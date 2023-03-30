0

BAFTA 2023: Vampire Survivors è il gioco dell'anno, ecco tutti i vincitori

Vampire Survivors è stato premiato come gioco dell'anno durante i BAFTA Game Awards 2023. Bene anche God of War Ragnarok, che ha vinto sei premi.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   30/03/2023

Sono stati svelati tutti i vincitori dei BAFTA Games Awards 2023 per ogni categoria. Vampire Survivors si aggiudicato il premio come gioco dell'anno, mentre God of War: Ragnarok il premio assegnato sulla base delle votazioni degli utenti.

Ecco tutte le nomination e i vincitori (in grassetto):

Best Game

  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Marvel Snap
  • Stray
  • Vampire Survivors

Best Animation

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  • Sifu
  • Stray

Best Artistic Achievement

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Immortality
  • Pentiment
  • Tunic

Best Audio

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Metal: Hellsinger
  • Stray
  • Tunic

Best British Game

  • Citizen Sleeper
  • Olliolli World
  • Rollerdrome
  • Total War: Warhammer III
  • Vampire Survivors

Best Debut Game

  • As Dusk Falls
  • The Case of the Golden Idol
  • Stray
  • Trombone Champ
  • Tunic
  • Vampire Survivors

Best Evolving Game

  • Apex Legends
  • Dreams
  • The Elder Scrolls Online
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • No Man's Sky

Best Family Game

  • Disney Dreamlight Valley
  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
  • Nintendo Switch Sports
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Best Game Beyond Entertainment

  • Citizen Sleeper
  • Endling - Extinction is Forever
  • Gibbon: Beyond the Trees
  • I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
  • Not for Broadcast
  • We'll Always Have Paris

Best Game Design

  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Tunic
  • Vampire Survivors

Best Multiplayer

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  • EA Sports FIFA 23
  • Elden Ring
  • Overwatch 2
  • Splatoon 3
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Best Music

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Cuphead
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Stray
  • Tunic

Best Narrative

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Citizen Sleeper
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Immortality
  • Pentiment
  • Stray

Best Original Property

  • Citizen Sleeper
  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Elden Ring
  • SIFU
  • Stray
  • Vampire Survivors

Best Performer in a Leading Role

  • Alain Mesa come Alejandro Vargas in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  • Charlotte McBurney come Amicia in A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Christopher Judge come Kratos in God of War Ragnarok
  • Manon Gage come Marissa Marcel in Immortality
  • Siobhan Williams come Laura in The Quarry
  • Sunny Suljic come Atreus in God of War Ragnarok

Best Performer in a Supporting Role

  • Adam J. Harrington come Sindri in God of War Ragnarok
  • Alison Jaye come Alva in Horizon Forbidden West
  • Charlotta Mohlin come The One in Immortality
  • Danielle Bisutti come Freya in God of War Ragnarok
  • Laya Deleon Hayes come Angrboda in God of War Ragnarok
  • Ryan Hurst come Thor in God of War Ragnarok

Best Technical Achievement

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Immortality
  • The Last of Us Part I
  • Stray

Best EE Game of the Year (scelto dagli utenti)

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Immortality
  • Marvel Snap
  • Stray

God of War Ragnarok è stato il gioco ad aver ricevuto più nomination in tutta la storia dei BAFTA, ben 14, aggiudicandosi in totale sei premi, tra cui quello votato dagli utenti.

Tuttavia è stato Vampire Survivors, l'action roguelike dello sviluppatore italiano poncle, ad aggiudicarsi infine il premio come gioco dell'anno, oltre a quello come Best Design. Elden Ring invece ha vinto nelle categorie come migliore proprietà originale e titolo multiplayer.

