Fortnite, su Nintendo Switch è il gioco più scaricato del 2019 negli USA. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate insegue

Fortnite si conferma con poche soprese il gioco più scaricato del 2019 dall'eShop USA. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate è il secondo più scaricato su Nintendo Switch, mentre Minecraft si accontenta del gradino più basso del podio.
Ecco le prime 25 posizioni:
La classifica dei giochi più scaricati del 2019 sull'eShop USA di Nintendo Switch
- Fortnite
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Minecraft
- Cuphead
- Untitled Goose Game
- Pokémon Sword
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- NBA 2K19
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Pokémon Shield
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Overcooked 2
- Hollow Knight
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda
- Super Mario Party
- Final Fantasy VII
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order
- Undertale
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- Warframe
- Mortal Kombat 11
Cosa ne pensate? Speravate che qualche gioco andasse meglio, o qualche altro facesse un tonfo?