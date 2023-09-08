0

PS Store: i giochi PS5, PS4, PS VR e free to play più scaricati ad agosto 2023 in Europa e America

Vediamo quali sono i giochi più scaricati dal PS Store per PS5, PS4, PS VR e free to play per il mese di agosto 2023 in Europa e in Nord America.

NOTIZIA di Nicola Armondi   —   08/09/2023

Tramite il PS Blog, Sony ha svelato quali sono i giochi più scaricati dal PS Store negli USA/Canada e in Europa per le sue piattaforme PlayStation. Iniziamo con i giochi di PS5 più scaricati in Europa:

  1. Grand Theft Auto V
  2. FIFA 23
  3. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
  4. ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON
  5. Remnant II
  6. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  7. F1 23
  8. Hogwarts Legacy
  9. Gran Turismo 7
  10. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  11. Atlas Fallen
  12. Madden NFL 24
  13. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  14. Among Us
  15. No Man's Sky
  16. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  17. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  18. STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
  19. Football Manager 2023
  20. Diablo IV

Ecco invece i giochi PS5 più scaricati in USA/Canada:

  1. Madden NFL 24
  2. ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON
  3. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. Remnant II
  6. FIFA 23
  7. MLB The Show 23
  8. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  9. Mortal Kombat 11
  10. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  11. Hogwarts Legacy
  12. Gran Turismo 7
  13. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  14. High On Life
  15. Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
  16. STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
  17. FINAL FANTASY XVI
  18. God of War Ragnarök
  19. Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT
  20. Atlas Fallen

I giochi PS4 più scaricati

PS4 e PS4 Pro
Vediamo i giochi PS4 più scaricati in Europa:

  1. Minecraft
  2. Red Dead Redemption
  3. FIFA 23
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. Red Dead Redemption 2
  6. EA Sports UFC 4
  7. A Way Out
  8. Gang Beasts
  9. TEKKEN 7
  10. theHunter: Call of the Wild
  11. Assassin's Creed Origins
  12. The Forest
  13. Gran Turismo Sport
  14. Hogwarts Legacy
  15. Goat Simulator
  16. House Flipper
  17. Outlast
  18. Unravel Two
  19. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  20. MONOPOLY PLUS

Ecco invece la lista USA/Canada:

  1. Minecraft
  2. Madden NFL 24
  3. Red Dead Redemption
  4. Red Dead Redemption 2
  5. EA Sports UFC 4
  6. Grand Theft Auto V
  7. Injustice 2
  8. Call of Duty: Black Ops III
  9. Gang Beasts
  10. FIFA 23
  11. Twisted Metal: Black
  12. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
  13. Mortal Kombat 11
  14. MLB The Show 23
  15. A Way Out
  16. theHunter: Call of the Wild
  17. Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
  18. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  19. STAR WARS Battlefront II
  20. Hogwarts Legacy

PS VR2 per PS5, i più scaricati

PS VR2
Vediamo invece quali sono i giochi PS VR2 più scaricati in Europa:

  1. Firewall Ultra
  2. Pavlov
  3. Beat Saber
  4. Crossfire: Sierra Squad
  5. Green Hell VR
  6. Red Matter 2
  7. Swordsman VR
  8. Kayak VR: Mirage
  9. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution
  10. The Room VR: A Dark Matter

Per quanto riguarda i giochi PS VR2 su PS5 in USA/Canada, ecco la lista:

  1. Firewall Ultra
  2. Beat Saber
  3. Pavlov
  4. Crossfire: Sierra Squad
  5. Walkabout Mini Golf
  6. Swordsman VR
  7. Green Hell VR
  8. Synapse
  9. Red Matter 2
  10. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution

PS VR per PS4, i giochi più scaricati

PS VR
Passiamo ora ai giochi PS VR su PS4 per l'Europa:

  1. The Walking Dead Onslaught
  2. Job Simulator
  3. Creed: Rise to Glory
  4. Beat Saber
  5. Sniper Elite VR
  6. ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
  7. SUPERHOT VR
  8. The Guy VR
  9. DOOM 3: VR Edition
  10. Swordsman VR

Ecco invece quelli USA/Canada:

  1. The Walking Dead Onslaught
  2. ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
  3. Job Simulator
  4. Creed Rise to Glory
  5. Beat Saber
  6. SUPERHOT VR
  7. Sniper Elite VR
  8. Borderlands 2 VR
  9. GORN
  10. Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series

I free to play per PS4 e PS5

Fortnite
Chiudiamo con le liste dei giochi free to play per PS4 e PS5 più scaricati ad agosto 2023 in Europa:

  1. Fortnite
  2. Call of Duty: Warzone
  3. Fall Guys
  4. Rocket League
  5. Tower of Fantasy
  6. Apex Legends
  7. The Sims 4
  8. eFootball 2023
  9. Overwatch 2
  10. Trackmania

E la sua versione USA/Canada:

  1. Fortnite
  2. Call of Duty: Warzone
  3. Tower of Fantasy
  4. Apex Legends
  5. Fall Guys
  6. Rocket League
  7. Overwatch 2
  8. The Sims 4
  9. Rec Room
  10. Destiny 2

