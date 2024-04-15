PS Store: Dragon's Dogma 2 e Rise of the Ronin sono stati i giochi più venduti in Giappone a marzo

Dalle pagine del PlayStation Blog giapponese è arrivata la classifica dei giochi più acquistati sul PlayStation Store a marzo in Giappone. Al primo della top 20 per PS5 posto troviamo Dragon's Dogma 2 seguito da Rise of the Ronin e Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, rispettivamente al secondo e terzo posto.

Unicorn Overlord, invece, si aggiudica un ottimo quarto posto, mentre Helldivers 2 vende, ma non come in USA ed Europa, e si accontenta del settimo posto. Molto interessante anche la classifica dei giochi PS4, dove in vetta ritroviamo l'immortale Monster Hunter World, seguito da Minecraft e Unicorn Overload.