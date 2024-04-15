PS Store: Dragon's Dogma 2 e Rise of the Ronin sono stati i giochi più venduti in Giappone a marzo

Dalle pagine del PlayStation Blog giapponese è arrivata la classifica dei giochi più acquistati sul PlayStation Store a marzo in Giappone. Al primo della top 20 per PS5 posto troviamo Dragon's Dogma 2 seguito da Rise of the Ronin e Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, rispettivamente al secondo e terzo posto.
Unicorn Overlord, invece, si aggiudica un ottimo quarto posto, mentre Helldivers 2 vende, ma non come in USA ed Europa, e si accontenta del settimo posto. Molto interessante anche la classifica dei giochi PS4, dove in vetta ritroviamo l'immortale Monster Hunter World, seguito da Minecraft e Unicorn Overload.
Le classifiche del PlayStation Store giapponese di marzo.
PS5
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- Rise of the Ronin
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Unicorn Overlord
- Rainbow Six Siege
- EA Sports FC 24
- Helldivers 2
- Street Fighter 6
- Winning Post 10 2024
- Monster Hunter Rise
- ARK: Survival Ascended
- MLB The Show 24
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink
- Welcome to ParadiZe
- Persona 5 Royal
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising
- GTA 5
- Resident Evil 3
- Persona 3 Reload
- Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion
PS4
- Monster Hunter: World
- Minecraft
- Unicorn Overlord
- Rainbow Six Siege
- EA Sports FC 24
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Gundam Breaker 3
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Persona 4 Golden
- Yakuza 0
- Resident Evil 6
- WBSC eBaseball
- Titanfall 2
- Street Fighter 6
- Resident Evil 5
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Winning Post 10 2024
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Dragon Quest 3
Free-to-play (PS4+PS5)
- Apex Legends
- Genshin Impact
- Fortnite
- Overwatch 2
- Honkai: Star Rail
- eFootball 2024
- Fall Guys
- Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Battle Chronicle
- Roblox
- Tower of Fantasy