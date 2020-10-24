PS5 batte Xbox Series X sui social, l'arrivo nelle mani della stampa ha fatto il botto

PS5 ha battuto Xbox Series X sui social, di nuovo: la strategia dell'attesa applicata da Sony sembra funzionare molto bene e ne abbiamo avuto un'ulteriore conferma ora che la console è arrivata nelle mani della stampa internazionale.

Si è discusso qualche tempo fa della parte peggiore della console war fra PS5 e Xbox Series X, con i fan di una parte e dell'altra che sembrano mostrare più attenzione alle mancanze del competitor piuttosto che guardare ai propri successi.

Ebbene, talvolta non tutto il male viene per nuocere e anche le ossessioni producono dati interessanti su cui riflettere, in questo caso un confronto delle reazioni sui social nel momento in cui le due console sono finite nelle mani di giornalisti o testate videoludiche.

Ecco dunque una rassegna dei post pubblicati da alcuni punti di riferimento del settore, prima riguardo l'arrivo di PlayStation 5 e poi di Xbox Series X. Notate ovviamente il numero di like ricevuti, che pendono sostanzialmente dalla parte della console Sony.

Xbox Series X: Stay tuned for my first hands-on experience playing the next-generation @xbox pic.twitter.com/KZOr9TDHan — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) September 23, 2020

Oh hello, it's a big beautiful chonk named PS5 👋💖 pic.twitter.com/hkY9yFvnjB — GameSpot (@GameSpot) October 23, 2020

It's here! We have the Xbox Series X! Look at this beautiful glowing face (@michaelphigham is ok too) Stay tuned for hands-on preview coverage ✨🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/DAL9j6UG3k — GameSpot (@GameSpot) September 23, 2020

We have a (real!) Xbox Series X - and we're so excited to show you more soon. pic.twitter.com/wO4qnN7WoT — IGN (@IGN) September 23, 2020

We've got our #PS5 , and our correspondent can't wait to get his paws on it pic.twitter.com/Af4DyO4MKQ — GamesRadar+ (@GamesRadar) October 23, 2020