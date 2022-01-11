PS5 e PS4: classifica dei giochi più venduti su PS Store in Europa e US/Canada a dicembre 2021

PlayStation ha svelato le classifiche dei giochi più venduti su PS4 e PS5, tramite PS Store, in USA/Canada ed Europa per il mese di dicembre 2021.

NOTIZIA di Nicola Armondi   —   11/01/2022
Sony ha svelato tramite il PlayStation Blog la classifica dei giochi più venduti su PS4 e PS5, tramite il PS Store, nel mese di dicembre 2021, sia per il mercato US/Canada che per il mercato europeo.

Vediamo prima di tutto i dati dei giochi più venduti in Europa su PS5:

  1. Among Us
  2. FIFA 22
  3. Call of Duty Vanguard
  4. Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales
  5. F1 2021
  6. Kena Bridge of Spirits
  7. It Takes Two
  8. Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach
  9. Battlefield 2042
  10. FAR CRY 6
  11. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  12. NBA 2K22
  13. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  14. STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
  15. Farming Simulator 22
  16. Resident Evil Village
  17. Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT
  18. TOM CLANCY'S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE
  19. DEATHLOOP
  20. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition

Per fare un confronto diretto, ecco le vendite dei giochi PS5 in US/Canada per il mese di dicembre 2021:

  1. Among Us
  2. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  3. Call of Duty: Vanguard
  4. Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach
  5. NBA 2K22
  6. Madden NFL 22
  7. Battlefield 2042
  8. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  9. Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  10. It Takes Two
  11. FIFA 22
  12. Far Cry 6
  13. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  14. Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT
  15. DEATHLOOP
  16. Mortal Kombat 11
  17. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  18. STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
  19. NHL 22
  20. Back 4 Blood

Per quanto riguarda invece i giochi PS4, ecco i più venduti in Europa tramite PS Store a dicembre 2021:

  1. Among Us
  2. FIFA 22
  3. Call of Duty: Vanguard
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. Marvel's Spider-Man
  6. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  7. Minecraft
  8. F1 2021
  9. Gran Turismo Sport
  10. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  11. Assassin's Creed Odyssey
  12. Need for Speed Heat
  13. Farming Simulator 22
  14. Red Dead Redemption 2
  15. WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship
  16. Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach
  17. NBA 2K22
  18. ARK: Survival Evolved
  19. JUMP FORCE
  20. Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Ecco infine la classifica dei giochi PS4 più venduti su PS Store negli USA/Canada, per confronto:

  1. Among Us
  2. Call of Duty: Vanguard
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
  4. Madden NFL 22
  5. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  6. Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
  7. NBA 2K22
  8. Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach
  9. Minecraft
  10. FIFA 22
  11. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
  12. Red Dead Redemption 2
  13. Battlefield 2042
  14. JUMP FORCE
  15. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  16. theHunter: Call of the Wild
  17. ARK: Survival Evolved
  18. UFC 4
  19. Mortal Kombat 11
  20. God of War

Sono inoltre stati indicati i giochi PS VR più venduti in Europa:

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Job Simulator
  3. SUPERHOT VR
  4. Creed: Rise to Glory
  5. Swordsman VR
  6. Marvel's Iron Man VR
  7. Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick ality
  8. DOOM 3: VR Edition
  9. DOOM VFR
  10. PlayStation VR Worlds

Ecco anche i giochi PS VR più venduti in US/Canada:

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Job Simulator
  3. SUPERHOT VR
  4. Swordsman VR
  5. Creed Rise to Glory
  6. Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
  7. GORN
  8. After the Fall
  9. Batman: Arkham VR
  10. Arizona Sunshine

Infine, abbiamo i giochi più scaricati in versione Free to Play, sommando PS5 e PS4, in Europa:

  1. Fortnite
  2. Rocket League
  3. Call of Duty: Warzone
  4. eFootball 2022
  5. Genshin Impact
  6. Rec Room
  7. Brawlhalla
  8. Apex Legends
  9. Destiny 2
  10. Dauntless

Concludiamo con i giochi più scaricati in versione Free to Play, sommando PS5 e PS4, in US/Canada:

  1. Fortnite
  2. Call of Duty: Warzone
  3. Rocket League
  4. Rec Room
  5. Apex Legends
  6. Genshin Impact
  7. Destiny 2
  8. Brawlhalla
  9. eFootball 2022
  10. Dauntless

Se vi interessano i dati di vendita dei videogiochi, ecco quelli UK: Mario Kart 8 è primo, in attesa dei nuovi giochi di gennaio.

