Classifica UK: EA Sports FC 24 ancora primo, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor torna sul podio

Come ogni settimana è arrivata la classifica di vendita del mercato retail del Regno Unito , che questa settimana vede nuovamente EA Sports FC 24 in prima posizione, seguito da Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Chi scende e chi sale

Come possiamo vedere, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor è tornato sul podio dopo mesi dal lancio, probabilmente grazie a qualche offerta particolarmente invitante lanciata sul suolo britannico. Lords of the Fallen debutta in quarta posizione, un risultato tutto sommato buono seppur non stellare.

Per il resto la classifica include i soliti nomi noti, come Red Dead Redemption 2 e Hogwarts Legacy, mentre si registrano gli scivoloni di Mortal Kombat 1 e Detective Pikachu: Il Ritorno, che sono passati rispettivamente dall'ottavo al ventunesimo posto e dalla terza alla ventiduesima posizione.