Clair Obscure e Ghost of Yotei dominano le candidature dei DICE Awards 2026

Come da tradizione, all'inizio dell'anno arrivano anche le candidature dei DICE Awards 2026, in questo caso dominate da Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 e Ghost of Yotei, che hanno conquistato il maggior numero di nomination in questa edizione.

In particolare, entrambi i giochi hanno ottenuto 8 candidature, compresa quella di Gioco dell'Anno, che anche in questo caso rappresenta il riconoscimento più importante, con i due titoli che procedono dunque di pari passi almeno sul fronte delle nomination.

A seguire troviamo poi Arc Raiders e Dispatch con sei candidature e Blue Prince con cinque, tutti titoli decisamente in vista in questo periodo di riconoscimenti vari, con la premiazione che si terrà poi il 12 febbraio.