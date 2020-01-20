FIFA 20 sempre primo nelle vendite in Italia

FIFA 20 domina senza troppe sorprese le vendite di videogiochi in Italia, per delle classifiche che non presentano grosse sorprese. Del resto sono relative alla seconda settimana dell'anno, quella che va dal 6 al 12 gennaio 2020, un periodo relativamente morto per il nostro mercato.



Oltre a FIFA 20, nella top 10 troviamo molti soliti noti quali GTA 5, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Pokémon Spada, Minecraft, Rainbow Six Siege, Just Dance 2020 e Red Dead Redemption 2. Ma ora bando alle ciance e vediamo le classiche.



Classifica Italia settimana 2 2020 (aggregata)

FIFA 20 (EA) Grand Theft Auto V (Rockstar) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Activision) Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo) Pokémon Spada (Nintendo) NBA 2K20 (2K Games) Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Microsoft) Just Dance 2020 (Ubisoft) Red Dead Redemption 2 (Sony) Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft)