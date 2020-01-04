Fortnite, su Nintendo Switch è il gioco più scaricato del 2019 negli USA. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate insegue 0

Fortnite si conferma il gioco più scaricato del 2019 dall'eShop USA. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate è il secondo più scaricato su Nintendo Switch.

NOTIZIA di Luca Forte   —   04/01/2020

Fortnite si conferma con poche soprese il gioco più scaricato del 2019 dall'eShop USA. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate è il secondo più scaricato su Nintendo Switch, mentre Minecraft si accontenta del gradino più basso del podio.

Ecco le prime 25 posizioni:

La classifica dei giochi più scaricati del 2019 sull'eShop USA di Nintendo Switch

  1. Fortnite
  2. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  3. Minecraft
  4. Cuphead
  5. Untitled Goose Game
  6. Pokémon Sword
  7. Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  8. NBA 2K19
  9. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
  10. Dragon Ball FighterZ
  11. Pokémon Shield
  12. Super Mario Maker 2
  13. Overcooked 2
  14. Hollow Knight
  15. The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
  16. Luigi's Mansion 3
  17. Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda
  18. Super Mario Party
  19. Final Fantasy VII
  20. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch
  21. Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order
  22. Undertale
  23. Crypt of the NecroDancer
  24. Warframe
  25. Mortal Kombat 11

Cosa ne pensate? Speravate che qualche gioco andasse meglio, o qualche altro facesse un tonfo?

