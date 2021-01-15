Xbox, tutte le esclusive in uscita nel 2021: la lista ufficiale da Microsoft

Xbox vedrà l'uscita di numerose esclusive nel corso del 2021, e Microsoft ha pensato bene di pubblicare un elenco ufficiale dei giochi in questione, aggiornato ad oggi.

Nella lista sono presenti naturalmente titoli come Halo Infinite e The Medium, quest'ultimo imminente, ma mancano produzioni particolarmente attese come Forza Motorsport, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 e Fable.

Non si tratta però di una conferma che questi giochi non vedranno la luce da qui alla fine dell'anno, dunque inutile allarmarsi: c'è ancora tempo per degli annunci e diamo per scontato che Microsoft non voglia fare affidamento unicamente su Halo Infinite per supportare le proprie piattaforme nel 2021.

Xbox, le esclusive confermate finora per il 2021

