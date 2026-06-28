Star Fox batte tutti: è il più venduto su eShop per Nintendo Switch 2

Le classifiche per la settimana che termina il 28 giugno 2026 del Nintendo Switch 2 eShop sono state svelate e possiamo vedere che Star Fox è in prima posizione.

Le classifiche dell'eShop

Ecco la classifica complessiva dell'eShop per Nintendo Switch 2:

Star Fox Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Pokémon Pokopia Cyberpunk 2077 Mario Kart World Devil May Cry 5 Deltarune The Adventures of Elliot - The Millennium Tales Donkey Kong Bananza Yoshi and the Mysterious Book Leggende Pokémon: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Hades 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Zelda: Breath of the Wild Upgrade Pack Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV Hogwarts Legacy EA Sports FC 26 Sonic Frontiers: Definitive Edition Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park Red Dead Redemption - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Split Fiction Mario Tennis Fever Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Persona 3 Reload Assassin's Creed Shadows Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Monster Hunter Stories 3 Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Upgrade Pack Super Mario Bros. Wonder Upgrade Pack Pokémon Pokopia Bundle

Ecco invece la classifica dei giochi disponibili esclusivamente in formato digitale:

Devil May Cry 5 Deltarune Hades 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Red Dead Redemption - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Dave the Diver - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Rise of the Tomb Raider Blue Prince Mina the Hollower - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Fallout 4 Marvel Cosmic Invasion Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted Dispatch - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Hello Kitty Island Adventure - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition PowerWash Simulator 2 Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Arcade Archives 2 Tekken Stardew Valley - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition eFootball Kick-Off Fast Fusion Overcooked 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Darwin's Paradox Hollow Knight: Silksong - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition High On Life - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Cast n Chill - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition The Drifter - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition No Man's Sky - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition TMNT: Splintered Fate - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Disney Dreamlight Valley - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Continuano ad avere grande successo anche altre due esclusive di Nintendo Switch 2: The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild in versione Switch 2 e Pokémon Pokopia. Bene anche Devil May Cry 5, Deltarune (che ha da poco ricevuto il quinto capitolo) e Hades 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition.

Vi lasciamo infine alla nostra recensione di Star Fox.