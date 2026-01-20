0

Vi piace The Legend of Zelda? Nintendo Music ha aggiunto 80 tracce di un amato capitolo

The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass torna al centro della scena grazie all'aggiunta delle sue tracce musicali all'interno di Nintendo Music. Vediamo i dettagli.

NOTIZIA di Marie Armondi   —   20/01/2026
Link in The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass

Nel mentre le celebrazioni per il 40esimo anniversario di The Legend of Zelda sono in preparazione, Nintendo Music festeggia in anticipo con l'aggiunta di molte tracce provenienti da uno dei tanti capitoli della saga.

Parliamo di The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass che propone 80 tracce per un totale di un'ora e trentuno minuti di ascolto.

Le nuove tracce musicali di The Legend of Zelda

Ecco la lista delle tracce musicali aggiunte a Nintendo Music:

  1. Title Theme (The Great Sea)
  2. File Selection
  3. Paper-Cutout Theatre - Beginning
  4. Paper-Cutout Theatre - Meeting
  5. Paper-Cutout Theatre - Princess Zelda
  6. Paper-Cutout Theatre - Demon King's Scheme
  7. Paper-Cutout Theatre - The Boy Who Became a Hero
  8. Paper-Cutout Theatre - Departure
  9. The Pirate Ship
  10. The Ghost Ship Appears
  11. Tetra's Call
  12. South Mercay Island
  13. House Theme
  14. Oshus's Theme
  15. Oshus's Sword Training
  16. Item Acquired
  17. Cavern Interior
  18. Linebeck's Theme
  19. Item Acquired (Dizzy)
  20. Fortune-Teller's House
  21. Phantom Hourglass Acquired
  22. Temple of the Ocean King: Commencing Search
  23. Looming Phantom
  24. Phantom Strike
  25. Beedle's Shop Ship
  26. Spirit Gem Acquired
  27. Approaching the Ghost Ship
  28. Temple Interior
  29. Battle
  30. Important Item Acquired
  31. Boss Battle
  32. Sand of Hours Appears
  33. Sand of Hours Acquired
  34. A Spirit Opens the Way
  35. Spirit Rescued
  36. Heart Container Acquired
  37. North Mercay Island
  38. Cannon Game Explained
  39. Boss Battle at Sea
  40. Game Over
  41. Spirit Rescued?
  42. Conversation with Oshus
  43. Ciela's Awakening
  44. Jolene Attacks
  45. Foggy Seas
  46. Tetra Located
  47. Paper-Cutout Theatre - Bellum
  48. Link and Tetra
  49. A New Voyage
  50. Big Gold Rupee Acquired
  51. Goron Island
  52. Goron Island House Theme
  53. Rupoor Acquired
  54. Magic Box
  55. Important Item Acquired
  56. Phantom Sword Acquired
  57. Bellum Battle
  58. Bellum Battle (Recovered Memories)
  59. Tetra Restored
  60. Reunited with Tetra
  61. Tetra Abducted
  62. Bellum Lives
  63. Bellum Battle (Ghost Ship)
  64. Bellum's Tenacity
  65. Linebeck Captured
  66. Linebeck Possessed
  67. Bellum Battle (Phantom)
  68. The Ocean King Appears
  69. Conversation with the Ocean King
  70. Final Conversation
  71. Parting Ways with Ciela
  72. Staff Credits
  73. Epilogue
  74. Wireless Mode - Battle Mode: Begin
  75. Wireless Mode - Battle Mode: Playing as Link
  76. Wireless Mode - Battle Mode: Defeated
  77. Wireless Mode - Battle Mode: Link Defeated
  78. Wireless Mode - Battle Mode: Victory
  79. Wireless Mode - Battle Mode: Lose/Draw
  80. Wireless Mode - Battle Mode: Results
The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass ci fa esplorare il mare
The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass ci fa esplorare il mare

The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass è il capitolo per Nintendo DS del 2007 e la sua colonna sonora è stata composta da Kenta Nagata e Toru Minegishi, che avevano lavorato anche a The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker.

Il compositore di Final Fantasy Nobuo Uematsu è imbarazzato dalle proprie musiche, non le riascolta Il compositore di Final Fantasy Nobuo Uematsu è imbarazzato dalle proprie musiche, non le riascolta

Ricordiamo che Nintendo Music è un'applicazione per mobile alla quale possono accedere unicamente gli utenti abbonati a Nintendo Switch Online, il servizio in abbonamento di livello base di Nintendo. Dovrete usare lo stesso account della vostra console per usare l'app musicale.

Segnaliamo anche che Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV ha aggiunto 296 tracce a Nintendo Music.

Multiplayer Login
con il tuo social network
Password dimenticata?
Registrati
Registrazione
Grazie per esserti registrato!
A breve riceverai una mail di notifica da dove potrai attivare il tuo account.
Re-invia email attivazione
Segnalazione Errore
Vi piace The Legend of Zelda? Nintendo Music ha aggiunto 80 tracce di un amato capitolo