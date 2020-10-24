PS5 batte Xbox Series X sui social, l'arrivo nelle mani della stampa ha fatto il botto

Ancora una volta PS5 ha fatto registrare numeri superiori a Xbox Series X sui social, in questo caso confrontando l'arrivo della console nelle mani della stampa.

NOTIZIA di Tommaso Pugliese   —   24/10/2020
0

PS5 ha battuto Xbox Series X sui social, di nuovo: la strategia dell'attesa applicata da Sony sembra funzionare molto bene e ne abbiamo avuto un'ulteriore conferma ora che la console è arrivata nelle mani della stampa internazionale.

Si è discusso qualche tempo fa della parte peggiore della console war fra PS5 e Xbox Series X, con i fan di una parte e dell'altra che sembrano mostrare più attenzione alle mancanze del competitor piuttosto che guardare ai propri successi.

Ebbene, talvolta non tutto il male viene per nuocere e anche le ossessioni producono dati interessanti su cui riflettere, in questo caso un confronto delle reazioni sui social nel momento in cui le due console sono finite nelle mani di giornalisti o testate videoludiche.

Ecco dunque una rassegna dei post pubblicati da alcuni punti di riferimento del settore, prima riguardo l'arrivo di PlayStation 5 e poi di Xbox Series X. Notate ovviamente il numero di like ricevuti, che pendono sostanzialmente dalla parte della console Sony.

