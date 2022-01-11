PS5 e PS4: classifica dei giochi più venduti su PS Store in Europa e US/Canada a dicembre 2021

Sony ha svelato tramite il PlayStation Blog la classifica dei giochi più venduti su PS4 e PS5, tramite il PS Store, nel mese di dicembre 2021, sia per il mercato US/Canada che per il mercato europeo.
Vediamo prima di tutto i dati dei giochi più venduti in Europa su PS5:
- Among Us
- FIFA 22
- Call of Duty Vanguard
- Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales
- F1 2021
- Kena Bridge of Spirits
- It Takes Two
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach
- Battlefield 2042
- FAR CRY 6
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- NBA 2K22
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
- Farming Simulator 22
- Resident Evil Village
- Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT
- TOM CLANCY'S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE
- DEATHLOOP
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition
Per fare un confronto diretto, ecco le vendite dei giochi PS5 in US/Canada per il mese di dicembre 2021:
- Among Us
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach
- NBA 2K22
- Madden NFL 22
- Battlefield 2042
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- It Takes Two
- FIFA 22
- Far Cry 6
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT
- DEATHLOOP
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
- NHL 22
- Back 4 Blood
Per quanto riguarda invece i giochi PS4, ecco i più venduti in Europa tramite PS Store a dicembre 2021:
- Among Us
- FIFA 22
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Minecraft
- F1 2021
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Need for Speed Heat
- Farming Simulator 22
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach
- NBA 2K22
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- JUMP FORCE
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Ecco infine la classifica dei giochi PS4 più venduti su PS Store negli USA/Canada, per confronto:
- Among Us
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Madden NFL 22
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
- NBA 2K22
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach
- Minecraft
- FIFA 22
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Battlefield 2042
- JUMP FORCE
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- UFC 4
- Mortal Kombat 11
- God of War
Sono inoltre stati indicati i giochi PS VR più venduti in Europa:
- Beat Saber
- Job Simulator
- SUPERHOT VR
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- Swordsman VR
- Marvel's Iron Man VR
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick ality
- DOOM 3: VR Edition
- DOOM VFR
- PlayStation VR Worlds
Ecco anche i giochi PS VR più venduti in US/Canada:
- Beat Saber
- Job Simulator
- SUPERHOT VR
- Swordsman VR
- Creed Rise to Glory
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
- GORN
- After the Fall
- Batman: Arkham VR
- Arizona Sunshine
Infine, abbiamo i giochi più scaricati in versione Free to Play, sommando PS5 e PS4, in Europa:
- Fortnite
- Rocket League
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- eFootball 2022
- Genshin Impact
- Rec Room
- Brawlhalla
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Dauntless
Concludiamo con i giochi più scaricati in versione Free to Play, sommando PS5 e PS4, in US/Canada:
- Fortnite
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Rocket League
- Rec Room
- Apex Legends
- Genshin Impact
- Destiny 2
- Brawlhalla
- eFootball 2022
- Dauntless
Se vi interessano i dati di vendita dei videogiochi, ecco quelli UK: Mario Kart 8 è primo, in attesa dei nuovi giochi di gennaio.