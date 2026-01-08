Clair Obscure e Ghost of Yotei dominano le candidature dei DICE Awards 2026

Come da tradizione, all'inizio dell'anno arrivano anche le candidature dei DICE Awards 2026, in questo caso dominate da Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 e Ghost of Yotei, che hanno conquistato il maggior numero di nomination in questa edizione.
In particolare, entrambi i giochi hanno ottenuto 8 candidature, compresa quella di Gioco dell'Anno, che anche in questo caso rappresenta il riconoscimento più importante, con i due titoli che procedono dunque di pari passi almeno sul fronte delle nomination.
A seguire troviamo poi Arc Raiders e Dispatch con sei candidature e Blue Prince con cinque, tutti titoli decisamente in vista in questo periodo di riconoscimenti vari, con la premiazione che si terrà poi il 12 febbraio.
Tutti i candidati ai DICE Awards 2026
I DICE Awards sono assegnati dalla The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences e sono tra i premi più prestigiosi dell'industria, dunque sarà interessante vedere quali titoli verranno premiati, il mese prossimo.
Stranamente, peraltro, Hollow Knight Silksong ha raccolto una sola candidatura, nonostante sia uno dei giochi con la valutazione più alta del 2025.
Outstanding Achievement in Animation:
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- South of Midnight
- The Midnight Walk
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction:
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Dispatch
- Ghost of Yōtei
- The Midnight Walk
Outstanding Achievement in Character:
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Esquie
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Maelle
- Dispatch - Courtney/Invisigal
- Dispatch - Robert Robertson III/Mecha Man
- Ghost of Yōtei - Atsu
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition:
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Herdling
- Mario Kart World
- Sword of the Sea
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design:
- Arc Raiders
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Lumines Arise
- Split Fiction
Outstanding Achievement in Story:
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Consume Me
- Despelote
- South of Midnight
- The Drifter
Outstanding Technical Achievement:
- Arc Raiders
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Doom: The Dark Ages
Action Game of the Year:
- Absolum
- Arc Raiders
- Doom: The Dark Ages
- Hades 2
- Ninja Gaiden 4
Adventure Game of the Year:
- Blue Prince
- Dispatch
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
Family Game of the Year:
- Lego Party!
- Lego Voyagers
- Lumines Arise
- Marvel Cosmic Invasion
- Popucom
Fighting Game of the Year:
- 2XKO
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
- Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
- WWE 2K25
Racing Game of the Year:
- EA Sports F1 25
- Kirby Air Riders
- Mario Kart World
- Wheel World
Role-Playing Game of the Year:
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- The Outer Worlds 2
Sports Game of the Year:
- EA Sports FC 26
- PGA Tour 2k25
- MLB The Show 25
- NBA 2k26
- Rematch
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year:
- The Alters
- Drop Duchy
- Europa Universalis V
- The King is Watching
- StarVaders
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement:
- Ghost Town
- Hotel Infinity
- Marvel's Deadpool VR
- Star Wars: Beyond Victory - A Mixed Reality Playset
- Unloop
Immersive Reality Game of the Year:
- Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked
- Ghost Town
- Marvel's Deadpool VR
- The Midnight Walk
- Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game:
- Baby Steps
- Blue Prince
- Consume Me
- Despelote
- Dispatch
Mobile Game of the Year:
- Persona 5: The Phantom X
- Umamusume: Pretty Derby
- What the Clash?
- Where Winds Meet
Online Game of the Year:
- Arc Raiders
- Battlefield 6
- Mario Kart World
- Marvel Rivals
- Split Fiction
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design:
- Arc Raiders
- Blue Prince
- Hades 2
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- Öoo
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction:
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades 2
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Game of the Year:
- Arc Raiders
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Dispatch
- Ghost of Yōtei
Appuntamento dunque al 12 febbraio per scoprire i vincitori.