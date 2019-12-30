Golden Sun, Cory Barlog vuole un nuovo episodio su Nintendo Switch

Cory Barlog vorrebbe tanto giocare con un nuovo episodio di Golden Sun per Nintendo Switch, e ha espresso il proprio desiderio con un appello sui social.



"Cara Nintendo, il mio corpo è pronto per un moderno Golden Sun, costruito sulle ceneri ancora fumanti di ognuno di questi franchise", ha scritto Barlog su Twitter, indicando brand celebri come Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Kirby, Fire Emblem e Super Smash Bros.



"Si tratta di serie che amo molto, ma non quanto Golden Sun", ha continuato il director di God of War. "In conclusione... hai la mia spada, il mio arco e la mia ascia."



Il franchise di Golden Sun, nato nel 2001 su Game Boy Advance, è effettivamente assente dalla scena da diversi anni: l'ultimo capitolo, Golden Sun: L'Alba Oscura, è stato pubblicato su Nintendo DS esattamente nove anni fa.





Dear Nintendo,



My body is ready for a modern GOLDEN SUN game built on the still smouldering ashes of literally EVERY ONE of these franchises! Franchises I love very much, just not as much as GOLDEN SUN.



In conclusion...you have my sword, and my bow, and my axe.



hugsies,

Cory♥️ https://t.co/8W8mYA5SHm