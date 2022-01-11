PS5 e PS4: classifica dei giochi più venduti su PS Store in Europa e US/Canada a dicembre 2021

Sony ha svelato tramite il PlayStation Blog la classifica dei giochi più venduti su PS4 e PS5, tramite il PS Store, nel mese di dicembre 2021, sia per il mercato US/Canada che per il mercato europeo.

Vediamo prima di tutto i dati dei giochi più venduti in Europa su PS5:

Among Us FIFA 22 Call of Duty Vanguard Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales F1 2021 Kena Bridge of Spirits It Takes Two Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach Battlefield 2042 FAR CRY 6 Assassin's Creed Valhalla NBA 2K22 Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order Farming Simulator 22 Resident Evil Village Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT TOM CLANCY'S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE DEATHLOOP Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition

Per fare un confronto diretto, ecco le vendite dei giochi PS5 in US/Canada per il mese di dicembre 2021:

Among Us Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Call of Duty: Vanguard Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach NBA 2K22 Madden NFL 22 Battlefield 2042 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Kena: Bridge of Spirits It Takes Two FIFA 22 Far Cry 6 Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT DEATHLOOP Mortal Kombat 11 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order NHL 22 Back 4 Blood

Per quanto riguarda invece i giochi PS4, ecco i più venduti in Europa tramite PS Store a dicembre 2021:

Among Us FIFA 22 Call of Duty: Vanguard Grand Theft Auto V Marvel's Spider-Man The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Minecraft F1 2021 Gran Turismo Sport Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Assassin's Creed Odyssey Need for Speed Heat Farming Simulator 22 Red Dead Redemption 2 WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach NBA 2K22 ARK: Survival Evolved JUMP FORCE Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Ecco infine la classifica dei giochi PS4 più venduti su PS Store negli USA/Canada, per confronto:

Among Us Call of Duty: Vanguard Grand Theft Auto V Madden NFL 22 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition NBA 2K22 Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach Minecraft FIFA 22 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition Red Dead Redemption 2 Battlefield 2042 JUMP FORCE Call of Duty: Modern Warfare theHunter: Call of the Wild ARK: Survival Evolved UFC 4 Mortal Kombat 11 God of War

Sono inoltre stati indicati i giochi PS VR più venduti in Europa:

Beat Saber Job Simulator SUPERHOT VR Creed: Rise to Glory Swordsman VR Marvel's Iron Man VR Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick ality DOOM 3: VR Edition DOOM VFR PlayStation VR Worlds

Ecco anche i giochi PS VR più venduti in US/Canada:

Beat Saber Job Simulator SUPERHOT VR Swordsman VR Creed Rise to Glory Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality GORN After the Fall Batman: Arkham VR Arizona Sunshine

Infine, abbiamo i giochi più scaricati in versione Free to Play, sommando PS5 e PS4, in Europa:

Fortnite Rocket League Call of Duty: Warzone eFootball 2022 Genshin Impact Rec Room Brawlhalla Apex Legends Destiny 2 Dauntless

Concludiamo con i giochi più scaricati in versione Free to Play, sommando PS5 e PS4, in US/Canada:

Fortnite Call of Duty: Warzone Rocket League Rec Room Apex Legends Genshin Impact Destiny 2 Brawlhalla eFootball 2022 Dauntless

