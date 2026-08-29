Annunciati i vincitori dei Gamescom Awards 2026: CD Projekt RED e Sega ricevono tre premi a testa

Sono stati annunciati i vincitori dei Gamescom Awards 2026, ovvero i premi assegnati ai giochi, publisher e gli stand che si sono maggiormente distinti durante la manifestazione di Colonia di quest'anno. Quest'anno abbiamo due protagonisti: CD Projekt RED e SEGA, che si portano a casa tre trofei ciascuno.

CD Projekt RED ha conquistato la giuria e il pubblico grazie alla presenza di The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Songs of the Past, che ha trionfato in tre categorie: Best Trailer / Announcement, Best Merch e Best Booth (Jury Award). SEGA risponde con altrettanti riconoscimenti: Best Audio per Alien: Isolation 2, Best PC Game per Total War: WARHAMMER 40.000 e soprattutto il premio per il Best Lineup, che celebra la varietà e la qualità della sua presenza a Colonia.

A seguire, Capcom e Ubisoft, entrambe con due premi. La casa giapponese si distingue con Onimusha: Way of the Sword, vincitore di Best Gameplay e Best PlayStation Game, mentre Ubisoft festeggia il premio Best Nintendo Switch 2 Game per Rayman Legends Retold e il Best Business Booth.