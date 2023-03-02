GeForce Now: a marzo saranno aggiunti almeno altri 19 giochi al servizio, tre dei quali da oggi

Nvidia ha annunciato che a marzo 2023 saranno aggiunti almeno altri diciannove giochi al suo servizio di cloud gaming GeForce Now.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   02/03/2023
Nvidia ha annunciato l'arrivo di altri diciannove giochi sul suo servizio di cloud gaming GeForce Now a marzo 2023, tre dei quali disponibili da oggi. Tra le novità spiccano Disney Dreamlight Valley e Monster Hunter Rise, che include l'ultimo Title Update 4 gratuito e il ritorno di Elder Dragon Velkhan.

Questi i tre nuovi giochi in arrivo su GeForce Now questa settimana:

  • Monster Hunter Rise (Steam)
  • Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire (Nuovo lancio su Steam)
  • Rise of Industry (Gratuito su Epic Games Store)

Ecco invece l'elenco dei giochi che saranno resi disponibili nel mese di marzo 2023:

  • Hotel Renovator (Nuovo lancio su Steam, 7/03)
  • Clash: Artifacts of Chaos (Nuovo lancio su Steam, 9/03)
  • Figment 2: Creed Valley (Nuovo lancio su Steam, 9/03)
  • Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 6 (Nuovo lancio su Steam, 9/03)
  • Big Ambitions (Nuovo lancio su Steam, 10/03)
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure (Nuovo lancio su Steam, 14/03)
  • Smalland: Survive the Wilds (Nuovo lancio su Steam, 29/03)
  • Ravenbound (Nuovo lancio su Steam, 30/03)
  • DREDGE (Nuovo lancio su Steam, 30/03)
  • The Great War: Western Front (Nuovo lancio su Steam, 30/03)
  • System Shock (Nuovo lancio su Steam e Epic Games Store)
  • Amberial Dreams (Steam)
  • Disney Dreamlight Valley (Steam e Epic Games Store)
  • No One Survived (Steam)
  • Symphony of War: The Nelphilim Saga (Steam)
  • Tower of Fantasy (Steam)

