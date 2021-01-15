Xbox, tutte le esclusive in uscita nel 2021: la lista ufficiale da Microsoft

Microsoft ha pubblicato una lista ufficiale con tutte le esclusive in uscita nel 2021 su Xbox, aggiornata però ai soli giochi confermati finora.

NOTIZIA di Tommaso Pugliese   —   15/01/2021
Xbox vedrà l'uscita di numerose esclusive nel corso del 2021, e Microsoft ha pensato bene di pubblicare un elenco ufficiale dei giochi in questione, aggiornato ad oggi.

Nella lista sono presenti naturalmente titoli come Halo Infinite e The Medium, quest'ultimo imminente, ma mancano produzioni particolarmente attese come Forza Motorsport, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 e Fable.

Non si tratta però di una conferma che questi giochi non vedranno la luce da qui alla fine dell'anno, dunque inutile allarmarsi: c'è ancora tempo per degli annunci e diamo per scontato che Microsoft non voglia fare affidamento unicamente su Halo Infinite per supportare le proprie piattaforme nel 2021.

Xbox, le esclusive confermate finora per il 2021

  • Adios (Mischief, 2021)
  • The Artful Escape (Annapurna Interactive, 2021)
  • The Ascent (Neon Giant, 2021)
  • The Big Con (Mighty Yell, 2021)
  • CrossfireX (Remedy Entertainment, Smilegate, 2021)
  • Dead Static Drive (Team Fanclub, 2021)
  • Echo Generation (Cococucumber, 2021)
  • ExoMecha (TwistedRed, 2021)
  • Exo One (Exbleative, 2021)
  • The Gunk (Image & Form Games, 2021)
  • Halo Infinite (343 Industries, 2021)
  • The Last Stop (Variable State, 2021)
  • Lake (Gamious, 2021)
  • Little Witch in the Woods (Sunny Side Up, 2021)
  • The Medium (Bloober Team, 28 gennaio 2021)
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio, estate 2021)
  • Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine Productions, 2021)
  • RPG Time: The Legend of Wright (DeskWorks, 2021)
  • Sable (Shedworks, 2021)
  • Scorn (Ebb Software, 2021)
  • She Dreams Elsewhere (Studio Zevere, 2021)
  • Shredders (I-Illusions, 2021)
  • Song of Iron (Escape, 2021)
  • Tunic (Andrew Shouldice, 2021)
  • Twelve Minutes (Luis Antonio, 2021)
  • Unexplorer 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy (Ludomotion, 2021)
  • Warhammer 40.000: Darktide (Fatshark Games, 2021)
  • Way to the Woods (Anthony Tan, 2021)
  • The Wild at Heart (Moonlight Kids, 2021)
  • The Yakuza Remastered Collection (SEGA, 28 gennaio 2021)
  • Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (SEGA, 25 marzo 2021)

