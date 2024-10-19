Super Mario Party Jamboree parte alla grande nella classifica dell'eShop superando Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Dopo settimane di dominio della classifica dei giochi più acquistati sull'eShop di Nintendo Switch, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom cede la vetta a Super Mario Party Jamboree, che dunque almeno nell'ambito del digital delivery, sappiamo essere partito molto bene.
Il gradino più basso del podio è occupato dal sempreverde Hogwarts Legacy, con il resto della classifica che include i soliti nomi noti, da esclusive come Mario Kart 8 Deluxe e Super Smash Bros Ultimate a giochi di terze parti come Minecraft e Stardew Valley, con quest'ultimo che tra l'altro è in vetta alla classifica dei giochi venduti esclusivamente in formato digitale.
I giochi più venduti della settimana su eShop
Di seguito vediamo la classifica generale dell'eShop della settimana del 19 ottobre:
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Minecraft
- Stardew Valley
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Among Us
- Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Paradise
- Overcooked: Special Edition
- Inside
- Boomerang Fu
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Untitled Goose Game
- Gang Beasts
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Mario Party Superstars
- Overcooked 2
- Limbo
- Hide 'n Seek
- Call of Honor: Duty of Warfare
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
- Stick Fight: The Game
- EA Sports FC 25
Di seguito trovate la classifica dei giochi disponibili solo in formato digitale:
- Stardew Valley
- Among Us
- Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Paradise
- Inside
- Boomerang Fu
- Limbo
- Hide 'n Seek
- Call of Honor: Duty of Warfare
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
- Stick Fight: The Game
- Dust & Neon
- Hollow Knight
- Europa
- Pico Park 2
- Thank Goodness You're Here
- Little Kitty, Big City
- Ultimate Chicken Horse
- Neva
- The Oregon Trail
- Sword of the Necromancer
- Pizza Tower
- Clue
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Rain World
- Old Man's Journey
- Refind Self
- Flight Simulator Delivery: Cargo Business
- Dave the Diver
- Alan Wake Remastered
- Don't Starve Together