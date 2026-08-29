Annunciati i vincitori dei Gamescom Awards 2026: CD Projekt RED e Sega ricevono tre premi a testa

Sono stati annunciati i vincitori dei Gamescom Awards 2026, ovvero i premi assegnati ai giochi, publisher e gli stand che si sono maggiormente distinti durante la manifestazione di Colonia di quest'anno. Quest'anno abbiamo due protagonisti: CD Projekt RED e SEGA, che si portano a casa tre trofei ciascuno.
CD Projekt RED ha conquistato la giuria e il pubblico grazie alla presenza di The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Songs of the Past, che ha trionfato in tre categorie: Best Trailer / Announcement, Best Merch e Best Booth (Jury Award). SEGA risponde con altrettanti riconoscimenti: Best Audio per Alien: Isolation 2, Best PC Game per Total War: WARHAMMER 40.000 e soprattutto il premio per il Best Lineup, che celebra la varietà e la qualità della sua presenza a Colonia.
A seguire, Capcom e Ubisoft, entrambe con due premi. La casa giapponese si distingue con Onimusha: Way of the Sword, vincitore di Best Gameplay e Best PlayStation Game, mentre Ubisoft festeggia il premio Best Nintendo Switch 2 Game per Rayman Legends Retold e il Best Business Booth.
Tutti i vincitori dei Gamescom Awards 2026
Best Visuals
- METRO 2039 - 4A Games / Deep Silver
- Alien: Isolation 2 - Creative Assembly / SEGA
- DEPERSON - Error Thing / Parco Games
- Forza Horizon 6 - Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios
- Inkblood - HeyBird! / Critical Reflex
Best Audio
- Alien: Isolation 2 - Creative Assembly / SEGA
- Cairn - The Game Bakers
- Denshattack! - Undercoders / Fireshine Games
- Forza Horizon 6 - Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios
- There are No Ghosts at the Grand - Friday Sundae
Best Gameplay
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword - Capcom
- Alien: Isolation 2 - Creative Assembly / SEGA
- Cairn - The Game Bakers
- Denshattack! - Undercoders / Fireshine Games
- The Blood of Dawnwalker - Rebel Wolves / Bandai Namco Entertainment
Most Entertaining
- Wanderburg - Randwerk / Sidekick Publishing
- Bad Magpie - Milktooth
- Denshattack! - Undercoders / Fireshine Games
- Escape from Duckov - Team Soda / bilibili
- There are No Ghosts at the Grand - Friday Sundae
Most Epic
- Tides of Annihilation - Eclipse Glow Games
- Crimson Desert - Pearl Abyss
- METRO 2039 - 4A Games / Deep Silver
- STRANGER THAN HEAVEN - RGG Studio / SEGA
- Total War: WARHAMMER 40,000 - Creative Assembly / SEGA
Most Wholesome
- Finding Polka - lidlocks / Parco Games
- Age Twisters - Piccolo Studio / KRAFTON
- Book Nook - Malapata Studios / Wings
- Garden Ink - Kranich Games
- OPUS: Prism Peak - Sigono / Shueisha Games
Games for Impact
- SOKO 1977: Anti-Terror Task Force - Paintbucket Games / Federal Agency for Civic Education
- Fishbowl - imissmyfriends.studio / Wholesome Games Presents
- Media Circus - Papercoda Games
- OPUS: Prism Peak - Sigono / Shueisha Games
- The Regreening - Positive Impact Games / ByteRockers' Games
Best Microsoft Xbox Game
- Forza Horizon 6 - Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios
- Gears of War: E-Day - The Coalition / Xbox Game Studios
- Halo: Campaign Evolved - Halo Studios / Xbox Game Studios
- METRO 2039 - 4A Games / Deep Silver
- STRANGER THAN HEAVEN - RGG Studio / SEGA
Best PC Game
- Total War: WARHAMMER 40,000 - Creative Assembly / SEGA
- Alien: Isolation 2 - Creative Assembly / SEGA
- Crimson Desert - Pearl Abyss
- Guns of Eschaton - Eschatology Entertainment / 4Divinity
- METRO 2039 - 4A Games / Deep Silver
Best Sony PlayStation Game
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword - Capcom
- Dragon's Dogma 2 Dark Arisen - Capcom
- METRO 2039 - 4A Games / Deep Silver
- The Blood of Dawnwalker - Rebel Wolves / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Tides of Annihilation - Eclipse Glow Games
Best Nintendo Switch 2 Game
- Rayman Legends Retold - Ubisoft
- Denshattack! - Undercoders / Fireshine Games
- Mega Man: Dual Override - Capcom
- Nintendo Switch Sport Resort - Nintendo
- OPUS: Prism Peak - Sigono / Shueisha Games
Best Mobile Game
- Where Winds Meet - Everstone Studio / NetEase Games
- Arknights: Endfield - Hypergryph
- Genshin Impact - HoYoverse
- Silver Palace - Elementa
- Zenless Zone Zero - HoYoverse
GLOBAL Group
- Best Lineup (Jury Award): SEGA
- Best Booth (Jury Award): The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Songs of the Past - CD PROJEKT RED
- Best Booth (Consumer Award): Arknights: Endfield - GRYPHLINE
- Best Business Booth (Jury Award): Ubisoft Business Lounge
- Best Merch (Consumer Award): The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Songs of the Past - Pin & Medallion - CD PROJEKT RED
- Best Trailer / Announcement (Consumer Award): The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered & Songs of the Past DLC - CD PROJEKT RED
- Heart of Gaming Award (Special Jury Award): Games Done Quick (GDQ)