Ecco i candidati ai The Golden Joystick Awards 2024, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth e Astro Bot guidano le nomination

Sono aperte da ora le votazioni per i The Golden Joystick Awards 2024, scopriamo l'elenco completo con tutti i giochi, gli studi e gli attori in lizza.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   04/10/2024
I premi dei The Golden Joystick Awards

Sono state annunciate le candidature per i The Golden Joystick Awards 2024, con le votazioni che sono aperte da ora fino all'1 novembre, a cui seguiranno quelle per l'Ultimate Game of the Year il 4 novembre.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth e Astro Bot sono i giochi che hanno ottenuto più nomination, entrambi tra l'altro nella categoria Console Game Of The Year. Nella stessa categoria troviamo anche Helldivers 2, che in totale ha ottenuto quattro candidature, seguito da Balatro con tre nomination, tra cui quella come PC Game of the Year.

Tutte le categorie e le candidature dei The Golden Joystick 2024

Senza ulteriori indugi, di seguito trovate l'elenco completo di tutte le categorie e le nomination dei The Golden Joystick Awards 2024.

Best Storytelling 

  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • 1000xResist
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Emio - L'uomo che sorride: Famicom Detective Club
  • Tactical Breach Wizards
Cloud in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Cloud in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Best Multiplayer Game 

  • Tekken 8
  • The Finals
  • Abiotic Factor
  • Sons of the Forest
  • Helldivers 2
  • EA Sports College Football 25

Best Visual Design 

  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Harold Halibut
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Astro Bot
  • Warhammer 40.000: Space Marine 2

Best Indie Game 

  • Conscript
  • Thank Goodness You're Here!
  • Indika
  • Animal Well
  • The Plucky Squire
  • Beyond Galaxyland
  • Balatro
  • Ultros
  • Arco
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Best Indie Game - Self Published 

  • Little Kitty, Big City
  • Clow Country
  • Arctic Eggs
  • I Am Your Beast
  • Tactical Breach Wizards
  • Duck Detective: The Secret Salami
  • Another Crab's Treasure
  • UFO 50
  • Tiny Glade
  • Riven

Still Playing Award - PC and Console 

  • Roblox
  • Warframe
  • Valorant
  • EA Sports FC
  • GTA Online
  • Counter-Strike 2
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  • Apex Legends
  • Dota 2
  • Minecraft
  • Fortnite
  • Naraka: Bladepoint
Astro affronta una piovra gigante in Astro Bot
Astro affronta una piovra gigante in Astro Bot

Still Playing Award - Mobile 

  • Monopoly Go!
  • Mini Motorways
  • Free Fire
  • The Sims Mobile
  • Subway Surfers
  • Squad Busters
  • Marvel Snap
  • Call of Duty Warzone: Mobile
  • Star Wars: Hunters
  • Honkai: Star Rail
  • Roblox
  • PUBG Mobile

Studio of the Year 

  • Visual Concepts
  • 11 Bit Studios
  • Team ASOBI
  • Digital Eclipse
  • Capcom
  • Arrowhead Game Studios

Best Game Expansion 

  • Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • God of War Ragnarok Valhalla
  • World of Warcraft: The War Within
  • Destiny 2: The Final Shape
  • Alan Wake 2 Expansion Pass

Best Audio Design 

  • Still Wakes the Deep
  • Astro Bot
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Balatro
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Robobeat

Best Soundtrack 

  • Hauntii
  • Astro Bot
  • Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance
  • A Highland Song
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Best Lead Performer 

  • Melina Juergens (Senua, Hellblade 2)
  • Humberly Gonzales (Kay Vess, Star Wars Outlaws)
  • Clody Christian (Cloud Strife, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth)
  • Kaji Tang (Ichiban Kasuga, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth)
  • Luke Roberts (James Sunderland, Silent Hill 2)
  • Sonequa Martin-Green (Alvida, Asgard's Wrath 2)

Best Supporting Performer 

  • Nave McIntosh (Suze, Still Wakes the Deep)
  • Dawn M. Bennett (Aigis, Persona 3)
  • Briana White (Aerith, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth)
  • Debra Wilson (Amanda Waller, Suicide Squad)
  • Matt Berry (Herbert, Thank Goodness You're Here)
  • Abbi Greenland & Helen Goalen (The Furies, Hellblade 2)
Un helldiver in Helldivers 2
Un helldiver in Helldivers 2

PC Game of the Year 

  • Balatro
  • Tactical Breach Wizards
  • UFO 50
  • Frostpunk 2
  • Animal Well
  • Satisfactory

Console Game of the Year 

  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Dragon's Dogma 2
  • Astro Bot
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • Helldivers 2
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Best Early Access Game 

  • Palworld
  • Enshrouded
  • Manor Lords
  • Lethal Company
  • Hades 2
  • Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Best Gaming Hardware 

  • Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra
  • Steam Deck OLED
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Super
  • LG UltraGear 32GS95UE
  • Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024)
  • Backbone One (2nd Gen)

Best Game Trailer 

  • Kingmakers Official Announcement Trailer
  • Helldivers 2 "The Fight For Freedom Begins" Launch Trailer
  • The Plucky Squire Launch Trailer
  • Caravan Sandwich Launch Trailer
  • Death Stranding 2 On the Beach State of Play Announce Trailer
  • Sid Meier's Civilization VII Narrator Reveal Trailer

Most Wanted Game 

  • Mafia: The Old Country
  • Exodus
  • South of Midnight
  • Skate.
  • Fable
  • Doom: The Dark Ages
  • GTA 6
  • Deadlock
  • Sid Meier's Civilization VII
  • Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
  • Atomfall
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Monster Hunter Wilds
  • Light No Fire
  • Clai Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Slay The Spire 2
Una partita di Balatro
Una partita di Balatro

Come possiamo vedere mancano all'appello le nomination per l'Ultimate Game of the Year, che come accennato in apertura verranno svelate il 4 novembre. Nel frattempo potete votare per le categorie qui sopra a questo indirizzo. La cerimonia vera e propria invece è in programma per il 21 novembre.

Per completezza, precisiamo che sono considerati elegibili tutti i giochi usciti tra l'11 novembre 2023 e il 4 ottobre 2024. I titoli in uscita tra il 4 ottobre e il 21 novembre possono essere votati solo nelle categorie selezionate per la critica, mentre quelli in uscita dopo il 21 novembre (come ad esempio, Indiana Jones e l'Antico Cerchio) partecipano solo alla categoria Most Wanted ed eventualmente alle nomination dell'edizione del prossimo anno dei The Golden Joystick Awards.

Che ne pensate, siete d'accordo con le candidature? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti qui sotto.

