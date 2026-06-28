1

Star Fox batte tutti: è il più venduto su eShop per Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo ha svelato le classifiche dei giochi più venduti su Nintendo eShop per Switch 2 e il risultato è chiarissimo: Star Fox è il successo del momento.

NOTIZIA di Marie Armondi   —   28/06/2026
I personaggi di Star Fox
Star Fox
Star Fox
Articoli News Video Immagini

Le classifiche per la settimana che termina il 28 giugno 2026 del Nintendo Switch 2 eShop sono state svelate e possiamo vedere che Star Fox è in prima posizione.

Vediamo tutti i dettagli dei videogiochi più venduti.

Le classifiche dell'eShop

Ecco la classifica complessiva dell'eShop per Nintendo Switch 2:

  1. Star Fox
  2. Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  3. Pokémon Pokopia
  4. Cyberpunk 2077
  5. Mario Kart World
  6. Devil May Cry 5
  7. Deltarune
  8. The Adventures of Elliot - The Millennium Tales
  9. Donkey Kong Bananza
  10. Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
  11. Leggende Pokémon: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  12. Hades 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  13. Zelda: Breath of the Wild Upgrade Pack
  14. Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV
  15. Hogwarts Legacy
  16. EA Sports FC 26
  17. Sonic Frontiers: Definitive Edition
  18. Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park
  19. Red Dead Redemption - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  20. Split Fiction
  21. Mario Tennis Fever
  22. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  23. Persona 3 Reload
  24. Assassin's Creed Shadows
  25. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  26. Monster Hunter Stories 3
  27. Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  28. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Upgrade Pack
  29. Super Mario Bros. Wonder Upgrade Pack
  30. Pokémon Pokopia Bundle

Ecco invece la classifica dei giochi disponibili esclusivamente in formato digitale:

  1. Devil May Cry 5
  2. Deltarune
  3. Hades 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  4. Red Dead Redemption - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  5. Dave the Diver - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  6. Rise of the Tomb Raider
  7. Blue Prince
  8. Mina the Hollower - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  9. Fallout 4
  10. Marvel Cosmic Invasion
  11. Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted
  12. Dispatch - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  13. Hello Kitty Island Adventure - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  14. PowerWash Simulator 2
  15. Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked
  16. The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim
  17. Arcade Archives 2 Tekken
  18. Stardew Valley - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  19. eFootball Kick-Off
  20. Fast Fusion
  21. Overcooked 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  22. Darwin's Paradox
  23. Hollow Knight: Silksong - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  24. High On Life - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  25. Cast n Chill - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  26. The Drifter - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  27. No Man's Sky - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  28. TMNT: Splintered Fate - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  29. Disney Dreamlight Valley - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  30. Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
Star Fox promosso da Digital Foundry: è uno dei giochi visivamente più belli su Nintendo Switch 2 Star Fox promosso da Digital Foundry: è uno dei giochi visivamente più belli su Nintendo Switch 2

Continuano ad avere grande successo anche altre due esclusive di Nintendo Switch 2: The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild in versione Switch 2 e Pokémon Pokopia. Bene anche Devil May Cry 5, Deltarune (che ha da poco ricevuto il quinto capitolo) e Hades 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition.

Vi lasciamo infine alla nostra recensione di Star Fox.

Questo contenuto potrebbe includere link affiliati che generano commissioni.
Per conoscere i dettagli della nostra policy editoriale, è disponibile la pagina etica.
#Nintendo eShop
Multiplayer Login
con il tuo social network
Password dimenticata?
Registrati
Registrazione
Grazie per esserti registrato!
A breve riceverai una mail di notifica da dove potrai attivare il tuo account.
Re-invia email attivazione
Segnalazione Errore
Star Fox batte tutti: è il più venduto su eShop per Nintendo Switch 2