I giochi PS5, PS4, PS VR e Free to play più scaricati in USA e Europa a dicembre 2023

Sony Interactive Entertainment ha svelato quali sono stati i giochi più scaricati dal PlayStation Store a dicembre 2023. Vediamo tutte le classifiche.
Giochi PS5
In USA e Canada, i giochi PS5 più scaricati sono:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Madden NFL 24
- Grand Theft Auto V
- NBA 2K24
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
- ARK: Survival Ascended
- Hogwarts Legacy
- God of War Ragnarök
- Mortal Kombat 1
- UFC 5
- Cyberpunk 2077
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
- Alan Wake 2
- The Crew Motorfest
- Resident Evil 4
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- NHL 24
In Europa invece sono:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
- Hogwarts Legacy
- ARK: Survival Ascended
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Cyberpunk 2077
- UFC 5
- Alan Wake 2
- God of War Ragnarök
- Resident Evil 4
- The Crew Motorfest
- It Takes Two
- Assassin's Creed Mirage
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
- NBA 2K24
- F1 23
- ELDEN RING
Giochi PS4
Per quanto riguarda i giochi PS4, in USA e Canada i più scaricati sono:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Minecraft
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Madden NFL 24
- NBA 2K24
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Gang Beasts
- Need for Speed Heat
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- God of War
- The Forest
- STAR WARS Battlefront II
- God of War Ragnarök
- Rust Console Edition
- Red Dead Redemption
- NHL 24
In Europa invece:
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Minecraft
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Forest
- Need for Speed Heat
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Gang Beasts
- Battlefield V
- God of War
- STAR WARS Battlefront II
- Sniper Elite 4
- TEKKEN 7
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- The Last of Us Remastered
- CarX Drift Racing Online
- Outlast 2
- Outlast
PS VR2
I giochi PS VR2 più scaricati in USA e Canada a dicembre 2023 sono:
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2
- Among Us VR
- Beat Saber
- Arizona Sunshine 2
- Job Simulator
- Pavlov
- Swordsman VR
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge
- NFL PRO ERA II
- Synapse
In Europa invece sono stati scaricati:
- Among Us VR
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2
- Beat Saber
- Arizona Sunshine 2
- Job Simulator
- Pavlov
- Kayak VR: Mirage
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge
- Crossfire: Sierra Squad
- The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR
PS VR
Tornando alla più vecchia PS VR, invece, la Top 10 in USA e Canada è così composta:
- SUPERHOT VR
- Job Simulator
- Beat Saber
- The Walking Dead Onslaught
- Arizona Sunshine
- Batman: Arkham VR
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
- Marvel's Iron Man VR
- Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
- Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
Parlando invece dell'Europa:
- Job Simulator
- SUPERHOT VR
- Beat Saber
- The Walking Dead Onslaught
- Batman: Arkham VR
- Titanic VR
- Swordsman VR
- Goalkeeper VR Challenge
- Marvel's Iron Man VR
- Gun Club VR
Free to play
Chiudiamo con i free to play PlayStation, in USA e Canada:
- Fortnite
- THE FINALS
- Roblox
- LEGO Fortnite
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Rocket League
- Fall Guys
- Fortnite Battle Royale
- Apex Legends
- Rocket Racing
E in Europa:
- Fortnite
- Roblox
- THE FINALS
- LEGO Fortnite
- Rocket League
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fortnite Battle Royale
- Fall Guys
- Rocket Racing
- The Sims 4