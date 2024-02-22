WWE 2K24: ecco l'elenco di tutti i wrestler, sono oltre 200 ma mancano Brock Lesnar e Vince McMahon

2K ha annunciato l'elenco completo di tutti i wrestler giocabili che saranno disponibili in WWE 2K24 al lancio, che trovate di seguito. Prendetevi qualche minuto di tempo libero, dato che la lista include oltre 200 Superstar WWE.

Tra questi troviamo alcuni dei nomi più in voga del momento, come Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Bayley, Asuka, ma anche tante Leggende, come Dude Love, Dusty Rhodes, George "The Animal" Steele, Ken Shamrock, "Ravishing" Rick Rude. Non mancano, poi, delle new entry per la serie, come "Big" Bronson Reed, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, Fallon Henley, Maxxine Dupri, Thea Hail.

Da notare, che nella lista mancano sia Brock Lesnar che Vince McMahon, entrambi al centro di uno caso di violenza sessuale e, seppur non ci sia stata nessuna comunicazione ufficiale da parte di 2K, la loro assenza nel roster è probabilmente legata a questa vicenda. L'ex presidente della federazione di Stamford si è dimesso da tutte le cariche ricoperte, mentre Lesnar è stato rimosso da tutti i piani futuri della WWE, incluso il suo ritorno alla Royal Rumble e WestleMania 40. Quest'ultimo appariva anche nella copertina dell'edizione Forty Years Of Wrestlemania Edition, che ora è stata modifica e non include più il wrestler.