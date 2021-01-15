Xbox, tutte le esclusive in uscita nel 2021: la lista ufficiale da Microsoft

Xbox vedrà l'uscita di numerose esclusive nel corso del 2021, e Microsoft ha pensato bene di pubblicare un elenco ufficiale dei giochi in questione, aggiornato ad oggi.
Nella lista sono presenti naturalmente titoli come Halo Infinite e The Medium, quest'ultimo imminente, ma mancano produzioni particolarmente attese come Forza Motorsport, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 e Fable.
Non si tratta però di una conferma che questi giochi non vedranno la luce da qui alla fine dell'anno, dunque inutile allarmarsi: c'è ancora tempo per degli annunci e diamo per scontato che Microsoft non voglia fare affidamento unicamente su Halo Infinite per supportare le proprie piattaforme nel 2021.
Xbox, le esclusive confermate finora per il 2021
- Adios (Mischief, 2021)
- The Artful Escape (Annapurna Interactive, 2021)
- The Ascent (Neon Giant, 2021)
- The Big Con (Mighty Yell, 2021)
- CrossfireX (Remedy Entertainment, Smilegate, 2021)
- Dead Static Drive (Team Fanclub, 2021)
- Echo Generation (Cococucumber, 2021)
- ExoMecha (TwistedRed, 2021)
- Exo One (Exbleative, 2021)
- The Gunk (Image & Form Games, 2021)
- Halo Infinite (343 Industries, 2021)
- The Last Stop (Variable State, 2021)
- Lake (Gamious, 2021)
- Little Witch in the Woods (Sunny Side Up, 2021)
- The Medium (Bloober Team, 28 gennaio 2021)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio, estate 2021)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine Productions, 2021)
- RPG Time: The Legend of Wright (DeskWorks, 2021)
- Sable (Shedworks, 2021)
- Scorn (Ebb Software, 2021)
- She Dreams Elsewhere (Studio Zevere, 2021)
- Shredders (I-Illusions, 2021)
- Song of Iron (Escape, 2021)
- Tunic (Andrew Shouldice, 2021)
- Twelve Minutes (Luis Antonio, 2021)
- Unexplorer 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy (Ludomotion, 2021)
- Warhammer 40.000: Darktide (Fatshark Games, 2021)
- Way to the Woods (Anthony Tan, 2021)
- The Wild at Heart (Moonlight Kids, 2021)
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection (SEGA, 28 gennaio 2021)
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (SEGA, 25 marzo 2021)