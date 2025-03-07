1

Thank Goodness You're Here è il Gioco dell'Anno agli UKIE Awards, vediamo tutti i vincitori per categoria

Thank Goodness You're Here ha vinto il premio maggiore agli UKIE Awards di quest'anno, l'evento che celebra in particolare le produzioni videoludiche da parte di team britannici.

NOTIZIA di Giorgio Melani   —   07/03/2025
Un personaggio di Thank Goodness You're Here
Thank Goodness You're Here!
Thank Goodness You're Here!
Thank Goodness You're Here è davvero una notevole perla di umorismo videoludico e anche un'avventura molto interessante, dunque non stupisce il fatto che abbia vinto il premio Gioco dell'Anno agli UKIE Awards, anche perché si tratta di un prodotto prettamente inglese e proprio questa è una caratteristica che viene presa in considerazione per le premiazioni in questione, come vediamo qui sotto con tutti i vincitori per categoria.

In effetti, la categoria in questione prende il nome di "UK Game of the Year", dunque è chiaramente destinata a giochi sviluppati nel Regno Unito, precisamente come il titolo in questione, da parte di Coal Supper.

Da notare anche la premiazione di Monument Valley 3 come miglior gioco mobile e LEGO Horizon Adventures di Studio Gobo come miglior gioco console britannico, mentre il titolo su PC è andato nuovamente a Thank Goodness You're Here.

Tutti i vincitori degli UKIE Awards 2025

La UK Interactive Entertainment (UKIE) è sostanzialmente l'associazione di categoria dei produttori videoludici britannici, ed è la responsabile degli UKIE Awards.

Vediamo dunque qui sotto i vincitori dell'edizione di quest'anno:

  • Best UK Mobile Game: Monument Valley 3 (Ustwo games)
  • Best PC Game (Sponsored by Green Man Gaming): Thank Goodness You're Here! (Coal Supper)
  • Best UK Console Game: Lego Horizon Adventures (Studio Gobo)
  • Best UK Mixed Reality Game (VR, AR, XR): Just Dance VR (Soul Assembly)
  • Sustainability Champion: Playground Games
  • Diversity and Inclusion Champion: Women in Games
  • Best UK Developer (Sponsored by Barclays): FuturLab
  • Best UK Publisher (Sponsored by RS UK): Playstack
  • Rising Star (Sponsored by Bastion): Spilt Milk Studios
  • UK Game of the Year (Sponsored by Playground Games): Thank Goodness You're Here! (Coal Supper)
