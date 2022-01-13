D.I.C.E. Awards 2022: lista delle nomination, tra i GOTY tre esclusive console PlayStation

Sono state svelate le nomination dei D.I.C.E. Awards 2022, per tutte le categorie. Per quanto riguarda i GOTY, tre giochi su cinque sono esclusive console PlayStation. Vediamo però i dettagli in ordine.

Ecco i nominati per i D.I.C.E. Awards 2022 nella categoria GOTY:

Deathloop

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart

Returnal

Come potete vedere, Sony può contare su Returnal e Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart tra i candidati ai GOTY dei D.I.C.E. Awards 2022. A questi si somma anche l'esclusiva temporale console Deathloop. Sono tutti giochi di qualità, accompagnati da due capolavori come It Takes Two, vincitore dei The Game Awards 2021, e da Inscryption, indie di grande successo che abbiamo recensito qui, come dimostra il milione di copie vendute.

Inscryption

Vediamo però tutte le altre nomination in ordine.

Game Direction:

Deathloop

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Artful Escape

Game Design:

Deathloop

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Loop Hero

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Online GOTY:

Back 4 Blood

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Halo Infinite

Knockout City

Mobile GOTY:

Behind the Frame

Fantasian

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Moncage

Pokémon UNITE

Incredibili risultati per un gioco indie:

Death's Door

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Sable

Unpacking

Immersive Reality GOTY:

Demeo

I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar

Lone Echo II

Resident Evil 4 VR

Song in the Smoke

Immersive Reality - traguardi tecnici:

Lone Echo II

Puzzling Places

Resident Evil 4 VR

Song in the Smoke

YUKI

Strategia/Simulazione GOTY:

Age of Empires IV

Gloomhaven

Griftlands

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Sport GOTY:

EA SPORTS FIFA 22

Mario Golf: Super Rush

NBA 2k22

Riders Republic

The Climb 2

Gioco di ruolo GOTY:

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise

Wildermyth

Gioco di guida GOTY:

F1 2021

Forza Horizon 5

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Picchiaduro GOTY:

GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Per famiglie GOTY:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise

Cozy Grove

Mario Party Superstars

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Warioware: Get it Together

Avventura GOTY:

Death's Door

It Takes Two

MARVEL's Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Resident Evil Village

Azione GOTY:

Deathloop

Halo Infinite

Metroid Dread

Returnal

The Ascent

Traguardi grafici/tecnici:

Battlefield 2042

Forza Horizon 5

Moncage

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

Traguardi narrativi:

Before Your Eyes

Inscryption

MARVEL's Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

The Forgotten City

Audio Design:

Forza Horizon 5

Halo Infinite

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

Musica originale:

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Returnal

Miglior personaggio:

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Life is Strange: True Colors

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Art Directon:

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Traguardi tecnici nelle animazioni:

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Diteci, cosa ne pensate delle nomination dei D.I.C.E. Awards 2022?