Battlefield 5, update 7.1 disponibile, vediamo informazioni e dimensioni del download 0

Battlefield 5 si aggiorna ancora con l'update 7.1 disponibile da oggi, dunque vediamo informazioni e dimensioni del download in base alle note ufficiali per quella che pare una patch correttiva.

NOTIZIA di Giorgio Melani   —   25/06/2020

Battlefield 5 ha ottenuto un aggiornamento piuttosto consistente con la patch 7.1, che si incentra soprattutto sull'aggiustamento di alcuni inconvenienti emersi nel bilanciamento e nella gestione del multiplayer.

In sostanza, si tratta di un aggiornamento in gran parte conseguente alle aggiunte che sono state applicate con l'update 7.0, dunque è principalmente correttivo rispetto al precedente. In ogni caso, si tratta di cambiamenti importanti anche questi.

Il download richiede ben 3,65 GB di spazio e dati da scaricare su PC, mentre su PS4 sono 1,26 GB e su Xbox One sono 2,13 GB, dunque sulle console appare decisamente più contenuto come massa di dati.

Come abbiamo detto, si incentra soprattutto su un ribilanciamento di alcune armi, modalità, mappe e sulla correzione di alcuni elementi dell'interfaccia, oltre a un miglioramento generale della stabilità. Vediamo dunque di cosa si tratta dalle note ufficiali della patch 7.1.

Armi

  • K31/43 is no longer able to fire an extra bullet while switching firing modes
  • K31/43 no longer has accuracy issues
  • Welrod now properly has 6+1 magazine size and operates as open bolt
  • Fixed some instances where K31/43 sniper scopes had the German post crosshair instead of the correct Swiss crosshair

HUD/UI

  • Fixed an issue what would cause the soldiers models to not show in the frontend
  • Fixed the cosmetics that went missing with the previous update
  • Fixed the Welrod Master Dogtag which had the incorrect icon

Maps/Modes

  • Provence - Players will no longer get stuck on top of the ammo box
  • Provence - The water on the map is no longer bulletproof
  • Twisted Steel - Frontlines - Removed the vehicles for the US team within the squad reinforcement menu
  • Outpost - Fixed an exploit that could give a team an unfair scoring advantage

Other

  • General stability improvements

Battlefield 5 Guerra Nel Pacifico 00001

