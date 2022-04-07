Tactics Ogre: Reborn registrato da Square Enix, era nel leak NVIDIA

Tactics Ogre: Reborn è stato registrato da Square Enix lo scorso 31 marzo. Si tratta con ogni probabilità di una remaster del celebre RPG strategico, ma la notizia in realtà è un'altra: il gioco figurava nella lista dei titoli del leak NVIDIA di qualche mese fa.
Ve lo ricordate? Il leak di GeForce Now indicava le date di uscita di diverse esclusive PlayStation su PC e includeva anche riferimenti a una remaster di Tactics Ogre. Laddove quest'ultima venisse confermata, potrebbe essere la prova che quelle informazioni erano legittime e fondate.
Ci sembra dunque il caso di riportare nuovamente la lista dei giochi prossimamente in uscita su PC stando al leak in questione, divisi per publisher:
Valve
- Half-Life 2 Remastered
Sony
- Demon's Souls
- Ghosts of Tsushima
- God of War
- Gran Turismo 7
- Helldivers 2
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Ratchet & Clank
- Returnal
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
Square Enix
- Chrono Cross Remaster
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Final Fantasy 9 Remake
- Final Fantasy Tactics Remaster
- Kingdom Hearts 4
- New strategy game
- Tactics Ogre Remaster
- Tomb Raider 25th Anniversary (2021)
- Unannounced Card Game 2
Take-Two
- Bioshock 2022
- BioShock RTX Remaster
- XCOM 3
SEGA
- Endless Legend 2
- Judgment
- Shin Megami Tensei 5
- Total War 9
Electronic Arts
- Mirror's Edge RTX Remaster
- Untitled Respawn Game
Warner Bros.
- Batman: Arkham Knight RTX Remaster
- Injustice 3: Gods Will Fall
- Mortal Kombat 12
Capcom
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- Monster Hunter 6
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
- Street Fighter 6
Microsoft
- Gears 6
- Halo 5: Guardians
Bandai Namco
- Tekken 8
Konami
- Metal Gear Solid 2 HD
- Metal Gear Solid 3 HD
Altri
- Cities Skylines 2
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Crysis 4
- Earth Defense Force 6
- Metro "Next"
- The Talos Principle 2
- Timesplitters 2 (Remastered)
- Titan Quest 2 (working title)
- Wreckfest sequel