Battlefield 5, update 7.1 disponibile, vediamo informazioni e dimensioni del download

Battlefield 5 ha ottenuto un aggiornamento piuttosto consistente con la patch 7.1, che si incentra soprattutto sull'aggiustamento di alcuni inconvenienti emersi nel bilanciamento e nella gestione del multiplayer.
In sostanza, si tratta di un aggiornamento in gran parte conseguente alle aggiunte che sono state applicate con l'update 7.0, dunque è principalmente correttivo rispetto al precedente. In ogni caso, si tratta di cambiamenti importanti anche questi.
Il download richiede ben 3,65 GB di spazio e dati da scaricare su PC, mentre su PS4 sono 1,26 GB e su Xbox One sono 2,13 GB, dunque sulle console appare decisamente più contenuto come massa di dati.
Come abbiamo detto, si incentra soprattutto su un ribilanciamento di alcune armi, modalità, mappe e sulla correzione di alcuni elementi dell'interfaccia, oltre a un miglioramento generale della stabilità. Vediamo dunque di cosa si tratta dalle note ufficiali della patch 7.1.
Armi
- K31/43 is no longer able to fire an extra bullet while switching firing modes
- K31/43 no longer has accuracy issues
- Welrod now properly has 6+1 magazine size and operates as open bolt
- Fixed some instances where K31/43 sniper scopes had the German post crosshair instead of the correct Swiss crosshair
HUD/UI
- Fixed an issue what would cause the soldiers models to not show in the frontend
- Fixed the cosmetics that went missing with the previous update
- Fixed the Welrod Master Dogtag which had the incorrect icon
Maps/Modes
- Provence - Players will no longer get stuck on top of the ammo box
- Provence - The water on the map is no longer bulletproof
- Twisted Steel - Frontlines - Removed the vehicles for the US team within the squad reinforcement menu
- Outpost - Fixed an exploit that could give a team an unfair scoring advantage
Other
- General stability improvements