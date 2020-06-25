Battlefield 5, update 7.1 disponibile, vediamo informazioni e dimensioni del download

Battlefield 5 ha ottenuto un aggiornamento piuttosto consistente con la patch 7.1, che si incentra soprattutto sull'aggiustamento di alcuni inconvenienti emersi nel bilanciamento e nella gestione del multiplayer.

In sostanza, si tratta di un aggiornamento in gran parte conseguente alle aggiunte che sono state applicate con l'update 7.0, dunque è principalmente correttivo rispetto al precedente. In ogni caso, si tratta di cambiamenti importanti anche questi.

Il download richiede ben 3,65 GB di spazio e dati da scaricare su PC, mentre su PS4 sono 1,26 GB e su Xbox One sono 2,13 GB, dunque sulle console appare decisamente più contenuto come massa di dati.

Come abbiamo detto, si incentra soprattutto su un ribilanciamento di alcune armi, modalità, mappe e sulla correzione di alcuni elementi dell'interfaccia, oltre a un miglioramento generale della stabilità. Vediamo dunque di cosa si tratta dalle note ufficiali della patch 7.1.

Armi