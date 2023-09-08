PS Store: i giochi PS5, PS4, PS VR e free to play più scaricati ad agosto 2023 in Europa e America

Tramite il PS Blog, Sony ha svelato quali sono i giochi più scaricati dal PS Store negli USA/Canada e in Europa per le sue piattaforme PlayStation. Iniziamo con i giochi di PS5 più scaricati in Europa:
- Grand Theft Auto V
- FIFA 23
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON
- Remnant II
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- F1 23
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Gran Turismo 7
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Atlas Fallen
- Madden NFL 24
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Among Us
- No Man's Sky
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
- Football Manager 2023
- Diablo IV
Ecco invece i giochi PS5 più scaricati in USA/Canada:
- Madden NFL 24
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Remnant II
- FIFA 23
- MLB The Show 23
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Gran Turismo 7
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- High On Life
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
- FINAL FANTASY XVI
- God of War Ragnarök
- Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT
- Atlas Fallen
I giochi PS4 più scaricati
Vediamo i giochi PS4 più scaricati in Europa:
- Minecraft
- Red Dead Redemption
- FIFA 23
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- EA Sports UFC 4
- A Way Out
- Gang Beasts
- TEKKEN 7
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- The Forest
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Goat Simulator
- House Flipper
- Outlast
- Unravel Two
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- MONOPOLY PLUS
Ecco invece la lista USA/Canada:
- Minecraft
- Madden NFL 24
- Red Dead Redemption
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- EA Sports UFC 4
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Injustice 2
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Gang Beasts
- FIFA 23
- Twisted Metal: Black
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
- Mortal Kombat 11
- MLB The Show 23
- A Way Out
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- STAR WARS Battlefront II
- Hogwarts Legacy
PS VR2 per PS5, i più scaricati
Vediamo invece quali sono i giochi PS VR2 più scaricati in Europa:
- Firewall Ultra
- Pavlov
- Beat Saber
- Crossfire: Sierra Squad
- Green Hell VR
- Red Matter 2
- Swordsman VR
- Kayak VR: Mirage
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution
- The Room VR: A Dark Matter
Per quanto riguarda i giochi PS VR2 su PS5 in USA/Canada, ecco la lista:
- Firewall Ultra
- Beat Saber
- Pavlov
- Crossfire: Sierra Squad
- Walkabout Mini Golf
- Swordsman VR
- Green Hell VR
- Synapse
- Red Matter 2
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution
PS VR per PS4, i giochi più scaricati
Passiamo ora ai giochi PS VR su PS4 per l'Europa:
- The Walking Dead Onslaught
- Job Simulator
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- Beat Saber
- Sniper Elite VR
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
- SUPERHOT VR
- The Guy VR
- DOOM 3: VR Edition
- Swordsman VR
Ecco invece quelli USA/Canada:
- The Walking Dead Onslaught
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
- Job Simulator
- Creed Rise to Glory
- Beat Saber
- SUPERHOT VR
- Sniper Elite VR
- Borderlands 2 VR
- GORN
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
I free to play per PS4 e PS5
Chiudiamo con le liste dei giochi free to play per PS4 e PS5 più scaricati ad agosto 2023 in Europa:
- Fortnite
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fall Guys
- Rocket League
- Tower of Fantasy
- Apex Legends
- The Sims 4
- eFootball 2023
- Overwatch 2
- Trackmania
E la sua versione USA/Canada:
- Fortnite
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Tower of Fantasy
- Apex Legends
- Fall Guys
- Rocket League
- Overwatch 2
- The Sims 4
- Rec Room
- Destiny 2