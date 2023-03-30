BAFTA 2023: Vampire Survivors è il gioco dell'anno, ecco tutti i vincitori

Sono stati svelati tutti i vincitori dei BAFTA Games Awards 2023 per ogni categoria. Vampire Survivors si aggiudicato il premio come gioco dell'anno, mentre God of War: Ragnarok il premio assegnato sulla base delle votazioni degli utenti.

Ecco tutte le nomination e i vincitori (in grassetto):

Best Game

Cult of the Lamb

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Marvel Snap

Stray

Vampire Survivors

Best Animation

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Sifu

Stray

Best Artistic Achievement

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Immortality

Pentiment

Tunic

Best Audio

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Metal: Hellsinger

Stray

Tunic

Best British Game

Citizen Sleeper

Olliolli World

Rollerdrome

Total War: Warhammer III

Vampire Survivors

Best Debut Game

As Dusk Falls

The Case of the Golden Idol

Stray

Trombone Champ

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

Best Evolving Game

Apex Legends

Dreams

The Elder Scrolls Online

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Forza Horizon 5

No Man's Sky

Best Family Game

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Best Game Beyond Entertainment

Citizen Sleeper

Endling - Extinction is Forever

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Not for Broadcast

We'll Always Have Paris

Best Game Design

Cult of the Lamb

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

Best Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

EA Sports FIFA 23

Elden Ring

Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Best Music

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Cuphead

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Stray

Tunic

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Citizen Sleeper

God of War Ragnarok

Immortality

Pentiment

Stray

Best Original Property

Citizen Sleeper

Cult of the Lamb

Elden Ring

SIFU

Stray

Vampire Survivors

Best Performer in a Leading Role

Alain Mesa come Alejandro Vargas in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Charlotte McBurney come Amicia in A Plague Tale: Requiem

Christopher Judge come Kratos in God of War Ragnarok

Manon Gage come Marissa Marcel in Immortality

Siobhan Williams come Laura in The Quarry

Sunny Suljic come Atreus in God of War Ragnarok

Best Performer in a Supporting Role

Adam J. Harrington come Sindri in God of War Ragnarok

Alison Jaye come Alva in Horizon Forbidden West

Charlotta Mohlin come The One in Immortality

Danielle Bisutti come Freya in God of War Ragnarok

Laya Deleon Hayes come Angrboda in God of War Ragnarok

Ryan Hurst come Thor in God of War Ragnarok

Best Technical Achievement

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

The Last of Us Part I

Stray

Best EE Game of the Year (scelto dagli utenti)

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Marvel Snap

Stray

God of War Ragnarok è stato il gioco ad aver ricevuto più nomination in tutta la storia dei BAFTA, ben 14, aggiudicandosi in totale sei premi, tra cui quello votato dagli utenti.

Tuttavia è stato Vampire Survivors, l'action roguelike dello sviluppatore italiano poncle, ad aggiudicarsi infine il premio come gioco dell'anno, oltre a quello come Best Design. Elden Ring invece ha vinto nelle categorie come migliore proprietà originale e titolo multiplayer.