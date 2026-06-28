Star Fox batte tutti: è il più venduto su eShop per Nintendo Switch 2

Le classifiche per la settimana che termina il 28 giugno 2026 del Nintendo Switch 2 eShop sono state svelate e possiamo vedere che Star Fox è in prima posizione.
Vediamo tutti i dettagli dei videogiochi più venduti.
Le classifiche dell'eShop
Ecco la classifica complessiva dell'eShop per Nintendo Switch 2:
- Star Fox
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Pokémon Pokopia
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Mario Kart World
- Devil May Cry 5
- Deltarune
- The Adventures of Elliot - The Millennium Tales
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
- Leggende Pokémon: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Hades 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild Upgrade Pack
- Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV
- Hogwarts Legacy
- EA Sports FC 26
- Sonic Frontiers: Definitive Edition
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park
- Red Dead Redemption - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Split Fiction
- Mario Tennis Fever
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Persona 3 Reload
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Monster Hunter Stories 3
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Upgrade Pack
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder Upgrade Pack
- Pokémon Pokopia Bundle
Ecco invece la classifica dei giochi disponibili esclusivamente in formato digitale:
- Devil May Cry 5
- Deltarune
- Hades 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Red Dead Redemption - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Dave the Diver - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Blue Prince
- Mina the Hollower - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Fallout 4
- Marvel Cosmic Invasion
- Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted
- Dispatch - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- PowerWash Simulator 2
- Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim
- Arcade Archives 2 Tekken
- Stardew Valley - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- eFootball Kick-Off
- Fast Fusion
- Overcooked 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Darwin's Paradox
- Hollow Knight: Silksong - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- High On Life - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Cast n Chill - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- The Drifter - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- No Man's Sky - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- TMNT: Splintered Fate - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
Continuano ad avere grande successo anche altre due esclusive di Nintendo Switch 2: The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild in versione Switch 2 e Pokémon Pokopia. Bene anche Devil May Cry 5, Deltarune (che ha da poco ricevuto il quinto capitolo) e Hades 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition.
Vi lasciamo infine alla nostra recensione di Star Fox.
Per conoscere i dettagli della nostra policy editoriale, è disponibile la pagina etica.