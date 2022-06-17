TCA: Netflix raccoglie 13 nomination per l'evento di premiazione televisivo del 2022

Sono state svelate le nomination dei TCA (Television Critics Association) e tramite queste possiamo vedere che Netflix ne ha ricevute ben 13 per diversi show, come Squid Game, che è anche nominato per Programma dell'anno. Ecco tutte le categorie.
Risultati individuali per la categoria Drama:
- Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game - Netflix
- Michael Keaton, Dopesick - Hulu
- Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets - Showtime
- Mandy Moore, This Is Us - NBC
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul - AMC
- Margaret Qualley, Maid - Netflix
- Adam Scott, Severance - Apple TV+
- Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul - AMC
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout - Hulu
- Jeremy Strong, Succession - HBO
Risultati individuali per la categoria Commedia:
- Pamela Adlon, Better Things - FX
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary - ABC
- Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere - HBO
- Bill Hader, Barry - HBO
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary - ABC
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building - Hulu
- Jean Smart, Hacks - HBO Max
- Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso - Apple TV+
Risultati straordinari per la categoria Notizie e informazione
- The Beatles: Get Back - Disney+
- Benjamin Franklin - PBS
- Frontline - PBS
- George Carlin's American Dream - HBO
- How to With John Wilson - HBO
- Prehistoric Planet - Apple TV+
- 60 Minutes - CBS
- The Tinder Swindler - Netflix
- We Need To Talk About Cosby - Showtime
Risultati straordinari per la categoria Reality:
- The Amazing Race - CBS
- Cheer - Netflix
- Finding Magic Mike - HBO Max
- Legendary - HBO Max
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City - Bravo
- Real World Homecoming: New Orleans - Paramount+
- Take Out With Lisa Ling - HBO Max
- Top Chef: Houston - Bravo
Risultati straordinari per la categoria programmazione per i giovani:
- Ada Twist, Scientist - Netflix
- The Baby-Sitters Club - Netflix
- El Deafo - Apple TV+
- Mira, Royal Detective - Disney Junior
- Octonauts: Above & Beyond - Netflix
- Odd Squad - PBS Kids
- Ridley Jones - Netflix
- Sesame Street - HBO Max
Miglior nuovo programma:
- Abbott Elementary - ABC
- Ghosts - CBS
- Only Murders in the Building - Hulu
- Pachinko - Apple TV+
- Reservation Dogs - FX
- Severance - Apple TV+
- The White Lotus - HBO
- Yellowjackets - Showtime
Risultati straordinari per la categoria Film, Miniserie, o Speciali:
- Dopesick - Hulu
- The Dropout - Hulu
- The Girl From Plainville - Hulu
- Maid - Netflix
- Midnight Mass - Netflix
- The Staircase - HBO Max
- Station Eleven - HBO Max
- Under the Banner of Heaven - FX
Risultati straordinari per la categoria Drama:
- Better Call Saul - AMC
- The Good Fight - Paramount+
- Pachinko - Apple TV+
- Severance - Apple TV+
- Squid Game - Netflix
- Succession - HBO
- This Is Us - NBC
- Yellowjackets - Showtime
Risultati straordinari per la categoria Commedie:
- Abbott Elementary - ABC
- Atlanta - FX
- Barry - HBO
- Ghosts - CBS
- Hacks - HBO Max
- Only Murders in the Building - Hulu
- Reservation Dogs - FX
- Ted Lasso - Apple TV+
Risultati straordinari per le categorie Variety, Talk o Sketch:
- The Amber Ruffin Show - Peacock
- A Black Lady Sketch Show - HBO
- I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson - Netflix
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - HBO
- Late Night With Seth Meyers - NBC
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert - CBS
- Saturday Night Live - NBC
- Ziwe - Showtime
Programma dell'anno:
- Abbott Elementary - ABC
- Better Call Saul - AMC
- Hacks - HBO Max
- Severance - Apple TV+
- Squid Game - Netflix
- Succession - HBO
- The White Lotus - HBO
- Yellowjackets - Showtime