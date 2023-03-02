GeForce Now: a marzo saranno aggiunti almeno altri 19 giochi al servizio, tre dei quali da oggi

Nvidia ha annunciato l'arrivo di altri diciannove giochi sul suo servizio di cloud gaming GeForce Now a marzo 2023, tre dei quali disponibili da oggi. Tra le novità spiccano Disney Dreamlight Valley e Monster Hunter Rise, che include l'ultimo Title Update 4 gratuito e il ritorno di Elder Dragon Velkhan.
Questi i tre nuovi giochi in arrivo su GeForce Now questa settimana:
- Monster Hunter Rise (Steam)
- Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire (Nuovo lancio su Steam)
- Rise of Industry (Gratuito su Epic Games Store)
Ecco invece l'elenco dei giochi che saranno resi disponibili nel mese di marzo 2023:
- Hotel Renovator (Nuovo lancio su Steam, 7/03)
- Clash: Artifacts of Chaos (Nuovo lancio su Steam, 9/03)
- Figment 2: Creed Valley (Nuovo lancio su Steam, 9/03)
- Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 6 (Nuovo lancio su Steam, 9/03)
- Big Ambitions (Nuovo lancio su Steam, 10/03)
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure (Nuovo lancio su Steam, 14/03)
- Smalland: Survive the Wilds (Nuovo lancio su Steam, 29/03)
- Ravenbound (Nuovo lancio su Steam, 30/03)
- DREDGE (Nuovo lancio su Steam, 30/03)
- The Great War: Western Front (Nuovo lancio su Steam, 30/03)
- System Shock (Nuovo lancio su Steam e Epic Games Store)
- Amberial Dreams (Steam)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley (Steam e Epic Games Store)
- No One Survived (Steam)
- Symphony of War: The Nelphilim Saga (Steam)
- Tower of Fantasy (Steam)