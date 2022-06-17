TCA: Netflix raccoglie 13 nomination per l'evento di premiazione televisivo del 2022

Netflix ha raccolto 13 nomination per l'evento di premiazione televisivo del 2022 dei TCA. Ecco tutti i dettagli riguardo all'evento.

NOTIZIA di Nicola Armondi   —   17/06/2022
Sono state svelate le nomination dei TCA (Television Critics Association) e tramite queste possiamo vedere che Netflix ne ha ricevute ben 13 per diversi show, come Squid Game, che è anche nominato per Programma dell'anno. Ecco tutte le categorie.

Risultati individuali per la categoria Drama:

  • Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game - Netflix
  • Michael Keaton, Dopesick - Hulu
  • Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets - Showtime
  • Mandy Moore, This Is Us - NBC
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul - AMC
  • Margaret Qualley, Maid - Netflix
  • Adam Scott, Severance - Apple TV+
  • Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul - AMC
  • Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout - Hulu
  • Jeremy Strong, Succession - HBO

Risultati individuali per la categoria Commedia:

  • Pamela Adlon, Better Things - FX
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary - ABC
  • Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere - HBO
  • Bill Hader, Barry - HBO
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary - ABC
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building - Hulu
  • Jean Smart, Hacks - HBO Max
  • Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso - Apple TV+

Risultati straordinari per la categoria Notizie e informazione

  • The Beatles: Get Back - Disney+
  • Benjamin Franklin - PBS
  • Frontline - PBS
  • George Carlin's American Dream - HBO
  • How to With John Wilson - HBO
  • Prehistoric Planet - Apple TV+
  • 60 Minutes - CBS
  • The Tinder Swindler - Netflix
  • We Need To Talk About Cosby - Showtime

Risultati straordinari per la categoria Reality:

  • The Amazing Race - CBS
  • Cheer - Netflix
  • Finding Magic Mike - HBO Max
  • Legendary - HBO Max
  • The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City - Bravo
  • Real World Homecoming: New Orleans - Paramount+
  • Take Out With Lisa Ling - HBO Max
  • Top Chef: Houston - Bravo

Risultati straordinari per la categoria programmazione per i giovani:

  • Ada Twist, Scientist - Netflix
  • The Baby-Sitters Club - Netflix
  • El Deafo - Apple TV+
  • Mira, Royal Detective - Disney Junior
  • Octonauts: Above & Beyond - Netflix
  • Odd Squad - PBS Kids
  • Ridley Jones - Netflix
  • Sesame Street - HBO Max

Squid Game
Squid Game

Miglior nuovo programma:

  • Abbott Elementary - ABC
  • Ghosts - CBS
  • Only Murders in the Building - Hulu
  • Pachinko - Apple TV+
  • Reservation Dogs - FX
  • Severance - Apple TV+
  • The White Lotus - HBO
  • Yellowjackets - Showtime

Risultati straordinari per la categoria Film, Miniserie, o Speciali:

  • Dopesick - Hulu
  • The Dropout - Hulu
  • The Girl From Plainville - Hulu
  • Maid - Netflix
  • Midnight Mass - Netflix
  • The Staircase - HBO Max
  • Station Eleven - HBO Max
  • Under the Banner of Heaven - FX

Risultati straordinari per la categoria Drama:

  • Better Call Saul - AMC
  • The Good Fight - Paramount+
  • Pachinko - Apple TV+
  • Severance - Apple TV+
  • Squid Game - Netflix
  • Succession - HBO
  • This Is Us - NBC
  • Yellowjackets - Showtime

Risultati straordinari per la categoria Commedie:

  • Abbott Elementary - ABC
  • Atlanta - FX
  • Barry - HBO
  • Ghosts - CBS
  • Hacks - HBO Max
  • Only Murders in the Building - Hulu
  • Reservation Dogs - FX
  • Ted Lasso - Apple TV+

Risultati straordinari per le categorie Variety, Talk o Sketch:

  • The Amber Ruffin Show - Peacock
  • A Black Lady Sketch Show - HBO
  • I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson - Netflix
  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - HBO
  • Late Night With Seth Meyers - NBC
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert - CBS
  • Saturday Night Live - NBC
  • Ziwe - Showtime

Programma dell'anno:

  • Abbott Elementary - ABC
  • Better Call Saul - AMC
  • Hacks - HBO Max
  • Severance - Apple TV+
  • Squid Game - Netflix
  • Succession - HBO
  • The White Lotus - HBO
  • Yellowjackets - Showtime

TCA: Netflix raccoglie 13 nomination per l'evento di premiazione televisivo del 2022