Classifiche giapponesi: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom e Nintendo Switch dominano

Ottima settimana questa per Nintendo Switch nelle classifiche giapponesi, dove ha dominato sia la classifica software, con The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, sia quella hardware, dove la console ibrida è tornata a fare un risultato nettamente migliore della concorrenza. Vediamo i dati:

Classifiche software (dal 22 maggio al 28 maggio 2023)

[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) - 148,482 (1,515,673) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) - 8,373 (5,310,115) [NSW] BUSTAFELLOWS Season 2 (Extend, 05/25/23) - 7,514 (New) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) - 6,385 (2,196,076) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) - 5,368 (3,146,828) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) - 5,042 (5,039,337) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) - 4,978 (5,200,365) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) - 4,804 (4,024,155) [NSW] Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) - 4,492 (436,641) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) - 3,389 (1,084,836)

Classifiche hardware (dal 22 maggio al 28 maggio 2023)

Switch OLED Model - 69,829 (4,643,870) PlayStation 5 - 32,894 (3,086,043) Switch - 9,692 (19,331,668) Switch Lite - 7,003 (5,310,715) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition - 5,198 (501,619) PlayStation 4 - 966 (7,871,670) Xbox Series S - 126 (252,562) Xbox Series X - 115 (186,037) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) - 26 (1,191,655)

A livello software, c'è da notare che il nuovo Zelda ha staccato tutti gli altri titoli vendendo 148.482 unità, contro le sole 8.373 unità della seconda posizione (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe). L'unico nuovo ingresso è BUSTAFELLOWS Season 2 in terza posizione. I giochi della top 10 sono tutti di Nintendo Switch. Interessante il fatto che anche The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sia ancora in classifica.

Parlando di hardware, la famiglia di console di Nintendo Switch ha venduto complessivamente 86.524 unità, contro le 38.092 di PS5. Molto male le Xbox Series, scese a 241 unità, sotto addirittura a PS4 con le sue 966 unità.