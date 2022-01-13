D.I.C.E. Awards 2022: lista delle nomination, tra i GOTY tre esclusive console PlayStation

Sono state svelate le nomination dei D.I.C.E. Awards 2022. Per quanto riguarda i GOTY, tre su cinque sono esclusive console PlayStation.

NOTIZIA di Nicola Armondi   —   13/01/2022
Sono state svelate le nomination dei D.I.C.E. Awards 2022, per tutte le categorie. Per quanto riguarda i GOTY, tre giochi su cinque sono esclusive console PlayStation. Vediamo però i dettagli in ordine.

Ecco i nominati per i D.I.C.E. Awards 2022 nella categoria GOTY:

  • Deathloop
  • Inscryption
  • It Takes Two
  • Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart
  • Returnal

Come potete vedere, Sony può contare su Returnal e Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart tra i candidati ai GOTY dei D.I.C.E. Awards 2022. A questi si somma anche l'esclusiva temporale console Deathloop. Sono tutti giochi di qualità, accompagnati da due capolavori come It Takes Two, vincitore dei The Game Awards 2021, e da Inscryption, indie di grande successo che abbiamo recensito qui, come dimostra il milione di copie vendute.

Inscryption
Inscryption

Vediamo però tutte le altre nomination in ordine.

Game Direction:

  • Deathloop
  • Inscryption
  • It Takes Two
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • The Artful Escape

Game Design:

  • Deathloop
  • Inscryption
  • It Takes Two
  • Loop Hero
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Online GOTY:

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
  • Halo Infinite
  • Knockout City

Mobile GOTY:

  • Behind the Frame
  • Fantasian
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift
  • Moncage
  • Pokémon UNITE

Incredibili risultati per un gioco indie:

  • Death's Door
  • Inscryption
  • Loop Hero
  • Sable
  • Unpacking

Immersive Reality GOTY:

  • Demeo
  • I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar
  • Lone Echo II
  • Resident Evil 4 VR
  • Song in the Smoke

Immersive Reality - traguardi tecnici:

  • Lone Echo II
  • Puzzling Places
  • Resident Evil 4 VR
  • Song in the Smoke
  • YUKI

Strategia/Simulazione GOTY:

  • Age of Empires IV
  • Gloomhaven
  • Griftlands
  • Inscryption
  • Loop Hero

Sport GOTY:

  • EA SPORTS FIFA 22
  • Mario Golf: Super Rush
  • NBA 2k22
  • Riders Republic
  • The Climb 2

Gioco di ruolo GOTY:

  • Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
  • Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
  • Shin Megami Tensei V
  • Tales of Arise
  • Wildermyth

Gioco di guida GOTY:

  • F1 2021
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed

Picchiaduro GOTY:

  • GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-
  • Melty Blood: Type Lumina
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Per famiglie GOTY:

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise
  • Cozy Grove
  • Mario Party Superstars
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Warioware: Get it Together

Avventura GOTY:

  • Death's Door
  • It Takes Two
  • MARVEL's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Resident Evil Village

Azione GOTY:

  • Deathloop
  • Halo Infinite
  • Metroid Dread
  • Returnal
  • The Ascent

Traguardi grafici/tecnici:

  • Battlefield 2042
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Moncage
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Returnal

Traguardi narrativi:

  • Before Your Eyes
  • Inscryption
  • MARVEL's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Psychonauts 2
  • The Forgotten City

Audio Design:

  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Halo Infinite
  • It Takes Two
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Returnal

Musica originale:

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Returnal

Miglior personaggio:

  • Deathloop
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village

Art Directon:

  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Deathloop
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village

Traguardi tecnici nelle animazioni:

  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Deathloop
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village

Diteci, cosa ne pensate delle nomination dei D.I.C.E. Awards 2022?

