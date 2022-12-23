Giochi in uscita nel 2023: l'elenco per ora è davvero sterminato

Vale la pena di leggere l'elenco dei giochi in uscita nel 2023, che appare davvero sterminato e che potrebbe essere anche arricchito da altri titoli.

Giochi in uscita nel 2023: l'elenco per ora è davvero sterminato
NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   23/12/2022
0

Vale davvero la pena di leggere l'elenco dei giochi in uscita nel 2023, perché anche solo il colpo d'occhio è notevole. In effetti è davvero sterminato. Considerando poi che non è ancora definitivo, nel senso che potrebbero essere annunciati molti altri titoli, o esserci dei rinvii, il quadro che ne viene fuori è davvero impressionante. Sarà impossibile giocarli tutti, questo è certo. Ma ora bando alla ciance e passiamo ai giochi:

Gennaio

  • One Piece Odyssey (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - Gennaio 13
  • A Space for the Unbound (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - Gennaio 19
  • Colossal Cave (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, Quest, PC) - Gennaio 19
  • Persona 4 Golden (Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - Gennaio 19
  • Persona 3 Portable (Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - Gennaio 19
  • Fire Emblem Engage (Switch) - Gennaio 20
  • Forspoken (PS5, PC) - Gennaio 24
  • Warlander (PC) - Gennaio 24
  • OddBallers (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) - Gennaio 26
  • Dead Space (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - Gennaio 27
  • Season: A letter to the future (PS5, PC) - Gennaio 31
  • Superfuse (PC) - Gennaio 31

Febbraio

  • Deliver Us Mars (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) - Febbraio 2
  • Clash: Artifacts of Chaos (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) - Febbraio 9
  • Hogwarts Legacy (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - Febbraio 10
  • Wanted: Dead (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - Febbraio 10
  • Blanc (Switch, PC) - Febbraio 14
  • Theaterhtym Final Bar Line (Switch, PS4) - Febbraio 16
  • Tales of Symphonia Remastered (PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch)
  • Wild Hearts (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - Febbraio 17
  • Atomic Heart (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - Febbraio 21
  • Like a Dragon: Ishin (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - Febbraio 21
  • Cosmonius High (PSVR 2) - Febbraio 22
  • Digimon World: Next Order (Switch, PC) - Febbraio 22
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain (PSVR 2) - Febbraio 22
  • Blood Bowl 3 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - Febbraio 23
  • Company of Heroes 3 (PC) - Febbraio 23
  • Sons of the Forest (PC) - Febbraio 23
  • Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & The Secret Key (Switch, PS4, PS5, PC) - Febbraio 24
  • Kerbal Space Program 2 (PC) - Febbraio 24
  • Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Switch) - Febbraio 24
  • Octopath Traveler 2 (Switch, PS5, PS4, PC) - Febbraio 24
  • Scars Above (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - Febbraio 27
  • Destiny 2: Lightfall (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - Febbraio 28

Marzo

  • The Day Before (PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5) - Marzo 1
  • The Last of Us (PC) - Marzo 3
  • Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) - Marzo 3
  • Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) - Marzo 9
  • ONI: Road to be the Mightiest Oni (Switch, PS5, PS4, PC) - Marzo 9
  • Skull and Bones (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - Marzo 9
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure (PS4, Switch, PC) - Marzo 14
  • Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon (Switch) - Marzo 17
  • Peppa Pig: World Adventures (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) - Marzo 17
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - Marzo 17
  • Have a Nice Death (Switch) - Marzo 22
  • Storyteller (Switch, PC) - Marzo 23
  • Resident Evil 4 Remake (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - Marzo 24
  • Crime Boss: Rockay City (PC) - Marzo 28

Aprile

  • GrimGrimoire OnceMore (PS5, PS4, Switch) - Aprile 4
  • Hogwarts Legacy (PS4, Xbox One) - Aprile 4
  • Meet Your Maker (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - Aprile 4
  • Process of Elimination (PS4, Switch) - Aprile 11
  • Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (Switch, PS4, PC) - Aprile 14
  • God of Rock (PC, Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - Aprile 18
  • Dead Island 2 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - Aprile 28

Maggio

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) - Maggio 12
  • Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - Maggio 26

