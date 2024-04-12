0

PlayStation Store: Helldivers 2 è stato il gioco più venduto a marzo, Dragon's Dogma 2 terzo

Scopriamo quali sono stati i giochi più venduti e scaricati sul PlayStation Store di PS5 e PS4 durante il mese di marzo.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   12/04/2024

Tramite il blog ufficiale di PlayStation, Sony ha svelato la classifica dei giochi PS4 e PS5 più acquistati (o scaricati, nel caso dei free-to-play) a marzo sul PlayStation Store. Sia in Europa che America & Canada troviamo al primo posto Helldivers 2, che si riconferma una dei titoli di maggior successo nonché una delle maggiori sorprese degli ultimi mesi.

Al secondo posto troviamo due titoli sportivi: EA Sports FC 24 in Europa e MLB The Show 24 negli USA. La terza posizione in entrambi i mercati è stata conquistata da una delle novità di spicco di marzo, ovvero Dragon's Dogma 2.

Sempre parlando delle nuove uscite di marzo, Rise of the Ronin non va oltre la quinta posizione in Europa e la nona in USA e Canada, mentre WWE 2K24 si aggiudica rispettivametne il sesto e il quarto posto.

Le classifiche dei giochi più acquistati e scaricati dal PS Store a marzo

Dragon's Dogma 2
Dragon's Dogma 2

PS5 - Europa

  1. Helldivers 2
  2. EA Sports FC 24
  3. Dragon's Dogma 2
  4. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  5. Rise of the Ronin
  6. WWE 2K24
  7. GTA 5
  8. Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection
  9. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  10. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
  11. It Takes Two
  12. The Outlast Trials
  13. NBA 2K24
  14. Assassin's Creed Mirage
  15. Planet Zoo
  16. Gran Turismo 7
  17. UFC 5
  18. Hogwarts Legacy
  19. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  20. South Park: Snow Day!

PS5 - USA & Canada

  1. Helldivers 2
  2. MLB The Show 24
  3. Dragon's Dogma 2
  4. WWE 2K24
  5. Madden NFL 24
  6. Star Wars Battlfront Classic Collection
  7. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  8. EA Sports FC 24
  9. Rise of the Ronin
  10. NBA 2K24
  11. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  12. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
  13. GTA 5
  14. The Outlast Trials
  15. South Park: Snow Day!
  16. Baldur's Gate 3
  17. Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  18. Mortal Kombat 1
  19. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  20. UFC 5

EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24

PS4 - Europa

  1. EA Sports FC 24
  2. Minecraft
  3. Red Dead Redemption 2
  4. Need for Speed Heat
  5. The Forest
  6. Batman: Arkham Knight
  7. Star Wars Battlefront 2
  8. Need for Speed Rivals
  9. GTA 5
  10. A Way Out
  11. Unravel Two
  12. Need for Speed
  13. Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
  14. Titanfall 2
  15. Need for Speed Payback
  16. S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Prypiat
  17. Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  18. Assassin's Creed Odyssey
  19. Tekken 7
  20. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

PS4 - USA e Canada

  1. Minecraft
  2. Red Dead Redemption 2
  3. Batman: Arkham Knight
  4. MLB The Show 24
  5. Need for Speed Heat
  6. Madden NFL 24
  7. EA Sports FC 24
  8. NBA 2K24
  9. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
  10. The Forest
  11. GTA 5
  12. WWE 2K24
  13. Star Wars: Battlefront 2
  14. Need for Speed Rivals
  15. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  16. Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection
  17. Call of Duty: Black Ops 3
  18. Mortal Kombat X
  19. Titanfall 2
  20. Need for Speed Payback

Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4) - Europa

  1. Fortnite
  2. Roblox
  3. Fortnite Battaglia Reale
  4. Call of Duty: Warzone
  5. Rocket League
  6. Fall Guys
  7. eFootball 2024
  8. Apex Legends
  9. The Finals
  10. The Sims 4

Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4) - USA & Canada

  1. Fortnite
  2. Roblox
  3. Fortnite Battaglia Reale
  4. Call of Duty: Warzone
  5. Fall Guys
  6. Apex Legends
  7. The Finals
  8. Rocket League
  9. Destiny 2
  10. The Sims 4

