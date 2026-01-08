ARC Raiders e EA Sports FC 26 dominano le classifiche del PlayStation Store di dicembre

Solo una novità nelle top 20 dello scorso mese

Dicembre solitamente non è un mese ricco di uscite, e infatti l'unica novità in classifica è Marvel Cosmic Invasion, che debutta al diciottesimo posto negli Stati Uniti e in Canada. Per il resto ritroviamo i nomi già protagonisti degli ultimi mesi, tra salite e discese. Battlefield 6 perde qualche posizione e scivola all'ottavo posto in USA e al decimo in Europa, mentre Dispatch, dopo un'ottima partenza, chiude dodicesimo negli Stati Uniti e non compare nella top 20 europea.

Di seguito le classifiche del PlayStation Store dello scorso mese, divise per piattaforma e regione.

PS5 - USA/Canada

ARC Raiders NBA 2K26 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26 Grand Theft Auto V EA SPORTS FC 26 Minecraft Battlefield 6 EA SPORTS College Football 26 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Forza Horizon 5 Dispatch UFC 5 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Marvel's Spider-Man 2 NHL 26 It Takes Two MARVEL Cosmic Invasion Ghost of Yōtei Mortal Kombat 1

PS5 - EU

EA SPORTS FC 26 ARC Raiders Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 UFC 5 Minecraft It Takes Two Forza Horizon 5 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Battlefield 6 Hogwarts Legacy Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 NBA 2K26 Gran Turismo 7 F1 25 Assassin's Creed Shadows Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Split Fiction Ghost of Yōtei

PS4 - USA/Canada

Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 Minecraft theHunter: Call of the Wild A Way Out God of War Mortal Kombat X Need for Speed Heat The Forest Call of Duty: Black Ops III Five Nights at Freddy's 4 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Gang Beasts Resident Evil 6 Five Nights at Freddy's Five Nights at Freddy's 2 Overcooked! 2 NBA 2K26 Assassin's Creed Odyssey

PS4 - EU