Thank Goodness You're Here è il Gioco dell'Anno agli UKIE Awards, vediamo tutti i vincitori per categoria

Thank Goodness You're Here è davvero una notevole perla di umorismo videoludico e anche un'avventura molto interessante, dunque non stupisce il fatto che abbia vinto il premio Gioco dell'Anno agli UKIE Awards, anche perché si tratta di un prodotto prettamente inglese e proprio questa è una caratteristica che viene presa in considerazione per le premiazioni in questione, come vediamo qui sotto con tutti i vincitori per categoria.

In effetti, la categoria in questione prende il nome di "UK Game of the Year", dunque è chiaramente destinata a giochi sviluppati nel Regno Unito, precisamente come il titolo in questione, da parte di Coal Supper.

Da notare anche la premiazione di Monument Valley 3 come miglior gioco mobile e LEGO Horizon Adventures di Studio Gobo come miglior gioco console britannico, mentre il titolo su PC è andato nuovamente a Thank Goodness You're Here.