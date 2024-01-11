0

I giochi PS5, PS4, PS VR e Free to play più scaricati in USA e Europa a dicembre 2023

Ecco le classifiche dei giochi più scaricati su PS5, PS4, PS VR e anche i Free to play più scaricati. Vediamo i dati di Europa e USA a dicembre 2023.

NOTIZIA di Nicola Armondi   —   11/01/2024

Sony Interactive Entertainment ha svelato quali sono stati i giochi più scaricati dal PlayStation Store a dicembre 2023. Vediamo tutte le classifiche.

Giochi PS5

Ps5 Slim

In USA e Canada, i giochi PS5 più scaricati sono:

  1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  2. Madden NFL 24
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
  4. NBA 2K24
  5. EA SPORTS FC 24
  6. Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  7. Baldur's Gate 3
  8. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
  9. ARK: Survival Ascended
  10. Hogwarts Legacy
  11. God of War Ragnarök
  12. Mortal Kombat 1
  13. UFC 5
  14. Cyberpunk 2077
  15. STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
  16. Alan Wake 2
  17. The Crew Motorfest
  18. Resident Evil 4
  19. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  20. NHL 24

In Europa invece sono:

  1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  2. EA SPORTS FC 24
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
  4. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
  5. Hogwarts Legacy
  6. ARK: Survival Ascended
  7. Baldur's Gate 3
  8. Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  9. Cyberpunk 2077
  10. UFC 5
  11. Alan Wake 2
  12. God of War Ragnarök
  13. Resident Evil 4
  14. The Crew Motorfest
  15. It Takes Two
  16. Assassin's Creed Mirage
  17. STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
  18. NBA 2K24
  19. F1 23
  20. ELDEN RING

Giochi PS4

B73Yyu9F Zdfc

Per quanto riguarda i giochi PS4, in USA e Canada i più scaricati sono:

  1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  2. Red Dead Redemption 2
  3. Minecraft
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. Madden NFL 24
  6. NBA 2K24
  7. EA SPORTS FC 24
  8. Batman: Arkham Knight
  9. theHunter: Call of the Wild
  10. Hogwarts Legacy
  11. Gang Beasts
  12. Need for Speed Heat
  13. Call of Duty: Black Ops III
  14. God of War
  15. The Forest
  16. STAR WARS Battlefront II
  17. God of War Ragnarök
  18. Rust Console Edition
  19. Red Dead Redemption
  20. NHL 24

In Europa invece:

  1. EA SPORTS FC 24
  2. Red Dead Redemption 2
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
  4. Minecraft
  5. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  6. Hogwarts Legacy
  7. The Forest
  8. Need for Speed Heat
  9. Batman: Arkham Knight
  10. Gang Beasts
  11. Battlefield V
  12. God of War
  13. STAR WARS Battlefront II
  14. Sniper Elite 4
  15. TEKKEN 7
  16. theHunter: Call of the Wild
  17. The Last of Us Remastered
  18. CarX Drift Racing Online
  19. Outlast 2
  20. Outlast

PS VR2

Ps Vr 2 Playstation Vr 2 4

I giochi PS VR2 più scaricati in USA e Canada a dicembre 2023 sono:

  1. Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2
  2. Among Us VR
  3. Beat Saber
  4. Arizona Sunshine 2
  5. Job Simulator
  6. Pavlov
  7. Swordsman VR
  8. Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge
  9. NFL PRO ERA II
  10. Synapse

In Europa invece sono stati scaricati:

  1. Among Us VR
  2. Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2
  3. Beat Saber
  4. Arizona Sunshine 2
  5. Job Simulator
  6. Pavlov
  7. Kayak VR: Mirage
  8. Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge
  9. Crossfire: Sierra Squad
  10. The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR

PS VR

Qa0Zjpgt 4X51

Tornando alla più vecchia PS VR, invece, la Top 10 in USA e Canada è così composta:

  1. SUPERHOT VR
  2. Job Simulator
  3. Beat Saber
  4. The Walking Dead Onslaught
  5. Arizona Sunshine
  6. Batman: Arkham VR
  7. ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
  8. Marvel's Iron Man VR
  9. Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
  10. Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality

Parlando invece dell'Europa:

  1. Job Simulator
  2. SUPERHOT VR
  3. Beat Saber
  4. The Walking Dead Onslaught
  5. Batman: Arkham VR
  6. Titanic VR
  7. Swordsman VR
  8. Goalkeeper VR Challenge
  9. Marvel's Iron Man VR
  10. Gun Club VR

Free to play

Playstation Ecosystem Ps4 To Ps5 Keyart 01 En 09Aug21 Jzwcpni

Chiudiamo con i free to play PlayStation, in USA e Canada:

  1. Fortnite
  2. THE FINALS
  3. Roblox
  4. LEGO Fortnite
  5. Call of Duty: Warzone
  6. Rocket League
  7. Fall Guys
  8. Fortnite Battle Royale
  9. Apex Legends
  10. Rocket Racing

E in Europa:

  1. Fortnite
  2. Roblox
  3. THE FINALS
  4. LEGO Fortnite
  5. Rocket League
  6. Call of Duty: Warzone
  7. Fortnite Battle Royale
  8. Fall Guys
  9. Rocket Racing
  10. The Sims 4