Giugno

  • Street Fighter 6 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - Giugno 2
  • Diablo IV (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - Giugno 6
  • Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) - Giugno 22

Luglio

  • Hogwarts Legacy (Switch) - Luglio 25

Con data ancora da annunciare

  • 1000xResist (Switch, PC)
  • Abiotic Factor (PC)
  • After the Fall (PSVR 2)'
  • After Us (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
  • Alan Wake 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
  • Aliens: Dark Descent (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • Anger Foot (PC)
  • Another Crab's Treasure (Switch, PC)
  • Arcadian Atlas (PC)
  • Arc Raiders (PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5)
  • Ark 2 (Xbox Series X|S, PC)
  • Arran: The Book of Heroes (PC)
  • Aska (PC)
  • Assassin's Creed Mirage (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • Atlas Fallen (PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5)
  • Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, PC)
  • Baldur's Gate 3 (PC)
  • Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
  • Barkhan (PC)
  • BattleBit Remastered (PC)
  • Behemoth (Quest 2)
  • Bio-Gun (PC)
  • Black Myth: Wukong (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
  • Blanc (Switch, PC)
  • Blazing Strike (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)
  • Blue Protocol (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
  • Bomb Rush Cyberfunk (Switch, PC)
  • Botany Manor (Switch)
  • Boundary (PS4, PC)
  • Bounty Star (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • Bramble: The Mountain King (PC)
  • Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles (PC)
  • Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile (iOS, Android)
  • Capes (PC)
  • Chants of Sennaar (Switch, PC)
  • Cities VR - Enhanced Edition (PSVR 2)
  • Cocoon (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
  • Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
  • Convergence: A League of Legends Story (PC)
  • Crash Team Rumble (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)
  • Creature Keeper (PC)
  • Crossfire: Sierra Squad (PSVR 2)
  • Curse of the Sea Rats (Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • Cyber Knights: Flashpoint (PC, iOS, Android)
  • Cygni: All Guns Blazing (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
  • Cygnus Enterprises (PC)
  • Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow (PC)
  • Desta: The Memories Between (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Disney Illusion Island (Switch)
  • Dordogne (Switch, PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • Dune: Spice Wars (PC)
  • Dungeons of the Amber Griffin (PC)
  • Dredge (Switch, PC)
  • Earth: From Another Sun (PC)
  • Earthlock 2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • EA Sports PGA Tour 2023 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
  • Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • Endless Dungeon (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)
  • Eternights (PS5, PS4, PC)
  • Everspace 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Everywhere (Platforms TBA)
  • Exoprimal (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
  • Fae Farm (Switch)
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5)
  • Final Fantasy XVI (PS5)
  • Firmament (PC, PS4, PS5)
  • Flashback 2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
  • Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • Flock (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • Forever Skies (PS5, PC)
  • Forza Motorsport (Xbox Series X|S, PC)
  • Frontier's Warhammer: Age of Sigmar RTS (PC, consoles TBA)
  • Front Mission 2 Remake (Switch)
  • Frozen Flame (PC)
  • Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord (Quest 2, PSVR 2)
  • Ghostrunner 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
  • Glimmer in Mirror (PC)
  • Gori: Cuddly Carnage (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • Gunbrella (Switch, PC)
  • Hell is Us (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
  • Hello Neighbor: Search & Rescue (Quest)
  • HellSweeper VR (PC VR, Quest 2)
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • Homeworld 3 (PC)
  • Hyenas (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • Hyper Light Breaker (PC)
  • Hytale (PC)
  • Ib (Switch)
  • Immortals of Aveum (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
  • Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road of Heroes (PS4, Switch, iOS, Android)
  • Industries of Titan (PC)
  • Inkbound (PC)
  • Jumplight Odyssey (PC)
  • Jurassic World Aftermath Collection (PSVR 2)
  • Karlson (PC)
  • Kerbel Space Program 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
  • Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
  • Layers of Fears (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
  • Leap (PS5, PS4, PC)
  • Level Zero (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • Lichenvale (PC)
  • Lies of P (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
  • Lifeless Moon (PC)
  • Lightyear Frontier (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Switch, PC)
  • Marvel's Midnight Suns (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5)
  • Mask of the Rose (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
  • Master Detective Archives: Rain Code (Switch)
  • Masterplan Tycoon (PC)
