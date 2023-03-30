BAFTA 2023: Vampire Survivors è il gioco dell'anno, ecco tutti i vincitori

Sono stati svelati tutti i vincitori dei BAFTA Games Awards 2023 per ogni categoria. Vampire Survivors si aggiudicato il premio come gioco dell'anno, mentre God of War: Ragnarok il premio assegnato sulla base delle votazioni degli utenti.
Ecco tutte le nomination e i vincitori (in grassetto):
Best Game
- Cult of the Lamb
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Marvel Snap
- Stray
- Vampire Survivors
Best Animation
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Sifu
- Stray
Best Artistic Achievement
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Immortality
- Pentiment
- Tunic
Best Audio
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Stray
- Tunic
Best British Game
- Citizen Sleeper
- Olliolli World
- Rollerdrome
- Total War: Warhammer III
- Vampire Survivors
Best Debut Game
- As Dusk Falls
- The Case of the Golden Idol
- Stray
- Trombone Champ
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
Best Evolving Game
- Apex Legends
- Dreams
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Forza Horizon 5
- No Man's Sky
Best Family Game
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
Best Game Beyond Entertainment
- Citizen Sleeper
- Endling - Extinction is Forever
- Gibbon: Beyond the Trees
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
- Not for Broadcast
- We'll Always Have Paris
Best Game Design
- Cult of the Lamb
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
Best Multiplayer
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- EA Sports FIFA 23
- Elden Ring
- Overwatch 2
- Splatoon 3
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Best Music
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Cuphead
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Stray
- Tunic
Best Narrative
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Citizen Sleeper
- God of War Ragnarok
- Immortality
- Pentiment
- Stray
Best Original Property
- Citizen Sleeper
- Cult of the Lamb
- Elden Ring
- SIFU
- Stray
- Vampire Survivors
Best Performer in a Leading Role
- Alain Mesa come Alejandro Vargas in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Charlotte McBurney come Amicia in A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Christopher Judge come Kratos in God of War Ragnarok
- Manon Gage come Marissa Marcel in Immortality
- Siobhan Williams come Laura in The Quarry
- Sunny Suljic come Atreus in God of War Ragnarok
Best Performer in a Supporting Role
- Adam J. Harrington come Sindri in God of War Ragnarok
- Alison Jaye come Alva in Horizon Forbidden West
- Charlotta Mohlin come The One in Immortality
- Danielle Bisutti come Freya in God of War Ragnarok
- Laya Deleon Hayes come Angrboda in God of War Ragnarok
- Ryan Hurst come Thor in God of War Ragnarok
Best Technical Achievement
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- The Last of Us Part I
- Stray
Best EE Game of the Year (scelto dagli utenti)
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- Marvel Snap
- Stray
God of War Ragnarok è stato il gioco ad aver ricevuto più nomination in tutta la storia dei BAFTA, ben 14, aggiudicandosi in totale sei premi, tra cui quello votato dagli utenti.
Tuttavia è stato Vampire Survivors, l'action roguelike dello sviluppatore italiano poncle, ad aggiudicarsi infine il premio come gioco dell'anno, oltre a quello come Best Design. Elden Ring invece ha vinto nelle categorie come migliore proprietà originale e titolo multiplayer.