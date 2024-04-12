PlayStation Store: Helldivers 2 è stato il gioco più venduto a marzo, Dragon's Dogma 2 terzo

Tramite il blog ufficiale di PlayStation, Sony ha svelato la classifica dei giochi PS4 e PS5 più acquistati (o scaricati, nel caso dei free-to-play) a marzo sul PlayStation Store. Sia in Europa che America & Canada troviamo al primo posto Helldivers 2, che si riconferma una dei titoli di maggior successo nonché una delle maggiori sorprese degli ultimi mesi.
Al secondo posto troviamo due titoli sportivi: EA Sports FC 24 in Europa e MLB The Show 24 negli USA. La terza posizione in entrambi i mercati è stata conquistata da una delle novità di spicco di marzo, ovvero Dragon's Dogma 2.
Sempre parlando delle nuove uscite di marzo, Rise of the Ronin non va oltre la quinta posizione in Europa e la nona in USA e Canada, mentre WWE 2K24 si aggiudica rispettivametne il sesto e il quarto posto.
Le classifiche dei giochi più acquistati e scaricati dal PS Store a marzo
PS5 - Europa
- Helldivers 2
- EA Sports FC 24
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Rise of the Ronin
- WWE 2K24
- GTA 5
- Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- It Takes Two
- The Outlast Trials
- NBA 2K24
- Assassin's Creed Mirage
- Planet Zoo
- Gran Turismo 7
- UFC 5
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- South Park: Snow Day!
PS5 - USA & Canada
- Helldivers 2
- MLB The Show 24
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- WWE 2K24
- Madden NFL 24
- Star Wars Battlfront Classic Collection
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- EA Sports FC 24
- Rise of the Ronin
- NBA 2K24
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- GTA 5
- The Outlast Trials
- South Park: Snow Day!
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- UFC 5
PS4 - Europa
- EA Sports FC 24
- Minecraft
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Need for Speed Heat
- The Forest
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Star Wars Battlefront 2
- Need for Speed Rivals
- GTA 5
- A Way Out
- Unravel Two
- Need for Speed
- Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
- Titanfall 2
- Need for Speed Payback
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Prypiat
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Tekken 7
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
PS4 - USA e Canada
- Minecraft
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- MLB The Show 24
- Need for Speed Heat
- Madden NFL 24
- EA Sports FC 24
- NBA 2K24
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- The Forest
- GTA 5
- WWE 2K24
- Star Wars: Battlefront 2
- Need for Speed Rivals
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 3
- Mortal Kombat X
- Titanfall 2
- Need for Speed Payback
Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4) - Europa
- Fortnite
- Roblox
- Fortnite Battaglia Reale
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Rocket League
- Fall Guys
- eFootball 2024
- Apex Legends
- The Finals
- The Sims 4
Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4) - USA & Canada
- Fortnite
- Roblox
- Fortnite Battaglia Reale
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fall Guys
- Apex Legends
- The Finals
- Rocket League
- Destiny 2
- The Sims 4