Independent Games Festival 2024: tutti i vincitori da Venba a Mediterranea Inferno

Come ogni anno, insieme alla GDC si è tenuta anche la premiazione specificamente dedicata ai giochi indie con l'Independent Games Festival 2024, di cui vediamo qui sotto i vincitori nelle varie categorie, tra i quali anche Venba e Mediterranea Inferno.
Riportiamo dunque qui sotto tutti i candidati e i vincitori nelle 7 categorie previste per quanto riguarda l'IGF 2024.
Best Student Game:
- goodbye.monster (Monster Team)
- Once Upon a Jester (Bonte Avond / Crunching Koalas) - Vincitore
- Pile Up! (Remoob / Catoptric Games, IndieArk)
- Planetka (TeTerka)
- RAM: Random Access Mayhem (Xylem Studios Inc.)
- TRY AGAIN (the Rejects / USC Games, the Rejects)
Excellence in Audio:
- A Highland Song (inkle)
- COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
- Nour: Play With Your Food (Terrifying Jellyfish / Panic)
- Rhythm Doctor (7th Beat Games / 7th Beat Games, indienova) - Vincitore
- Tchia (Awaceb / Kepler Interactive)
- Venba (Visai Games)
Excellence In Design:
- Chants of Sennaar (Rundisc / Focus Entertainment)
- Cobalt Core (Rocket Rat Games / Brace Yourself Games)
- COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
- Cryptmaster (Paul Hart & Lee Williams / Akupara Games) - Vincitore
- Final Profit: A Shop RPG (Brent Arnold)
- Isles of Sea and Sky (Jason Newman / Cicada Games)
Excellence In Narrative:
- 1000xRESIST (sunset visitor 斜陽過客 / Fellow Traveller)
- A Highland Song (inkle)
- Mediterranea Inferno (Lorenzo Redaelli, EYEGUYS / Santa Ragione) - Vincitore
- The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood (Deconstructeam / Devolver Digital)
- The Wreck (The Pixel Hunt)
- Venba (Visai Games)
Excellence in Visual Arts:
- Anthology of the Killer (Thecatamites, Tommy Tone, A. Degen / Thecatamites)
- Clash: Artifacts of Chaos (ACE Team / Nacon)
- Darkest Dungeon II (Red Hook Studios)
- Little Goody Two Shoes (AstralShift / Square Enix Collective)
- Phonopolis (Amanita Design) - Vincitore
- Venba (Visai Games)
Nuovo Award:
- 1000xRESIST (sunset visitor 斜陽過客 / Fellow Traveller)
- Anthology of the Killer (Thecatamites, Tommy Tone, A. Degen / Thecatamites) - Vincitore
- Cryptmaster (Paul Hart & Lee Williams / Akupara Games)
- Kevin (1997-2077) (Kevin Du)
- Mediterranea Inferno (Lorenzo Redaelli, EYEGUYS / Santa Ragione)
- NIDUS (Caleb Wood)
- The Forest Cathedral (Wakefield Interactive, Brian Wilson / Whitethorn Games)
Seumas McNally Grand Prize:
- 1000xRESIST (sunset visitor 斜陽過客 / Fellow Traveller)
- A Highland Song (inkle)
- Anthology of the Killer (Thecatamites, Tommy Tone, A. Degen / Thecatamites)
- COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
- Mediterranea Inferno (Lorenzo Redaelli, EYEGUYS / Santa Ragione)
- Venba (Visai Games) - WINNER
A questi si aggiunge anche il premio del pubblico, che è andato a RAM: Random Access Mayhem (Xylem Studios).
Alcuni momenti della serata
Il premio principale è il Seumas McNally Grand Prize, che è andato a Venba, confermando l'ottima accoglienza anche da parte degli addetti ai lavori per questa particolare avventura culinaria di Visai Games, che tratta di argomenti come famiglia, cambiamento, integrazione e il complesso rapporto fra tradizioni e novità.
La premiazione di Venba, visibile qui, ha visto gli sviluppatori salire sul palco e ringraziare tutti, menzionando però anche la situazione complessa dell'industria e la grande quantità di licenziamenti che hanno tagliato fuori molti talenti dal proprio lavoro e dalla possibilità di essere riconosciuti.
Da notare anche la premiazione di Mediterranea Inferno, gioco indie italiano da parte di Santa Ragione ed Eyeguys, che ha vinto il premio per la migliore narrativa intestato a Lorenzo Radaelli.
La consegna dell'award anche qui è stata molto interessante, visibile a questo indirizzo, in particolare con l'intervento di Pietro Righi Riva di Santa Ragione che ha fatto un appello ai publisher e alle piattaforme di distribuzione dei giochi, per fare in modo che i talenti indie non solo riescano a sopravvivere ma possano anche crescere ed evolversi.