PlayStation Store: Helldivers 2 è stato il gioco più venduto a marzo, Dragon's Dogma 2 terzo

Tramite il blog ufficiale di PlayStation, Sony ha svelato la classifica dei giochi PS4 e PS5 più acquistati (o scaricati, nel caso dei free-to-play) a marzo sul PlayStation Store. Sia in Europa che America & Canada troviamo al primo posto Helldivers 2, che si riconferma una dei titoli di maggior successo nonché una delle maggiori sorprese degli ultimi mesi.

Al secondo posto troviamo due titoli sportivi: EA Sports FC 24 in Europa e MLB The Show 24 negli USA. La terza posizione in entrambi i mercati è stata conquistata da una delle novità di spicco di marzo, ovvero Dragon's Dogma 2.

Sempre parlando delle nuove uscite di marzo, Rise of the Ronin non va oltre la quinta posizione in Europa e la nona in USA e Canada, mentre WWE 2K24 si aggiudica rispettivametne il sesto e il quarto posto.