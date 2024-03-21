Independent Games Festival 2024: tutti i vincitori da Venba a Mediterranea Inferno

Alcuni momenti della serata

Mediterranea Inferno, un'immagine del gioco

Il premio principale è il Seumas McNally Grand Prize, che è andato a Venba, confermando l'ottima accoglienza anche da parte degli addetti ai lavori per questa particolare avventura culinaria di Visai Games, che tratta di argomenti come famiglia, cambiamento, integrazione e il complesso rapporto fra tradizioni e novità.

La premiazione di Venba, visibile qui, ha visto gli sviluppatori salire sul palco e ringraziare tutti, menzionando però anche la situazione complessa dell'industria e la grande quantità di licenziamenti che hanno tagliato fuori molti talenti dal proprio lavoro e dalla possibilità di essere riconosciuti.

Da notare anche la premiazione di Mediterranea Inferno, gioco indie italiano da parte di Santa Ragione ed Eyeguys, che ha vinto il premio per la migliore narrativa intestato a Lorenzo Radaelli.

La consegna dell'award anche qui è stata molto interessante, visibile a questo indirizzo, in particolare con l'intervento di Pietro Righi Riva di Santa Ragione che ha fatto un appello ai publisher e alle piattaforme di distribuzione dei giochi, per fare in modo che i talenti indie non solo riescano a sopravvivere ma possano anche crescere ed evolversi.