Super Mario Party Jamboree parte alla grande nella classifica dell'eShop superando Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Super Mario Party Jamboree ha conquistato la vetta della classica dell'eShop di Switch nella settimana di debutto, superando The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   19/10/2024
I personaggi di Super Mario Party Jamboree
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Dopo settimane di dominio della classifica dei giochi più acquistati sull'eShop di Nintendo Switch, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom cede la vetta a Super Mario Party Jamboree, che dunque almeno nell'ambito del digital delivery, sappiamo essere partito molto bene.

Il gradino più basso del podio è occupato dal sempreverde Hogwarts Legacy, con il resto della classifica che include i soliti nomi noti, da esclusive come Mario Kart 8 Deluxe e Super Smash Bros Ultimate a giochi di terze parti come Minecraft e Stardew Valley, con quest'ultimo che tra l'altro è in vetta alla classifica dei giochi venduti esclusivamente in formato digitale.

I giochi più venduti della settimana su eShop

Di seguito vediamo la classifica generale dell'eShop della settimana del 19 ottobre:

  1. Super Mario Party Jamboree
  2. Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  3. Hogwarts Legacy
  4. Minecraft
  5. Stardew Valley
  6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  7. Among Us
  8. Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Paradise
  9. Overcooked: Special Edition
  10. Inside
  11. Boomerang Fu
  12. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  13. Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
  14. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  15. Nintendo Switch Sports
  16. Nickelodeon Kart Racers
  17. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  18. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
  19. Untitled Goose Game
  20. Gang Beasts
  21. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
  22. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  23. Mario Party Superstars
  24. Overcooked 2
  25. Limbo
  26. Hide 'n Seek
  27. Call of Honor: Duty of Warfare
  28. Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
  29. Stick Fight: The Game
  30. EA Sports FC 25
Di seguito trovate la classifica dei giochi disponibili solo in formato digitale:

  1. Stardew Valley
  2. Among Us
  3. Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Paradise
  4. Inside
  5. Boomerang Fu
  6. Limbo
  7. Hide 'n Seek
  8. Call of Honor: Duty of Warfare
  9. Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
  10. Stick Fight: The Game
  11. Dust & Neon
  12. Hollow Knight
  13. Europa
  14. Pico Park 2
  15. Thank Goodness You're Here
  16. Little Kitty, Big City
  17. Ultimate Chicken Horse
  18. Neva
  19. The Oregon Trail
  20. Sword of the Necromancer
  21. Pizza Tower
  22. Clue
  23. Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
  24. Rain World
  25. Old Man's Journey
  26. Refind Self
  27. Flight Simulator Delivery: Cargo Business
  28. Dave the Diver
  29. Alan Wake Remastered
  30. Don't Starve Together
