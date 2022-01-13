D.I.C.E. Awards 2022: lista delle nomination, tra i GOTY tre esclusive console PlayStation

Sono state svelate le nomination dei D.I.C.E. Awards 2022, per tutte le categorie. Per quanto riguarda i GOTY, tre giochi su cinque sono esclusive console PlayStation. Vediamo però i dettagli in ordine.
Ecco i nominati per i D.I.C.E. Awards 2022 nella categoria GOTY:
- Deathloop
- Inscryption
- It Takes Two
- Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart
- Returnal
Come potete vedere, Sony può contare su Returnal e Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart tra i candidati ai GOTY dei D.I.C.E. Awards 2022. A questi si somma anche l'esclusiva temporale console Deathloop. Sono tutti giochi di qualità, accompagnati da due capolavori come It Takes Two, vincitore dei The Game Awards 2021, e da Inscryption, indie di grande successo che abbiamo recensito qui, come dimostra il milione di copie vendute.
Vediamo però tutte le altre nomination in ordine.
Game Direction:
- Deathloop
- Inscryption
- It Takes Two
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Artful Escape
Game Design:
- Deathloop
- Inscryption
- It Takes Two
- Loop Hero
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Online GOTY:
- Back 4 Blood
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
- Halo Infinite
- Knockout City
Mobile GOTY:
- Behind the Frame
- Fantasian
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Moncage
- Pokémon UNITE
Incredibili risultati per un gioco indie:
- Death's Door
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
- Sable
- Unpacking
Immersive Reality GOTY:
- Demeo
- I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar
- Lone Echo II
- Resident Evil 4 VR
- Song in the Smoke
Immersive Reality - traguardi tecnici:
- Lone Echo II
- Puzzling Places
- Resident Evil 4 VR
- Song in the Smoke
- YUKI
Strategia/Simulazione GOTY:
- Age of Empires IV
- Gloomhaven
- Griftlands
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
Sport GOTY:
- EA SPORTS FIFA 22
- Mario Golf: Super Rush
- NBA 2k22
- Riders Republic
- The Climb 2
Gioco di ruolo GOTY:
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise
- Wildermyth
Gioco di guida GOTY:
- F1 2021
- Forza Horizon 5
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
Picchiaduro GOTY:
- GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
Per famiglie GOTY:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise
- Cozy Grove
- Mario Party Superstars
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Warioware: Get it Together
Avventura GOTY:
- Death's Door
- It Takes Two
- MARVEL's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
- Resident Evil Village
Azione GOTY:
- Deathloop
- Halo Infinite
- Metroid Dread
- Returnal
- The Ascent
Traguardi grafici/tecnici:
- Battlefield 2042
- Forza Horizon 5
- Moncage
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Returnal
Traguardi narrativi:
- Before Your Eyes
- Inscryption
- MARVEL's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
- The Forgotten City
Audio Design:
- Forza Horizon 5
- Halo Infinite
- It Takes Two
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Returnal
Musica originale:
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Returnal
Miglior personaggio:
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Art Directon:
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Traguardi tecnici nelle animazioni:
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Diteci, cosa ne pensate delle nomination dei D.I.C.E. Awards 2022?