ARC Raiders e EA Sports FC 26 dominano le classifiche del PlayStation Store di dicembre

Sony ha pubblicato le classifiche dei giochi più venduti e scaricati dal PlayStation Store a dicembre, che in parte confermano il trend degli ultimi mesi. Nella top 20 statunitense e canadese ARC Raiders conquista la vetta superando Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, ora al terzo posto dopo NBA 2K26.
Situazione simile in Europa, dove lo sparatutto di Activision perde tre posizioni, permettendo a EA Sports FC 26 di tornare al primo posto, seguito da ARC Raiders e dall'inossidabile GTA 5.
Solo una novità nelle top 20 dello scorso mese
Dicembre solitamente non è un mese ricco di uscite, e infatti l'unica novità in classifica è Marvel Cosmic Invasion, che debutta al diciottesimo posto negli Stati Uniti e in Canada. Per il resto ritroviamo i nomi già protagonisti degli ultimi mesi, tra salite e discese. Battlefield 6 perde qualche posizione e scivola all'ottavo posto in USA e al decimo in Europa, mentre Dispatch, dopo un'ottima partenza, chiude dodicesimo negli Stati Uniti e non compare nella top 20 europea.
Di seguito le classifiche del PlayStation Store dello scorso mese, divise per piattaforma e regione.
PS5 - USA/Canada
- ARC Raiders
- NBA 2K26
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26
- Grand Theft Auto V
- EA SPORTS FC 26
- Minecraft
- Battlefield 6
- EA SPORTS College Football 26
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Forza Horizon 5
- Dispatch
- UFC 5
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- NHL 26
- It Takes Two
- MARVEL Cosmic Invasion
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Mortal Kombat 1
PS5 - EU
- EA SPORTS FC 26
- ARC Raiders
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
- UFC 5
- Minecraft
- It Takes Two
- Forza Horizon 5
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Battlefield 6
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
- NBA 2K26
- Gran Turismo 7
- F1 25
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Split Fiction
- Ghost of Yōtei
PS4 - USA/Canada
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
- Minecraft
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- A Way Out
- God of War
- Mortal Kombat X
- Need for Speed Heat
- The Forest
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Five Nights at Freddy's 4
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
- Gang Beasts
- Resident Evil 6
- Five Nights at Freddy's
- Five Nights at Freddy's 2
- Overcooked! 2
- NBA 2K26
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
PS4 - EU
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- EA SPORTS FC 26
- A Way Out
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Minecraft
- Need for Speed Heat
- The Forest
- Unravel Two
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Assassin's Creed Unity
- Mortal Kombat X
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- It Takes Two
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Overcooked! 2
- Five Nights at Freddy's 4