WWE 2K24: ecco l'elenco di tutti i wrestler, sono oltre 200 ma mancano Brock Lesnar e Vince McMahon

2K ha annunciato l'elenco completo di tutti i wrestler giocabili che saranno disponibili in WWE 2K24 al lancio, che trovate di seguito. Prendetevi qualche minuto di tempo libero, dato che la lista include oltre 200 Superstar WWE.
Tra questi troviamo alcuni dei nomi più in voga del momento, come Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Bayley, Asuka, ma anche tante Leggende, come Dude Love, Dusty Rhodes, George "The Animal" Steele, Ken Shamrock, "Ravishing" Rick Rude. Non mancano, poi, delle new entry per la serie, come "Big" Bronson Reed, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, Fallon Henley, Maxxine Dupri, Thea Hail.
Da notare, che nella lista mancano sia Brock Lesnar che Vince McMahon, entrambi al centro di uno caso di violenza sessuale e, seppur non ci sia stata nessuna comunicazione ufficiale da parte di 2K, la loro assenza nel roster è probabilmente legata a questa vicenda. L'ex presidente della federazione di Stamford si è dimesso da tutte le cariche ricoperte, mentre Lesnar è stato rimosso da tutti i piani futuri della WWE, incluso il suo ritorno alla Royal Rumble e WestleMania 40. Quest'ultimo appariva anche nella copertina dell'edizione Forty Years Of Wrestlemania Edition, che ora è stata modifica e non include più il wrestler.
Legends / Alumni
- Macho Man" Randy Savage
- "Ravishing" Rick Rude
- "Rowdy" Roddy Piper
- "Stone Cold" Steve Austin
- "Superstar" Billy Graham*
- Andre The Giant
- Bad Bunny
- Batista
- Beth Phoenix
- Big Boss Man
- Boogeyman
- Booker T
- Bray Wyatt
- Bret "Hitman" Hart
- British Bulldog
- Bruno Sammartino
- Cactus Jack
- Chyna
- Diesel
- Doink The Clown
- Dude Love
- Dusty Rhodes*
- Eddie Guerrero
- Eric Bischoff
- Eve Torres
- Faarooq
- Harley Race
- Hollywood Hogan
- Hulk Hogan
- Jake "The Snake" Roberts
- JBL
- Jerry "The King" Lawler
- Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart
- John Cena
- Kane
- Kevin Nash
- Lita
- Mankind
- Maryse
- Mighty Molly
- Molly Holly
- Muhammad Ali
- Rick Steiner
- Rikishi
- Rob Van Dam
- Ronda Rousey
- Scott Hall
- Scott Steiner
- Shane McMahon
- Shawn Michaels
- Stacy Keibler
- Stephanie McMahon
- Stardust*
- Syxx
- Ted DiBiase
- The Fiend
- The Hurricane
- The Rock
- The Undertaker
- Triple H
- Trish Stratus
- Tyler Breeze
- Ultimate Warrior
- Umaga
- Uncle Howdy
- Vader
- Wade Barrett
- William Regal
- X-Pac
- Yokozuna
*Parte del The Nightmare Family Pack
RAW
- Akira Tozawa
- Alexa Bliss
- Becky Lynch
- Bianca Belair
- Big E
- Braun Strowman
- Bronson Reed
- Candice LeRae
- Carmella
- Cedric Alexander
- Chad Gable
- Chelsea Green
- Cody Rhodes
- Damian Priest
- Dexter Lumis
- Dominik Mysterio
- Erik
- Finn Balor
- Giovanni Vinci
- Gunther
- Indi Hartwell
- Ivar
- JD McDonagh
- Jey Uso
- Johnny Gargano
- Kofi Kingston
- Liv Morgan
- Ludwig Kaiser
- Maxxine Dupri
- Natalya
- Nikki Cross
- Otis
- Piper Niven
- Raquel Rodriguez
- Rhea Ripley
- Ricochet
- R-Truth
- Sami Zayn
- Seth "Freakin" Rollins
- Shayna Baszler
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Sonya Deville
- Tegan Nox
- The Miz
- Tommaso Ciampa
- Valhalla
- Xavier Woods
- Zoey Stark
Smackdown
- AJ Styles
- Alba Fyre
- Angelo Dawkins
- Ashante "Thee" Adonis
- Asuka
- Austin Theory
- Bayley
- Bobby Lashley
- Butch
- Cameron Grimes
- Charlotte Flair
- Cruz Del Toro
- Dakota Kai
- Elton Prince
- Grayson Waller
- Isla Dawn
- IYO SKY
- Jimmy Uso
- Joaquin Wilde
- Karrion Kross
- Katana Chance
- Kayden Carter
- Kevin Owens
- Kit Wilson
- LA Knight
- Logan Paul
- Luke Gallows
- Michin Mia Yim
- Montez Ford
- MVP
- Omos
- Randy Orton
- Rey Mysterio
- Ridge Holland
- Robert Roode
- Roman Reigns
- Santos Escobar
- Scarlett
- Sheamus
- Shotzi
- Solo Sikoa
- Tamina
- Xia Li
- Zelina Vega
NXT
- Andre Chase
- Angel Garza
- Apollo Crews
- Axiom
- Baron Corbin
- Blair Davenport
- Bron Breakker
- Brooks Jensen
- Brutus Creed
- Carmelo Hayes
- Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo
- Cora Jade
- Damon Kemp
- Dijak
- Drew Gulak
- Duke Hudson
- Fallon Henley
- Gigi Dolin
- Humberto
- Ilja Dragunov
- Ivy Nile
- Jacy Jayne
- Jinder Mahal
- Joe Coffey
- Joe Gacy
- Josh Briggs
- Julius Creed
- Nathan Frazer
- Nikkita Lyons
- Noam Dar
- Roxanne Perez
- Sanga
- SCRYPTS
- Thea Hail
- Tiffany Stratton
- Tony D'Angelo
- Trick Williams
- Tyler Bate
- Veer Mahaan
- Wendy Choo
- Wes Lee
- Wolfgang
Manager
- B-Fab
- Bobby "The Brain" Heenan
- Cathy Kelley
- Mick Foley
- Miss Elizabeth
- Paul Bearer
- Paul Heyman
- Theodore Long