  • Men of War 2 (PC)
  • Metal Slug Tactics (Switch, PC)
  • Mina the Hollower (PC)
  • Minecraft Legends (Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
  • Mineko's Night Market (Switch, PC)
  • Moon Mystery (PC)
  • Mortal Kombat: Onslaught (iOS, Android)
  • Moving Out 2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
  • Mumbai Gullies (PC)
  • My Time at Sandrock (PC)
  • Nightingale (PC)
  • Nine Sols (PC, Switch, PS4)
  • Off The Grid (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
  • Once Human (PC)
  • Ova Magica (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • Oxenfree II: Lost Signals (Switch, PS4, PS5, PC)
  • Pacific Drive (PS5, PC)
  • Palworld (PC)
  • Paradize Project (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)
  • Park Beyond (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
  • Party Animals (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • Payday 3 (PC, consoles TBA)
  • Pepper Grinder (Switch, PC)
  • Pikmin 4 (Switch)
  • Pistol Whip (PSVR 2)
  • Planet of Lana (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
  • Prehistoric Kingdom (PC)
  • Pragmata (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
  • Ravenlok (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • Ravenswatch (PS5, PC)
  • Read Only Memories: Neurodiver (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
  • Redfall (PC, Xbox Series X|S)
  • Replaced (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
  • RoboCop: Rogue City (PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch)
  • Rune Factory 3 Special (Switch)
  • SacriFire (PC)
  • Scars Above (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • Sea of Stars (PC, Switch)
  • Season: A letter to the future (PS4, PS5, PC)
  • Schim (PC, PS4, PS5)
  • Shadows of Doubt (PC)
  • Silent Hill: Ascension (TBA)
  • Skate Story (PC)
  • Slime Rancher 2 (Xbox Series X|S, PC)
  • Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story (PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
  • Songs of Conquest (PC)
  • Solium Infernum (PC)
  • Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
  • Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl (Xbox Series X|S, PC)
  • Starfield (PC, Xbox Series X|S)
  • Star Trek: Resurgence (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
  • Star Wars: Hunters (Switch, iOS, Android)
  • Stellar Blade (PS5)
  • Stick it to the Stickman (PC)
  • Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)
  • Street Fighter 6 (PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
  • Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC)
  • Suikoden 1 & II HD Remaster (PS5, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
  • Super Bomberman R 2 (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • System Shock (PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • Tales of Symphonia (Switch, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Tchia (PS4, PS5, PC)
  • Tentacular (PSVR 2)
  • Terra Nil (PC, iOS, Android)
  • Teslagrad 2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
  • Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown (Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS5, PC)
  • The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR (PSVR 2)
  • The Expanse (PC, consoles)
  • The Great War: Western Front (PC)
  • The Invincible (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
  • The Isle Tide Hotel (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, iOS, Android, PC)
  • The Last Case of Benedict Fox (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • The Last Faith (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie (PS4, Switch, PC)
  • The Light Brigade (PSVR 2)
  • The Lords of the Fallen (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)
  • The Plucky Squire (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)
  • The Repair House (PC)
  • The Siege and the Sandfox (PC)
  • The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2 (Quest, PSVR, PSVR 2)
  • The Wandering Village (PC)
  • The Wolf Among Us 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
  • Thirsty Suitors (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
  • Time Flies (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)
  • Tintin Reporter: Cigars of the Pharoah (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • To The Stars (Switch, PC)
  • Tron Identity (PC)
  • Under the Waves (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • Untamed Tactics (PC)
  • Valheim (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • Venba (Switch)
  • Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)
  • Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (Xbox Series X|S)
  • Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader (PC, consoles)
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC)
  • Wild Hearts (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
  • Witchfire (PC)
  • World of Horror (Switch, PS4, PC)
  • WrestleQuest (Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
  • Xenonauts 2 (PC)
  • Ys IX: Monstrum Nox (PS5)
  • Zenith: The Last City (Quest, PSVR)

Multiplayer Login

con il tuo social network

Password dimenticata?

Registrati

Registrazione

Grazie per esserti registrato!

A breve riceverai una mail di notifica da dove potrai attivare il tuo account.

Re-invia email attivazione

Segnalazione Errore

Giochi in uscita nel 2023: l'elenco per ora è davvero sterminato