Past, che ha trionfato in tre categorie: Best Trailer / Announcement, Best Merch e Best Booth (Jury Award). SEGA risponde con altrettanti riconoscimenti: Best Audio per Alien: Isolation 2, Best PC Game per Total War: WARHAMMER 40.000 e soprattutto il premio per il Best Lineup, che celebra la varietà e la qualità della sua presenza a Colonia.

A seguire, Capcom e Ubisoft, entrambe con due premi. La casa giapponese si distingue con Onimusha: Way of the Sword, vincitore di Best Gameplay e Best PlayStation Game, mentre Ubisoft festeggia il premio Best Nintendo Switch 2 Game per Rayman Legends Retold e il Best Business Booth.

Tutti i vincitori dei Gamescom Awards 2026

Best Visuals

  • METRO 2039 - 4A Games / Deep Silver
  • Alien: Isolation 2 - Creative Assembly / SEGA
  • DEPERSON - Error Thing / Parco Games
  • Forza Horizon 6 - Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios
  • Inkblood - HeyBird! / Critical Reflex

Best Audio

  • Alien: Isolation 2 - Creative Assembly / SEGA
  • Cairn - The Game Bakers
  • Denshattack! - Undercoders / Fireshine Games
  • Forza Horizon 6 - Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios
  • There are No Ghosts at the Grand - Friday Sundae

Best Gameplay

  • Onimusha: Way of the Sword - Capcom
  • Alien: Isolation 2 - Creative Assembly / SEGA
  • Cairn - The Game Bakers
  • Denshattack! - Undercoders / Fireshine Games
  • The Blood of Dawnwalker - Rebel Wolves / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Most Entertaining

  • Wanderburg - Randwerk / Sidekick Publishing
  • Bad Magpie - Milktooth
  • Denshattack! - Undercoders / Fireshine Games
  • Escape from Duckov - Team Soda / bilibili
  • There are No Ghosts at the Grand - Friday Sundae

Most Epic

  • Tides of Annihilation - Eclipse Glow Games
  • Crimson Desert - Pearl Abyss
  • METRO 2039 - 4A Games / Deep Silver
  • STRANGER THAN HEAVEN - RGG Studio / SEGA
  • Total War: WARHAMMER 40,000 - Creative Assembly / SEGA

Most Wholesome

  • Finding Polka - lidlocks / Parco Games
  • Age Twisters - Piccolo Studio / KRAFTON
  • Book Nook - Malapata Studios / Wings
  • Garden Ink - Kranich Games
  • OPUS: Prism Peak - Sigono / Shueisha Games

Games for Impact

  • SOKO 1977: Anti-Terror Task Force - Paintbucket Games / Federal Agency for Civic Education
  • Fishbowl - imissmyfriends.studio / Wholesome Games Presents
  • Media Circus - Papercoda Games
  • OPUS: Prism Peak - Sigono / Shueisha Games
  • The Regreening - Positive Impact Games / ByteRockers' Games

Best Microsoft Xbox Game

  • Forza Horizon 6 - Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios
  • Gears of War: E-Day - The Coalition / Xbox Game Studios
  • Halo: Campaign Evolved - Halo Studios / Xbox Game Studios
  • METRO 2039 - 4A Games / Deep Silver
  • STRANGER THAN HEAVEN - RGG Studio / SEGA
Opening Night Live Gamescom 2026: tutti gli annunci e i giochi presentati all'evento Opening Night Live Gamescom 2026: tutti gli annunci e i giochi presentati all'evento

Best PC Game

  • Total War: WARHAMMER 40,000 - Creative Assembly / SEGA
  • Alien: Isolation 2 - Creative Assembly / SEGA
  • Crimson Desert - Pearl Abyss
  • Guns of Eschaton - Eschatology Entertainment / 4Divinity
  • METRO 2039 - 4A Games / Deep Silver

Best Sony PlayStation Game

  • Onimusha: Way of the Sword - Capcom
  • Dragon's Dogma 2 Dark Arisen - Capcom
  • METRO 2039 - 4A Games / Deep Silver
  • The Blood of Dawnwalker - Rebel Wolves / Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Tides of Annihilation - Eclipse Glow Games

Best Nintendo Switch 2 Game

  • Rayman Legends Retold - Ubisoft
  • Denshattack! - Undercoders / Fireshine Games
  • Mega Man: Dual Override - Capcom
  • Nintendo Switch Sport Resort - Nintendo
  • OPUS: Prism Peak - Sigono / Shueisha Games

Best Mobile Game

  • Where Winds Meet - Everstone Studio / NetEase Games
  • Arknights: Endfield - Hypergryph
  • Genshin Impact - HoYoverse
  • Silver Palace - Elementa
  • Zenless Zone Zero - HoYoverse

GLOBAL Group

  • Best Lineup (Jury Award): SEGA
  • Best Booth (Jury Award): The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Songs of the Past - CD PROJEKT RED
  • Best Booth (Consumer Award): Arknights: Endfield - GRYPHLINE
  • Best Business Booth (Jury Award): Ubisoft Business Lounge
  • Best Merch (Consumer Award): The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Songs of the Past - Pin & Medallion - CD PROJEKT RED
  • Best Trailer / Announcement (Consumer Award): The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered & Songs of the Past DLC - CD PROJEKT RED
  • Heart of Gaming Award (Special Jury Award): Games Done Quick (GDQ)
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Annunciati i vincitori dei Gamescom Awards 2026: CD Projekt RED e Sega ricevono tre premi a testa