Classifica UK: EA Sports FC 24 ancora primo, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor torna sul podio

Come ogni settimana è arrivata la classifica di vendita del mercato retail del Regno Unito, che questa settimana vede nuovamente EA Sports FC 24 in prima posizione, seguito da Assassin's Creed Mirage.
- EA Sports FC 24
- Assassin's Creed Mirage
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Lords of the Fallen
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Red Dead Redemption
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- The Grinch: Christamas Adventures
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Minecraft
- F1 23
- Just Dance 2023
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- GTA 5
- Fortnite Transformers Pack
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- Resident Evil 4
- Final Fantasy 7 e Final Fantasy 8 bundle
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Detective Pikachu
- Forza Motorsport
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- It Takes Two
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Street Fighter 6
- The Crew Motorfest
- Lego Marvel Super Heroes
- Dead Space
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- The Sims 4 Horse Ranche
- Pokémon Violetto
- Need for Speed: Unbound
Chi scende e chi sale
Come possiamo vedere, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor è tornato sul podio dopo mesi dal lancio, probabilmente grazie a qualche offerta particolarmente invitante lanciata sul suolo britannico. Lords of the Fallen debutta in quarta posizione, un risultato tutto sommato buono seppur non stellare.
Per il resto la classifica include i soliti nomi noti, come Red Dead Redemption 2 e Hogwarts Legacy, mentre si registrano gli scivoloni di Mortal Kombat 1 e Detective Pikachu: Il Ritorno, che sono passati rispettivamente dall'ottavo al ventunesimo posto e dalla terza alla ventiduesima posizione.