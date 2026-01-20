Vi piace The Legend of Zelda? Nintendo Music ha aggiunto 80 tracce di un amato capitolo

Parliamo di The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass che propone 80 tracce per un totale di un'ora e trentuno minuti di ascolto.

Nel mentre le celebrazioni per il 40esimo anniversario di The Legend of Zelda sono in preparazione, Nintendo Music festeggia in anticipo con l'aggiunta di molte tracce provenienti da uno dei tanti capitoli della saga.

Le nuove tracce musicali di The Legend of Zelda

Ecco la lista delle tracce musicali aggiunte a Nintendo Music:

Title Theme (The Great Sea) File Selection Paper-Cutout Theatre - Beginning Paper-Cutout Theatre - Meeting Paper-Cutout Theatre - Princess Zelda Paper-Cutout Theatre - Demon King's Scheme Paper-Cutout Theatre - The Boy Who Became a Hero Paper-Cutout Theatre - Departure The Pirate Ship The Ghost Ship Appears Tetra's Call South Mercay Island House Theme Oshus's Theme Oshus's Sword Training Item Acquired Cavern Interior Linebeck's Theme Item Acquired (Dizzy) Fortune-Teller's House Phantom Hourglass Acquired Temple of the Ocean King: Commencing Search Looming Phantom Phantom Strike Beedle's Shop Ship Spirit Gem Acquired Approaching the Ghost Ship Temple Interior Battle Important Item Acquired Boss Battle Sand of Hours Appears Sand of Hours Acquired A Spirit Opens the Way Spirit Rescued Heart Container Acquired North Mercay Island Cannon Game Explained Boss Battle at Sea Game Over Spirit Rescued? Conversation with Oshus Ciela's Awakening Jolene Attacks Foggy Seas Tetra Located Paper-Cutout Theatre - Bellum Link and Tetra A New Voyage Big Gold Rupee Acquired Goron Island Goron Island House Theme Rupoor Acquired Magic Box Important Item Acquired Phantom Sword Acquired Bellum Battle Bellum Battle (Recovered Memories) Tetra Restored Reunited with Tetra Tetra Abducted Bellum Lives Bellum Battle (Ghost Ship) Bellum's Tenacity Linebeck Captured Linebeck Possessed Bellum Battle (Phantom) The Ocean King Appears Conversation with the Ocean King Final Conversation Parting Ways with Ciela Staff Credits Epilogue Wireless Mode - Battle Mode: Begin Wireless Mode - Battle Mode: Playing as Link Wireless Mode - Battle Mode: Defeated Wireless Mode - Battle Mode: Link Defeated Wireless Mode - Battle Mode: Victory Wireless Mode - Battle Mode: Lose/Draw Wireless Mode - Battle Mode: Results

The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass ci fa esplorare il mare

The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass è il capitolo per Nintendo DS del 2007 e la sua colonna sonora è stata composta da Kenta Nagata e Toru Minegishi, che avevano lavorato anche a The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker.

Ricordiamo che Nintendo Music è un'applicazione per mobile alla quale possono accedere unicamente gli utenti abbonati a Nintendo Switch Online, il servizio in abbonamento di livello base di Nintendo. Dovrete usare lo stesso account della vostra console per usare l'app musicale.

Segnaliamo anche che Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV ha aggiunto 296 tracce a Nintendo Music.