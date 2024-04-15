0

PS Store: Dragon's Dogma 2 e Rise of the Ronin sono stati i giochi più venduti in Giappone a marzo

Dragon's Dogma 2 e Rise of the Ronin sono risultati i due giochi più acquistati a marzo tramite il PlayStation Store giapponese.

PS Store: Dragon's Dogma 2 e Rise of the Ronin sono stati i giochi più venduti in Giappone a marzo
NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   15/04/2024

Dalle pagine del PlayStation Blog giapponese è arrivata la classifica dei giochi più acquistati sul PlayStation Store a marzo in Giappone. Al primo della top 20 per PS5 posto troviamo Dragon's Dogma 2 seguito da Rise of the Ronin e Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, rispettivamente al secondo e terzo posto.

Unicorn Overlord, invece, si aggiudica un ottimo quarto posto, mentre Helldivers 2 vende, ma non come in USA ed Europa, e si accontenta del settimo posto. Molto interessante anche la classifica dei giochi PS4, dove in vetta ritroviamo l'immortale Monster Hunter World, seguito da Minecraft e Unicorn Overload.

Le classifiche del PlayStation Store giapponese di marzo.

Rise of the Ronin
Rise of the Ronin

PS5

  1. Dragon's Dogma 2
  2. Rise of the Ronin
  3. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  4. Unicorn Overlord
  5. Rainbow Six Siege
  6. EA Sports FC 24
  7. Helldivers 2
  8. Street Fighter 6
  9. Winning Post 10 2024
  10. Monster Hunter Rise
  11. ARK: Survival Ascended
  12. MLB The Show 24
  13. Granblue Fantasy: Relink
  14. Welcome to ParadiZe
  15. Persona 5 Royal
  16. Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising
  17. GTA 5
  18. Resident Evil 3
  19. Persona 3 Reload
  20. Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion

PS4

  1. Monster Hunter: World
  2. Minecraft
  3. Unicorn Overlord
  4. Rainbow Six Siege
  5. EA Sports FC 24
  6. Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
  7. Gundam Breaker 3
  8. Yakuza Kiwami
  9. Persona 4 Golden
  10. Yakuza 0
  11. Resident Evil 6
  12. WBSC eBaseball
  13. Titanfall 2
  14. Street Fighter 6
  15. Resident Evil 5
  16. Yakuza Kiwami 2
  17. Winning Post 10 2024
  18. Monster Hunter Rise
  19. Dragon Quest 3

Free-to-play (PS4+PS5)

  1. Apex Legends
  2. Genshin Impact
  3. Fortnite
  4. Overwatch 2
  5. Honkai: Star Rail
  6. eFootball 2024
  7. Fall Guys
  8. Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Battle Chronicle
  9. Roblox
  10. Tower of Fantasy

Multiplayer Login
con il tuo social network
Password dimenticata?
Registrati
Registrazione
Grazie per esserti registrato!
A breve riceverai una mail di notifica da dove potrai attivare il tuo account.
Re-invia email attivazione
Segnalazione Errore
PS Store: Dragon's Dogma 2 e Rise of the Ronin sono stati i giochi più venduti in Giappone a marzo