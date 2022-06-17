TCA: Netflix raccoglie 13 nomination per l'evento di premiazione televisivo del 2022

Sono state svelate le nomination dei TCA (Television Critics Association) e tramite queste possiamo vedere che Netflix ne ha ricevute ben 13 per diversi show, come Squid Game, che è anche nominato per Programma dell'anno. Ecco tutte le categorie.

Risultati individuali per la categoria Drama:

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game - Netflix

Michael Keaton, Dopesick - Hulu

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets - Showtime

Mandy Moore, This Is Us - NBC

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul - AMC

Margaret Qualley, Maid - Netflix

Adam Scott, Severance - Apple TV+

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul - AMC

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout - Hulu

Jeremy Strong, Succession - HBO

Risultati individuali per la categoria Commedia:

Pamela Adlon, Better Things - FX

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary - ABC

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere - HBO

Bill Hader, Barry - HBO

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary - ABC

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building - Hulu

Jean Smart, Hacks - HBO Max

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso - Apple TV+

Risultati straordinari per la categoria Notizie e informazione

The Beatles: Get Back - Disney+

Benjamin Franklin - PBS

Frontline - PBS

George Carlin's American Dream - HBO

How to With John Wilson - HBO

Prehistoric Planet - Apple TV+

60 Minutes - CBS

The Tinder Swindler - Netflix

We Need To Talk About Cosby - Showtime

Risultati straordinari per la categoria Reality:

The Amazing Race - CBS

Cheer - Netflix

Finding Magic Mike - HBO Max

Legendary - HBO Max

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City - Bravo

Real World Homecoming: New Orleans - Paramount+

Take Out With Lisa Ling - HBO Max

Top Chef: Houston - Bravo

Risultati straordinari per la categoria programmazione per i giovani:

Ada Twist, Scientist - Netflix

The Baby-Sitters Club - Netflix

El Deafo - Apple TV+

Mira, Royal Detective - Disney Junior

Octonauts: Above & Beyond - Netflix

Odd Squad - PBS Kids

Ridley Jones - Netflix

Sesame Street - HBO Max

Squid Game

Miglior nuovo programma:

Abbott Elementary - ABC

Ghosts - CBS

Only Murders in the Building - Hulu

Pachinko - Apple TV+

Reservation Dogs - FX

Severance - Apple TV+

The White Lotus - HBO

Yellowjackets - Showtime

Risultati straordinari per la categoria Film, Miniserie, o Speciali:

Dopesick - Hulu

The Dropout - Hulu

The Girl From Plainville - Hulu

Maid - Netflix

Midnight Mass - Netflix

The Staircase - HBO Max

Station Eleven - HBO Max

Under the Banner of Heaven - FX

Risultati straordinari per la categoria Drama:

Better Call Saul - AMC

The Good Fight - Paramount+

Pachinko - Apple TV+

Severance - Apple TV+

Squid Game - Netflix

Succession - HBO

This Is Us - NBC

Yellowjackets - Showtime

Risultati straordinari per la categoria Commedie:

Abbott Elementary - ABC

Atlanta - FX

Barry - HBO

Ghosts - CBS

Hacks - HBO Max

Only Murders in the Building - Hulu

Reservation Dogs - FX

Ted Lasso - Apple TV+

Risultati straordinari per le categorie Variety, Talk o Sketch:

The Amber Ruffin Show - Peacock

A Black Lady Sketch Show - HBO

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson - Netflix

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - HBO

Late Night With Seth Meyers - NBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert - CBS

Saturday Night Live - NBC

Ziwe - Showtime

Programma dell'anno: