ARC Raiders e EA Sports FC 26 dominano le classifiche del PlayStation Store di dicembre

ARC Raiders guida le classifiche PS Store di dicembre negli USA, mentre in Europa torna in testa EA Sports FC 26. Tra conferme e scivoloni, l'unica vera novità è Marvel Cosmic Invasion.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   08/01/2026
Un gigantesco robot in ARC Raiders
ARC Raiders
ARC Raiders
Sony ha pubblicato le classifiche dei giochi più venduti e scaricati dal PlayStation Store a dicembre, che in parte confermano il trend degli ultimi mesi. Nella top 20 statunitense e canadese ARC Raiders conquista la vetta superando Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, ora al terzo posto dopo NBA 2K26.

Situazione simile in Europa, dove lo sparatutto di Activision perde tre posizioni, permettendo a EA Sports FC 26 di tornare al primo posto, seguito da ARC Raiders e dall'inossidabile GTA 5.

Solo una novità nelle top 20 dello scorso mese

Dicembre solitamente non è un mese ricco di uscite, e infatti l'unica novità in classifica è Marvel Cosmic Invasion, che debutta al diciottesimo posto negli Stati Uniti e in Canada. Per il resto ritroviamo i nomi già protagonisti degli ultimi mesi, tra salite e discese. Battlefield 6 perde qualche posizione e scivola all'ottavo posto in USA e al decimo in Europa, mentre Dispatch, dopo un'ottima partenza, chiude dodicesimo negli Stati Uniti e non compare nella top 20 europea.

Di seguito le classifiche del PlayStation Store dello scorso mese, divise per piattaforma e regione.

PS5 - USA/Canada

  1. ARC Raiders
  2. NBA 2K26
  3. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
  4. EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26
  5. Grand Theft Auto V
  6. EA SPORTS FC 26
  7. Minecraft
  8. Battlefield 6
  9. EA SPORTS College Football 26
  10. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  11. Forza Horizon 5
  12. Dispatch
  13. UFC 5
  14. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
  15. Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  16. NHL 26
  17. It Takes Two
  18. MARVEL Cosmic Invasion
  19. Ghost of Yōtei
  20. Mortal Kombat 1
Ss A771D36813779A4784B088781F57252C41A0C88F1920X1080

PS5 - EU

  1. EA SPORTS FC 26
  2. ARC Raiders
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
  4. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
  5. UFC 5
  6. Minecraft
  7. It Takes Two
  8. Forza Horizon 5
  9. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  10. Battlefield 6
  11. Hogwarts Legacy
  12. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
  13. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
  14. NBA 2K26
  15. Gran Turismo 7
  16. F1 25
  17. Assassin's Creed Shadows
  18. Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  19. Split Fiction
  20. Ghost of Yōtei

PS4 - USA/Canada

  1. Red Dead Redemption 2
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
  4. Minecraft
  5. theHunter: Call of the Wild
  6. A Way Out
  7. God of War
  8. Mortal Kombat X
  9. Need for Speed Heat
  10. The Forest
  11. Call of Duty: Black Ops III
  12. Five Nights at Freddy's 4
  13. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
  14. Gang Beasts
  15. Resident Evil 6
  16. Five Nights at Freddy's
  17. Five Nights at Freddy's 2
  18. Overcooked! 2
  19. NBA 2K26
  20. Assassin's Creed Odyssey

PS4 - EU

  1. Red Dead Redemption 2
  2. EA SPORTS FC 26
  3. A Way Out
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. Minecraft
  6. Need for Speed Heat
  7. The Forest
  8. Unravel Two
  9. Assassin's Creed Odyssey
  10. Assassin's Creed Origins
  11. Assassin's Creed Unity
  12. Mortal Kombat X
  13. theHunter: Call of the Wild
  14. Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy
  15. Hogwarts Legacy
  16. Batman: Arkham Knight
  17. It Takes Two
  18. Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  19. Overcooked! 2
  20. Five Nights at Freddy's 4
