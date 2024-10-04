Ecco i candidati ai The Golden Joystick Awards 2024, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth e Astro Bot guidano le nomination

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth e Astro Bot sono i giochi che hanno ottenuto più nomination , entrambi tra l'altro nella categoria Console Game Of The Year. Nella stessa categoria troviamo anche Helldivers 2, che in totale ha ottenuto quattro candidature, seguito da Balatro con tre nomination, tra cui quella come PC Game of the Year.

Sono state annunciate le candidature per i The Golden Joystick Awards 2024 , con le votazioni che sono aperte da ora fino all'1 novembre, a cui seguiranno quelle per l'Ultimate Game of the Year il 4 novembre.

Tutte le categorie e le candidature dei The Golden Joystick 2024

Senza ulteriori indugi, di seguito trovate l'elenco completo di tutte le categorie e le nomination dei The Golden Joystick Awards 2024.

Best Storytelling

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

1000xResist

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Emio - L'uomo che sorride: Famicom Detective Club

Tactical Breach Wizards

Cloud in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Best Multiplayer Game

Tekken 8

The Finals

Abiotic Factor

Sons of the Forest

Helldivers 2

EA Sports College Football 25

Best Visual Design

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Harold Halibut

Black Myth: Wukong

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Astro Bot

Warhammer 40.000: Space Marine 2

Best Indie Game

Conscript

Thank Goodness You're Here!

Indika

Animal Well

The Plucky Squire

Beyond Galaxyland

Balatro

Ultros

Arco

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Best Indie Game - Self Published

Little Kitty, Big City

Clow Country

Arctic Eggs

I Am Your Beast

Tactical Breach Wizards

Duck Detective: The Secret Salami

Another Crab's Treasure

UFO 50

Tiny Glade

Riven

Still Playing Award - PC and Console

Roblox

Warframe

Valorant

EA Sports FC

GTA Online

Counter-Strike 2

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Apex Legends

Dota 2

Minecraft

Fortnite

Naraka: Bladepoint

Astro affronta una piovra gigante in Astro Bot

Still Playing Award - Mobile

Monopoly Go!

Mini Motorways

Free Fire

The Sims Mobile

Subway Surfers

Squad Busters

Marvel Snap

Call of Duty Warzone: Mobile

Star Wars: Hunters

Honkai: Star Rail

Roblox

PUBG Mobile

Studio of the Year

Visual Concepts

11 Bit Studios

Team ASOBI

Digital Eclipse

Capcom

Arrowhead Game Studios

Best Game Expansion

Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

God of War Ragnarok Valhalla

World of Warcraft: The War Within

Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Alan Wake 2 Expansion Pass

Best Audio Design

Still Wakes the Deep

Astro Bot

Star Wars Outlaws

Balatro

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Robobeat

Best Soundtrack

Hauntii

Astro Bot

Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance

A Highland Song

Silent Hill 2

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Best Lead Performer

Melina Juergens (Senua, Hellblade 2)

Humberly Gonzales (Kay Vess, Star Wars Outlaws)

Clody Christian (Cloud Strife, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth)

Kaji Tang (Ichiban Kasuga, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth)

Luke Roberts (James Sunderland, Silent Hill 2)

Sonequa Martin-Green (Alvida, Asgard's Wrath 2)

Best Supporting Performer

Nave McIntosh (Suze, Still Wakes the Deep)

Dawn M. Bennett (Aigis, Persona 3)

Briana White (Aerith, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth)

Debra Wilson (Amanda Waller, Suicide Squad)

Matt Berry (Herbert, Thank Goodness You're Here)

Abbi Greenland & Helen Goalen (The Furies, Hellblade 2)

Un helldiver in Helldivers 2

PC Game of the Year

Balatro

Tactical Breach Wizards

UFO 50

Frostpunk 2

Animal Well

Satisfactory

Console Game of the Year

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Dragon's Dogma 2

Astro Bot

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Helldivers 2

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Best Early Access Game

Palworld

Enshrouded

Manor Lords

Lethal Company

Hades 2

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Best Gaming Hardware

Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra

Steam Deck OLED

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Super

LG UltraGear 32GS95UE

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024)

Backbone One (2nd Gen)

Best Game Trailer

Kingmakers Official Announcement Trailer

Helldivers 2 "The Fight For Freedom Begins" Launch Trailer

The Plucky Squire Launch Trailer

Caravan Sandwich Launch Trailer

Death Stranding 2 On the Beach State of Play Announce Trailer

Sid Meier's Civilization VII Narrator Reveal Trailer

Most Wanted Game

Mafia: The Old Country

Exodus

South of Midnight

Skate.

Fable

Doom: The Dark Ages

GTA 6

Deadlock

Sid Meier's Civilization VII

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Atomfall

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Ghost of Yotei

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Monster Hunter Wilds

Light No Fire

Clai Obscur: Expedition 33

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Slay The Spire 2

Una partita di Balatro

Come possiamo vedere mancano all'appello le nomination per l'Ultimate Game of the Year, che come accennato in apertura verranno svelate il 4 novembre. Nel frattempo potete votare per le categorie qui sopra a questo indirizzo. La cerimonia vera e propria invece è in programma per il 21 novembre.

Per completezza, precisiamo che sono considerati elegibili tutti i giochi usciti tra l'11 novembre 2023 e il 4 ottobre 2024. I titoli in uscita tra il 4 ottobre e il 21 novembre possono essere votati solo nelle categorie selezionate per la critica, mentre quelli in uscita dopo il 21 novembre (come ad esempio, Indiana Jones e l'Antico Cerchio) partecipano solo alla categoria Most Wanted ed eventualmente alle nomination dell'edizione del prossimo anno dei The Golden Joystick Awards.

Che ne pensate, siete d'accordo con le candidature? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti qui sotto.