Giochi in uscita nel 2023: l'elenco per ora è davvero sterminato

Vale davvero la pena di leggere l'elenco dei giochi in uscita nel 2023, perché anche solo il colpo d'occhio è notevole. In effetti è davvero sterminato. Considerando poi che non è ancora definitivo, nel senso che potrebbero essere annunciati molti altri titoli, o esserci dei rinvii, il quadro che ne viene fuori è davvero impressionante. Sarà impossibile giocarli tutti, questo è certo. Ma ora bando alla ciance e passiamo ai giochi:

Gennaio



One Piece Odyssey (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - Gennaio 13

A Space for the Unbound (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - Gennaio 19

Colossal Cave (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, Quest, PC) - Gennaio 19

Persona 4 Golden (Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - Gennaio 19

Persona 3 Portable (Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - Gennaio 19

Fire Emblem Engage (Switch) - Gennaio 20

Forspoken (PS5, PC) - Gennaio 24

Warlander (PC) - Gennaio 24

OddBallers (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) - Gennaio 26

Dead Space (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - Gennaio 27

Season: A letter to the future (PS5, PC) - Gennaio 31

Superfuse (PC) - Gennaio 31

Febbraio



Deliver Us Mars (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) - Febbraio 2

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) - Febbraio 9

Hogwarts Legacy (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - Febbraio 10

Wanted: Dead (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - Febbraio 10

Blanc (Switch, PC) - Febbraio 14

Theaterhtym Final Bar Line (Switch, PS4) - Febbraio 16

Tales of Symphonia Remastered (PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch)

Wild Hearts (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - Febbraio 17

Atomic Heart (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - Febbraio 21

Like a Dragon: Ishin (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - Febbraio 21

Cosmonius High (PSVR 2) - Febbraio 22

Digimon World: Next Order (Switch, PC) - Febbraio 22

Horizon Call of the Mountain (PSVR 2) - Febbraio 22

Blood Bowl 3 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - Febbraio 23

Company of Heroes 3 (PC) - Febbraio 23

Sons of the Forest (PC) - Febbraio 23

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & The Secret Key (Switch, PS4, PS5, PC) - Febbraio 24

Kerbal Space Program 2 (PC) - Febbraio 24

Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Switch) - Febbraio 24

Octopath Traveler 2 (Switch, PS5, PS4, PC) - Febbraio 24

Scars Above (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - Febbraio 27

Destiny 2: Lightfall (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - Febbraio 28

Marzo

The Day Before (PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5) - Marzo 1

The Last of Us (PC) - Marzo 3

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) - Marzo 3

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) - Marzo 9

ONI: Road to be the Mightiest Oni (Switch, PS5, PS4, PC) - Marzo 9

Skull and Bones (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - Marzo 9

The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure (PS4, Switch, PC) - Marzo 14

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon (Switch) - Marzo 17

Peppa Pig: World Adventures (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) - Marzo 17

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - Marzo 17

Have a Nice Death (Switch) - Marzo 22

Storyteller (Switch, PC) - Marzo 23

Resident Evil 4 Remake (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - Marzo 24

Crime Boss: Rockay City (PC) - Marzo 28

Aprile

GrimGrimoire OnceMore (PS5, PS4, Switch) - Aprile 4

Hogwarts Legacy (PS4, Xbox One) - Aprile 4

Meet Your Maker (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - Aprile 4

Process of Elimination (PS4, Switch) - Aprile 11

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (Switch, PS4, PC) - Aprile 14

God of Rock (PC, Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - Aprile 18

Dead Island 2 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - Aprile 28

Maggio

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) - Maggio 12

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - Maggio 26

Giugno

Street Fighter 6 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - Giugno 2

Diablo IV (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - Giugno 6

Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) - Giugno 22

Luglio

Hogwarts Legacy (Switch) - Luglio 25

Con data ancora da annunciare