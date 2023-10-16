0

Classifica UK: EA Sports FC 24 ancora primo, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor torna sul podio

EA Sports FC 24 è nuovamente al comando della classifica dei giochi più venduti sul suolo britannico, seguito da Assassin's Creed: Mirage.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   16/10/2023

Come ogni settimana è arrivata la classifica di vendita del mercato retail del Regno Unito, che questa settimana vede nuovamente EA Sports FC 24 in prima posizione, seguito da Assassin's Creed Mirage.

  1. EA Sports FC 24
  2. Assassin's Creed Mirage
  3. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  4. Lords of the Fallen
  5. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
  6. Red Dead Redemption
  7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  8. The Grinch: Christamas Adventures
  9. Hogwarts Legacy
  10. Minecraft
  11. F1 23
  12. Just Dance 2023
  13. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  14. Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway
  15. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  16. GTA 5
  17. Fortnite Transformers Pack
  18. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
  19. Resident Evil 4
  20. Final Fantasy 7 e Final Fantasy 8 bundle
  21. Mortal Kombat 1
  22. Detective Pikachu
  23. Forza Motorsport
  24. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
  25. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  26. Nintendo Switch Sports
  27. It Takes Two
  28. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
  29. Cyberpunk 2077
  30. Street Fighter 6
  31. The Crew Motorfest
  32. Lego Marvel Super Heroes
  33. Dead Space
  34. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  35. Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx
  36. Red Dead Redemption 2
  37. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
  38. The Sims 4 Horse Ranche
  39. Pokémon Violetto
  40. Need for Speed: Unbound

Chi scende e chi sale

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Pc 6

Come possiamo vedere, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor è tornato sul podio dopo mesi dal lancio, probabilmente grazie a qualche offerta particolarmente invitante lanciata sul suolo britannico. Lords of the Fallen debutta in quarta posizione, un risultato tutto sommato buono seppur non stellare.

Per il resto la classifica include i soliti nomi noti, come Red Dead Redemption 2 e Hogwarts Legacy, mentre si registrano gli scivoloni di Mortal Kombat 1 e Detective Pikachu: Il Ritorno, che sono passati rispettivamente dall'ottavo al ventunesimo posto e dalla terza alla ventiduesima posizione.

