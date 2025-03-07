Thank Goodness You're Here è il Gioco dell'Anno agli UKIE Awards, vediamo tutti i vincitori per categoria

Thank Goodness You're Here è davvero una notevole perla di umorismo videoludico e anche un'avventura molto interessante, dunque non stupisce il fatto che abbia vinto il premio Gioco dell'Anno agli UKIE Awards, anche perché si tratta di un prodotto prettamente inglese e proprio questa è una caratteristica che viene presa in considerazione per le premiazioni in questione, come vediamo qui sotto con tutti i vincitori per categoria.
In effetti, la categoria in questione prende il nome di "UK Game of the Year", dunque è chiaramente destinata a giochi sviluppati nel Regno Unito, precisamente come il titolo in questione, da parte di Coal Supper.
Da notare anche la premiazione di Monument Valley 3 come miglior gioco mobile e LEGO Horizon Adventures di Studio Gobo come miglior gioco console britannico, mentre il titolo su PC è andato nuovamente a Thank Goodness You're Here.
Tutti i vincitori degli UKIE Awards 2025
La UK Interactive Entertainment (UKIE) è sostanzialmente l'associazione di categoria dei produttori videoludici britannici, ed è la responsabile degli UKIE Awards.
Vediamo dunque qui sotto i vincitori dell'edizione di quest'anno:
- Best UK Mobile Game: Monument Valley 3 (Ustwo games)
- Best PC Game (Sponsored by Green Man Gaming): Thank Goodness You're Here! (Coal Supper)
- Best UK Console Game: Lego Horizon Adventures (Studio Gobo)
- Best UK Mixed Reality Game (VR, AR, XR): Just Dance VR (Soul Assembly)
- Sustainability Champion: Playground Games
- Diversity and Inclusion Champion: Women in Games
- Best UK Developer (Sponsored by Barclays): FuturLab
- Best UK Publisher (Sponsored by RS UK): Playstack
- Rising Star (Sponsored by Bastion): Spilt Milk Studios
- UK Game of the Year (Sponsored by Playground Games): Thank Goodness You're Here! (Coal Supper)