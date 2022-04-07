Tactics Ogre: Reborn registrato da Square Enix, era nel leak NVIDIA

Tactics Ogre: Reborn è stato registrato da Square Enix lo scorso 31 marzo. Si tratta con ogni probabilità di una remaster del celebre RPG strategico, ma la notizia in realtà è un'altra: il gioco figurava nella lista dei titoli del leak NVIDIA di qualche mese fa.

Ve lo ricordate? Il leak di GeForce Now indicava le date di uscita di diverse esclusive PlayStation su PC e includeva anche riferimenti a una remaster di Tactics Ogre. Laddove quest'ultima venisse confermata, potrebbe essere la prova che quelle informazioni erano legittime e fondate.

Ci sembra dunque il caso di riportare nuovamente la lista dei giochi prossimamente in uscita su PC stando al leak in questione, divisi per publisher:

Valve



Half-Life 2 Remastered

Sony



Demon's Souls

Ghosts of Tsushima

God of War

Gran Turismo 7

Helldivers 2

Horizon Forbidden West

Ratchet & Clank

Returnal

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Square Enix



Chrono Cross Remaster

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Final Fantasy 9 Remake

Final Fantasy Tactics Remaster

Kingdom Hearts 4

New strategy game

Tactics Ogre Remaster

Tomb Raider 25th Anniversary (2021)

Unannounced Card Game 2

Take-Two



Bioshock 2022

BioShock RTX Remaster

XCOM 3

SEGA



Endless Legend 2

Judgment

Shin Megami Tensei 5

Total War 9

Electronic Arts



Mirror's Edge RTX Remaster

Untitled Respawn Game

Warner Bros.



Batman: Arkham Knight RTX Remaster

Injustice 3: Gods Will Fall

Mortal Kombat 12

Capcom



Dragon's Dogma 2

Monster Hunter 6

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Street Fighter 6

Microsoft



Gears 6

Halo 5: Guardians

Bandai Namco



Tekken 8

Konami



Metal Gear Solid 2 HD

Metal Gear Solid 3 HD

Altri

