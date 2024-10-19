Super Mario Party Jamboree parte alla grande nella classifica dell'eShop superando Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Dopo settimane di dominio della classifica dei giochi più acquistati sull'eShop di Nintendo Switch, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom cede la vetta a Super Mario Party Jamboree, che dunque almeno nell'ambito del digital delivery, sappiamo essere partito molto bene.

Il gradino più basso del podio è occupato dal sempreverde Hogwarts Legacy, con il resto della classifica che include i soliti nomi noti, da esclusive come Mario Kart 8 Deluxe e Super Smash Bros Ultimate a giochi di terze parti come Minecraft e Stardew Valley, con quest'ultimo che tra l'altro è in vetta alla classifica dei giochi venduti esclusivamente in formato digitale.